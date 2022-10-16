ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lastwordonsports.com

Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens

The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Future Hall of Famer commends Brian Daboll for Giants’ turnaround

Brian Daboll’s Giants really seem to like to get it done late in the game. But it’s working for them. The new trend has most recently helped New York to a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants overcame a 20-10 deficit to pull out the win, their third win this season of games they had been trailing 10 points or less.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
The Spun

Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on performance of OT Ronnie Stanley in Week 6 vs. Giants

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the New York Giants 24-20 on Sunday in Week 6 of the 2022 season In the loss, offensive tackle Morgan Moses got hurt in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game. Meanwhile Ronnie Stanley, who was splitting time with Patrick Mekari as he continues to be on a pitch count, ended up playing the rest of the game at left tackle while Mekari moved over to the right tackle spot to replace Moses.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Odell Beckham

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon told the media that he wasn’t sure why he was benched against his former team on Monday night but feels he would have been able to make a difference. “To tell you exactly what happened? I can’t tell you. Because I don’t know,” Gordon said,...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
WASHINGTON, DC

