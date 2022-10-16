ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football program fined $100K when fans storm field after Alabama upset

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QluId_0ibX0n9p00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There was plenty to celebrate for exuberant Tennessee football fans, who tore the goalposts down after Saturday night’s upset victory against Alabama.

Now, it’s time to pay up.

The Southeastern Conference announced that it fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 when fans stormed the field after the Volunteers upset the Crimson Tide 52-49 in Knoxville, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported. It was the first time since 2006 that the Vols had won the annual “Third Saturday in October” game against Alabama, but it came at a price.

The fine was considered a second offense under the conference’s access to competition area policy, the newspaper reported. The university’s first offense, which resulted in a $50,000 fine, occurred in 2006 when fans stormed the court at Thompson-Boling Arena after the Vols defeated the University of Florida in a basketball game, according to The Athletic.

Tennessee also sent out a tweet to help raise money for new goalposts after fans tore them down and carried them through campus and downtown Knoxville. The boisterous fans also dumped the goalposts in the Tennessee River, but then retrieved them, the magazine reported.

Fans were solicited for several donation options, ESPN reported. A $16 donation represents the number of years since the Vols beat the Tide. A $52.49 donation honors the final score, and a $1,019.15 contribution plays off the attendance at Neyland Stadium (101,915).

University President Randy Boyd, celebrating with a cigar in his hand as fans rushed onto the field after the game, was asked about a possible fine.

“It doesn’t matter,” Boyd said. “We’ll do this every year.”

He might want to rethink that.

If Tennessee commits another violation, the school could be fined up to $250,000, the News-Sentinel reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
ALABAMA STATE
WTVC

Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win

Knoxville, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night after the Vols win against Alabama, according to WATE. Reports say police responded to gunshots near the University of Tennessee and they found a 65-year-old man who had been shot in the hands.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New childcare school coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights. The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old. “We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wbrc.com

Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WBIR

HPUD: Water main break in Powell area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
POWELL, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days

It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Native Jameel McKanstry Shares New COVID-19 Book

Tuscaloosa native author Jameel McKanstry has released a powerful must-read book dealing with his battle with COVID-19 and the pandemic. McKanstry is a natural born fighter who shares his experience. Jameel McKanstry is a singer/songwriter, teacher, and author. Hailing from Tuscaloosa, AL, McKanstry earned his Bachelor's of Music Education Degree...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
127K+
Followers
134K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy