Poll: Many critical of state of US democracy

WASHINGTON — Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen — nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Only about half of Americans have...
Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide

The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money. Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an...
Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end of world

MIAMI — A small Texas seafood importer has sued the federal government for blocking a shipment of fish from protected waters near Antarctica — an area at the center of a diplomatic feud dividing the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments. Southern Cross Seafoods said in a complaint...
Biden to release some oil

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month's midterm elections.
Finland mulls Russia border fence

HELSINKI — Finland’s prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing proper...
India-led alliance bats for diverse solar energy market

BENGALURU, India — For countries to transition away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energies like solar power, supply chains for components need to be more geographically diverse, officials said Tuesday during a conference on solar energy in New Delhi. Currently, 75% of components needed for solar power are...
People with disabilities left out of climate talks

When the inevitable hurricanes threaten New Orleans, it's hard for India Scott to figure out where to go. In the city where she was born and raised, she’s stayed in hotels, relief shelters and, during Hurricane Katrina, in the famously overcrowded Superdome. But it is always a gamble choosing...
Climber who competed without hijab back in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, an act widely seen as support for anti-government demonstrators amid weeks of protests over the Islamic Republic's mandatory hijab. After landing, Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless...
Worry grows for Iran athlete who competed without hijab

SEOUL, South Korea — An Iranian competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electrical transformers

HONG KONG — A multimillion-dollar stash of methamphetamine hidden in electrical transformers being sent from Mexico to Australia was intercepted at Hong Kong's airport, authorities said Tuesday. The 168 pounds of crystal meth was found Friday in false compartments in the three transformers, a Hong Kong customs official said....
Griner spends 32nd birthday in prison

Brittney Griner spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison, awaiting an appeal to her nine-year sentence for drug possession that's set for next week. The WNBA star has been especially down lately, according to her lawyers. They were with her for part of her birthday on Tuesday. Maria Blagovolina,...
