(AUDIO) Columbia Coalition for School Excellence co-founder Luke Neal appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of Missouri
Brandon-Bell-Collier house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a few buildings in Fulton, Missouri that were owned by Fulton architect, Morris Frederick Bell. The above house referred to as the Brandon-Bell-Collier House was built between 1862 and 1917 in different stages. Bell owned the house from 1900 to 1902. He remodeled it by expanding it to two stories. He also added the architectural styles of Colonial Revival and Queen Anne. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998. It's also located in the Court Street Historic Residential District.
Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)
The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
Attorney General "looking into" Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud
LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
See Why This Missouri Dome Home Just Got Famous on TikTok
When you build homes like this, you tend to get people's attention. That's definitely the case for this home near Sedalia, Missouri that just got famous on TikTok for their unique shape. This is 1086 Red Fox Road in Otterville, Missouri which is just east of Sedalia. Houses That Are...
Columbia City Council appoints new police review board members amid board struggles
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council appointed five new members to the Citizens Police Review Board on Monday night. The board has experienced a lot of drama recently, as resignations have poured in. The appointments were made after public interview sessions held by the City Council on Monday. The council appointed Edward Barnes, Xavier Scruggs, The post Columbia City Council appoints new police review board members amid board struggles appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants
Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
Performance Boaters Team Up For New Harpers Cõv Development At Lake Of The Ozarks
When well-known performance boat enthusiasts and partners Greg Harris and Yvonne Alemán of South Florida started looking for property at one of their favorite waterways in the country—Lake of the Ozarks in Central Missouri—they didn’t have much luck finding something that checked all of their boxes. Due to the hot market at the lake and their desired location, many options sold immediately, often before even going on the market.
Columbia eyeing VFW Post property near Business Loop for homeless facility
Columbia’s city council is set to vote Monday evening on a proposal to purchase VFW property near the Business Loop to provide a location for a homeless shelter and services for the homeless. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 280 is willing to sell their building, parking lots...
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
Mid-Missouri food bank: food security “is running pretty rampant”
A non-profit organization that’s operated for 51 years in mid-Missouri’s Fulton says their food pantry is seeing a massive effect from supply shortage. They’re also seeing an increase in unemployment and utility assistance requests. SERVE Incorporated’s mission is to organize, facilitate, promote and provide services to meet...
City of Columbia to purchase VFW Post 280 for a homeless shelter
Despite concerns from nearby property owners, Columbia’s city council has approved the purchase of VFW property just north of the Business Loop to provide a location for a homeless shelter and services for the homeless. The VFW property is located just behind Columbia’s municipal power plant. The city...
Columbia man jailed without bond for hammer death could request a bond reduction
A Columbia man accused of beating a woman to death with a claw hammer inside her home recently will appear in court Wednesday afternoon, via video. 37-year-old Adam Conner is charged in Boone County with second degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors say Conner killed 59-year-old Patricia Kelly...
Columbia: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri. When it comes to outdoor recreation, Columbia, Missouri, offers more state parks and gardens than you might expect for a city of its size. Even though the city only has a population of about 120,000 people, there are many acres of land for outdoor recreation.
MoDOT asks for $50M to upgrade rail crossings after deadly Amtrak crash
Missouri Department of Transportation includes $50 million in it's 2022-23 budget proposal to upgrade rail crossings following Amtrak crash.
Taco Tuesday! Muy Excelente Mexican Food Restaurants At Lake Of The Ozarks
There's no bad day for Mexican food, and if you're at the Lake of the Ozarks, there are plenty of great places to get it. So whether it's Taco Tuesday or any other day of the week, here are some local faves... (Disclaimer: Presented in no particular order — and...
Boone County’s clerk educating voters on Missouri’s new voter ID law
Boone County’s clerk says Missouri voters need to bring a photo ID with them to the polls on November 8. You can bring a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon has been working to educate voters...
Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School
A Capital City High School student will be subject to "full disciplinary actions" from school administrators after making a threat on social media, according to an email sent to families Tuesday. The post Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
