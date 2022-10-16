Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Phoenix New Times
'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse
A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
ABC 15 News
Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix
Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way. The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must...
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert High band seeks help to get to London
The Gilbert Tiger Pride Marching Band has a fundraiser on Oct. 21 to help raise money for a trip to London to perform in the New Year Day’s parade. The annual parade, with over 10,000 performers, touts itself as “the largest event of its kind in the world” that attracts 500 million global viewers and 650,000 street spectators.
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa woman celebrates 100 years of patient living
Betty Caruthers has all her teeth and most of her patience, except when scammers call. And on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Mesa woman will also have bragging rights on a claim few people get to make: She will be 100 years old. Caruthers will celebrate the milestone with her two...
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa County Home & Garden Show brings Street of Dreams to WestWorld this weekend; specials Oct. 16
The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returned to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend and there is still time to enjoy the event through Sunday, Oct. 16. Featuring hundreds of home improvement vendors, tiny homes, holiday lighting, unique copper skillets and kitchen accessories,...
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings
Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best pasta restaurants in the city.
KTAR.com
YC’s Mongolian Grill expands in the Valley with Scottsdale location
PHOENIX — Craft-your-own stir-fry restaurant YC’s Mongolian Grill is expanding its presence in the Valley with a new shop set to open next week. Slated to open Tuesday near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale, it’ll become the state’s third location, according to a press release.
azmarijuana.com
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
AZFamily
Community college board candidate suspends campaign after alleged public indecency in Surprise
Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning...
'She was gentle, loving, and unique': Tako, the giant octupus dies at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale shared some heartbreaking news Tuesday. Tako, the Giant Pacific Octopus passed months after she reached her end-of-life cycle called "senescence." The beloved sea creature has been part of the OdySea Aquarium family...
tmpresale.com
Adam Sandler in Phoenix, AZ Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code
The Adam Sandler presale password fans have been waiting for is up and available to our members. During this presale you will have the opportunity to acquire show tickets before their public sale. This just could be the last chance ever to see Adam Sandler LIVE in Phoenix. Below are...
Incredible Video Shows Landspout Touch Down In Arizona
"The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly touched the ground."
AZFamily
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman says ride sharing company reneged on $1,400 bonus
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silver Brady is on a mission. The Phoenix mom of three is a driver for Uber Eats, and as long as she keeps delivering food, she keeps making money. “I do like it. I listen to my music and drive,” Silver told On Your Side. “I bring people food. Nobody gets mad when you bring them food,” she said. Silver started driving for Uber Eats back in August when she says she came across an Uber hiring campaign for new drivers. “If you sign up for it, and you complete 200 trips in 30 days or less, you get a bonus of $1,400,” she said about the ad.
scottsdale.org
State poised to become gambling world mecca
Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0