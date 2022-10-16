(AUDIO) Columbia Coalition for School Excellence co-founder Luke Neal appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Brandon-Bell-Collier house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a few buildings in Fulton, Missouri that were owned by Fulton architect, Morris Frederick Bell. The above house referred to as the Brandon-Bell-Collier House was built between 1862 and 1917 in different stages. Bell owned the house from 1900 to 1902. He remodeled it by expanding it to two stories. He also added the architectural styles of Colonial Revival and Queen Anne. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998. It's also located in the Court Street Historic Residential District.

