Elon Musk Docuseries Reveals Tech Mogul's Wild Theory That Grimes Is A Figment Of His Imagination
BBC docuseries The Elon Musk Show premiered on Wednesday, October 12, and its first episode revealed plenty of odd tidbits about the eccentric tech mogul. Most intriguing of all was Elon Musk's wild theory that the mother of two of his children may be a figment of his imagination. Vanity Fair journalist Devin Gordon claimed Grimes, who has dated Musk on and off since 2018, shared the peculiar concept with him herself. MEGHAN MCCAIN LABELS ELON MUSK & NICK CANNON AS THE 'CREEPIEST TAG TEAM' FOR THEIR 'IMPREGNATE THE PLANET MENTALITY'"She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of...
seventeen.com
Are Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Dating? Here's What We Know
It looks like love may be in the air for Billie Eilish, according to several reports. The 20-year-old Grammy-winning artist is rumored to be dating musician Jesse Rutherford after they were spotted out in Los Angeles. The relationship rumors come after Billie's breakup with ex Matthew Tyler Vorce, who debunked cheating allegations on May 30, 2022, via Instagram Stories. "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous," Matthew wrote at the time, per People.
boldsky.com
Artist Uses AI To Predict How Diana, Michael Jackson, Paul Walker Would Look Like Today!
It's as if we are all in a parallel universe where we haven't lost gems like the people's princess Diana, or the legend Tupac, or Paul Walker, who still is a lingering influence on the world of Fast and Furious. As part of an AI-based project called "As if nothing...
Watch The Beatles’ Brand New ‘Taxman’ Official Music Video
A new music video for The Beatles’ song ‘Taxman’ has been released as part of the upcoming special edition of ‘Revolver’
Taylor Swift Reveals Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric on London Spotify Billboard
The countdown to Midnights continues. At midnight London time Monday, Spotify revealed a new billboard with special lyrics from one of the LP’s songs. “I polish up real nice,” the billboard read. Also updated was Spotify’s Midnights pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing a second thing that “kept me up at night” and inspired the album: “Fantasizing about revenge,” she says in the video before a coy smile. Spotify teased that the England capitol would be the location of the announcement, sharing a screengrab of a billboard with the words “Meet us at midnight” in Britain. In their tweet,...
NME
Mark Hoppus tried to buy Blink-182 tickets, but lost them
Mark Hoppus has revealed that he attempted to buy tickets for Blink-182‘s upcoming reunion tour but lost them after the website crashed. Last Tuesday (October 11) it was announced that Hoppus and Travis Barker had reunited with Tom DeLonge to release new music and embark on a huge run of global gigs. The trio then released the single ‘Edging’ on Friday (October 14), with a full album also in the works.
Legendary Music Producer Rick Rubin Tells Joe Rogan How He Almost Died In A Texas House Fire This Year
If you’re not familiar with the name Rick Rubin, you’re undoubtedly familiar with his work. The powerhouse record producer has his fingerprints all over the music industry and there’s a good chance he produced some of your favorite artists, across any genre. The former co-president of Columbia...
Black Thought and Danger Mouse Deliver Pensive Ode to MF Doom in ‘Belize’ Video
The hip-hop duo Black Thought and Danger Mouse delivered a pensive ode to the late musician MF Doom in the music video for “Belize,” which appeared on their recently released collaborative album Cheat Codes. Super-producer Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton filmed the video under the direction of UNCANNY, also appearing in front of the camera with The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter for a meditative black and white tribute. The pair ran through the entirety of “Belize” from a vacant warehouse space. The framing holds tight on the latter’s face before his collaborator arrives first as a shadow on the wall,...
