Select IA students can attend Ambrose tuition-free
As part of a strategic effort to eliminate cost barriers to higher education, Iowa high school graduates who are eligible for the Pell Grant may qualify to attend St. Ambrose University tuition-free through the Ambrose Advantage program. According to Federal Student Aid data, Iowa residents owed an average of $31,000...
Leonard Volk
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The 30,000 citizens who gathered on Court House Square in Rock Island on April 9th, 1969, had come for the dedication of the Rock Island County Civil War Soldier’s Monument. But many were eager to meet the monument’s creator, Leonard Volk, a former Rock Islander who had made good.
George Bancroft
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The Rock Island Public Library board minutes for 1902 do not indicate how many votes George Bancroft received to earn his place on the frieze of the new library building alongside Homer, Dante, Emerson, and the others, but it has to have been more than the none he would have received today.
Late Galesburg Dentist Dr. Kandy Sayrs Leaves $100K Gift to Support Students in Sandburg’s Dental Hygiene Program
Even after her retirement from a career that lasted more than 30 years, Dr. Kandy Sayrs made it a point to make appointments at the Carl Sandburg College Annex. A couple of times each year, the longtime dentist would stop by the downtown Galesburg location to sit for teeth cleanings done by students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program. Appointments often last several hours — and sometimes multiple visits — as the hygienists-in-training go through a lengthy checklist and have their work looked over by professionals. But for Sayrs — the first woman to work as a dentist in her hometown of Galesburg — the time spent in the chair was no bother at all. If anything, she viewed it as a moment of service.
Eugene Fiield
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The other day I asked an adult if she knew Wynken, Blynken, and Nod. "I used to," she said. I didn't want to hear that. There's already too much "used to" in the world. I used to fly a kite, I used to pick bloodroots each spring. We all used to read Eugene Field—over and over.
Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event
The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities. The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release. There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
Straight No Chaser to go down smooth in Davenport
Tyler Trepp always loves coming back to Iowa to sing with his popular a cappella group Straight No Chaser. The slick and suave nine-man ensemble is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a 62-date fall tour, including this Saturday, Oct. 22 at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Trepp is a...
Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities moves locations from River Drive in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities was located at 1234 East River Drive until the house was sold in December 2020. Now, the organization has moved to Genesis West Medical Center in Davenport. The group, named after Gilda Radner, a former Saturday Night Live comedian who...
Growing wait list for services leads to big time expansion for ChildServe in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to the Ames location,...
Gaming-industry experts will speak as part of QC panel
Visit Quad-Cities will host a panel on the future of the gaming industry at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Nancy Ballenger – senior vice president and general manager, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf/Caesars Entertainment. Travis Hankins – vice president and general...
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday. The district made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying the school cancellation is due to damage from a break-in. The district expects classes to resume on Tuesday.
Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA
The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
Snowsquall in East Moline
By the time I grabbed my phone, it was almost done. It was really coming down at first but ended quickly. Credit: Paul Vyncke.
Teen in custody for allegedly vandalizing Columbus Community High School
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — Classes were canceled at Columbus Community High School on Monday, Oct. 17 after extensive damage to the building was discovered, according to school officials. Damage was found in six classrooms and three other common/office areas, which included broken windows, trophy cases, cables and items scattered...
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
Nonprofit ambulance service provider in Scott County asks to become government entity
DAVENPORT, Iowa — MEDIC EMS, the nonprofit ambulance service serving Scott County, is requesting to become a government entity. The Scott County Board of Supervisors would declare emergency medical transportation an "essential county service" and make a new county-operated ambulance service. It would essentially merge with MEDIC and be funded in part by taxes.
Galesburg BMWED leader reacts as union heads back to the bargaining table with BNSF
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The third-largest railroad union in the country rejected its tentative agreement with BNSF railway last week, renewing the possibility of a major railway strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division represents more than 11,000 maintenance workers who repair the tracks trains travel on. On...
Silvis, East Moline under boil order
Residents of Silvis north of Crosstown Avenue and residents of East Moline north of 30th Avenue are under a boil order until further notice. Residents should boil their water for drinking and cooking for one minute, then allow it to cool. Water should be boiled before use, even if it’s filtered. For more information about […]
QC child care facility owner opens a new QC center
Child care can drain a family’s budget. Also, a lot of parents have a hard time finding a place to take care of their kids. A local child-care center owner is determined to help put a dent in the daycare shortage in the Midwest. Local 4 News spoke with...
