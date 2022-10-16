ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Phoenix New Times

'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse

A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix

Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way. The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert High band seeks help to get to London

The Gilbert Tiger Pride Marching Band has a fundraiser on Oct. 21 to help raise money for a trip to London to perform in the New Year Day’s parade. The annual parade, with over 10,000 performers, touts itself as “the largest event of its kind in the world” that attracts 500 million global viewers and 650,000 street spectators.
GILBERT, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa woman celebrates 100 years of patient living

Betty Caruthers has all her teeth and most of her patience, except when scammers call. And on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Mesa woman will also have bragging rights on a claim few people get to make: She will be 100 years old. Caruthers will celebrate the milestone with her two...
MESA, AZ
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings

Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
TUCSON, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona

10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

YC’s Mongolian Grill expands in the Valley with Scottsdale location

PHOENIX — Craft-your-own stir-fry restaurant YC’s Mongolian Grill is expanding its presence in the Valley with a new shop set to open next week. Slated to open Tuesday near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale, it’ll become the state’s third location, according to a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE
tmpresale.com

Adam Sandler in Phoenix, AZ Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code

The Adam Sandler presale password fans have been waiting for is up and available to our members. During this presale you will have the opportunity to acquire show tickets before their public sale. This just could be the last chance ever to see Adam Sandler LIVE in Phoenix. Below are...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman says ride sharing company reneged on $1,400 bonus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silver Brady is on a mission. The Phoenix mom of three is a driver for Uber Eats, and as long as she keeps delivering food, she keeps making money. “I do like it. I listen to my music and drive,” Silver told On Your Side. “I bring people food. Nobody gets mad when you bring them food,” she said. Silver started driving for Uber Eats back in August when she says she came across an Uber hiring campaign for new drivers. “If you sign up for it, and you complete 200 trips in 30 days or less, you get a bonus of $1,400,” she said about the ad.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

State poised to become gambling world mecca

Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
ARIZONA STATE

