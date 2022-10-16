ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Diamond Hogs Fall World Series opens Monday

By Dudley E. Dawson
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqIxb_0ibX0sKE00

Arkansas’ baseball program will complete its fall workouts this week with a best 2-of-3 Fall World Series at Baum Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks, fresh off two wins over the Texas Rangers Instructional League last week, are set to play intersquad games Monday at 1 p.m., Tuesday at 1 p.m. and Thursday (if needed) at a time to be announced.

Van Horn, who sent 13 pitchers against the Rangers prospects, plans to use this week to get a closer look at his youngsters on the mound in scrimmages set for seven innings.

“We just want to see the younger guys pitch,” Van Horn said. “The older guys are done…We might even let some of those older pitchers handle the teams and see how they like it over there in that role.

“Just get one more look at the young guys and get a few more at bats. That’s what I want to see. I just want to see some guys compete and finish this thing up.”

One pitcher that won’t see action on the mound this week is sophomore Brady Tygart (3-4, 3.82 ERA, 8 saves), who served as the Razorbacks’ closer last season, but who is looking to start during the 2023 campaign.

“He has had a little stiffness in his lower back,” Van Horn said. “We skipped his last outing. Don’t really know how it happened, but he has thrown enough. He threw really well this fall.”

Van Horn has been pleased with his team’s camaraderie, especially with 28 new faces on the  roster after a 46-21 season that ended up as one of final three teams alive in the College World Series.

“I can tell, and I knew this already a little bit, but I learn a little bit more, they like to play and they get along well,” Van Horn said. “You know we have so many new faces in here and you never know how it is going to go. Is there going to be ‘a lot about me and I want to get on the field?’ Everybody wants to play, but they are pulling together and it is fun to see. You can feel it in the dugout.”

Arkansas downed the Rangers 10-2 and 8-4, rallying from behind in both games.

“It wasn’t all about winning the last two days because you know we just rolled innings and the scores really weren’t what they would have been, but they played and they had fun,” Van Horn said.

“We are going to get better and we have a long ways to go, but I thought our pitching was good and it showed that we have depth, good arms and a lot of competition.”

The scrimmages are open to the public and admission and parking are both free.

Rosters


Cardinal
Pitchers
#28 Koty Frank
#29 Austin Ledbetter
#34 Nick Griffin
#35 Jordan Huskey
#36 Parker Coil
#45 Gage Wood
#55 Josh Hyneman

Hitters
#1 Harold Coll
#3 Isaac Webb
#4 Jude Putz
#5 Kendall Diggs
#6 Caleb Cali
#12 Tavian Josenberger
#15 Ben McLaughlin
#16 Hudson Polk
#20 Tyson Fourkiller
#21 Hunter Grimes
#24 Peyton Holt

Coaching Staff
#17 Brady Slavens
#33 Hagen Smith
#39 Hunter Hollan
#49 Cody Adcock

White


Pitchers
#27 Nick Moten
#31 Dylan Carter
#32 Zack Morris
#37 Jake Faherty
#38 Sean Fitzpatrick
#40 Ben Bybee
#46 Christian Foutch
#50 Matthew Magre

Hitters
#8 Jace Bohrofen
#9 Easton Swofford
#10 Peyton Stovall
#11 Jared Wegner
#13 Jayson Jones
#14 Ryan Ward
#18 Reese Robinett
#19 John Bolton
#26 Mason Neville
#44 Parker Rowland

Coaching Staff
#22 Jaxon Wiggins
#25 Brady Tygart
#41 Will McEntire
#43 Cal Kilgore

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

White forces Fall World Series game 3 despite another McLaughlin blast

Despite the best efforts of Razorback newcomer Ben McLaughlin, there will be a third and deciding game in the Arkansas Baseball Fall World Series. McLaughlin, a Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College transfer corner infielder, launched his third homer in two days in his Cardinal squad’s 2-1 loss to the White Tuesday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Sully Says: KJ has the 'it' factor

The poster boy for that trait is former Razorback great Matt Jones. I offer the Miracle on Markham and Matt's two seven-overtime game wins in which he got the better of Eli Manning and Jared Lorenzen as evidence. He was a different quarterback in the "winning moments" of those games. Everything seemed to slow down for Matt in those games.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wildlife.org

Crawfish frogs are declining in Arkansas

Large amounts of crawfish frogs seemed to be dying, and researchers weren’t sure why. Chelsea Kross, a quantitative ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Museum, and her colleagues had conducted a short study placing telemetry tracking devices on 26 of the amphibians at the Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary near Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2015. The sanctuary, owned by the city, was created after a water treatment plant disturbed some crawfish frog habitats.
ARKANSAS STATE
Motorious

Arkansas Mansion Comes With Private Track

Plenty of people fantasize about living in a mansion, but if you’re a gearhead you want something more than a fancy house. However, that can cause some tension with a significant other who’s solely focused on living space. Fortunately, for the well-heeled shopper looking to move to northwestern Arkansas there’s a property for sale right now that’s beautiful, spacious, and has its own private racetrack.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location

It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Pavecon completes new Arkansas headquarters in Cave Springs

Texas-based Pavecon Ltd., a concrete and asphalt paving company, has completed the construction of a new headquarters for its Northwest Arkansas regional office. The approximately 10,000-square-foot building is on South Main Street in Cave Springs. CDI Contractors was the general contractor, using a building permit valued at $1.8 million. Burris Architecture in Bentonville handled the design work. Private financing backed the construction.
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

5th Starbucks location working through Rogers development pipeline

A Little Rock development group is planning to kick off a new commercial project by building a fifth Starbucks location in Rogers. Gateway Plaza LIG LLC has filed a preliminary development plan with the city for technical review, signaling its intention to build a 2,300-square-foot building on 3.25 acres at the intersection of North Eighth Street and West Hudson Road (Arkansas Highway 62).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
News On 6

Live Updates: Severe Weather Potential For Eastern Oklahoma Counties

Update 10 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Adair County until 11 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for multiple eastern Oklahoma counties until 11 p.m. Saturday. Hughes and Lincoln counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer these storms...
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy