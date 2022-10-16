ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

ourquadcities.com

Select IA students can attend Ambrose tuition-free

As part of a strategic effort to eliminate cost barriers to higher education, Iowa high school graduates who are eligible for the Pell Grant may qualify to attend St. Ambrose University tuition-free through the Ambrose Advantage program. According to Federal Student Aid data, Iowa residents owed an average of $31,000...
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Leonard Volk

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The 30,000 citizens who gathered on Court House Square in Rock Island on April 9th, 1969, had come for the dedication of the Rock Island County Civil War Soldier’s Monument. But many were eager to meet the monument’s creator, Leonard Volk, a former Rock Islander who had made good.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

George Bancroft

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The Rock Island Public Library board minutes for 1902 do not indicate how many votes George Bancroft received to earn his place on the frieze of the new library building alongside Homer, Dante, Emerson, and the others, but it has to have been more than the none he would have received today.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Late Galesburg Dentist Dr. Kandy Sayrs Leaves $100K Gift to Support Students in Sandburg’s Dental Hygiene Program

Even after her retirement from a career that lasted more than 30 years, Dr. Kandy Sayrs made it a point to make appointments at the Carl Sandburg College Annex. A couple of times each year, the longtime dentist would stop by the downtown Galesburg location to sit for teeth cleanings done by students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program. Appointments often last several hours — and sometimes multiple visits — as the hygienists-in-training go through a lengthy checklist and have their work looked over by professionals. But for Sayrs — the first woman to work as a dentist in her hometown of Galesburg — the time spent in the chair was no bother at all. If anything, she viewed it as a moment of service.
GALESBURG, IL
wvik.org

Eugene Fiield

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The other day I asked an adult if she knew Wynken, Blynken, and Nod. "I used to," she said. I didn't want to hear that. There's already too much "used to" in the world. I used to fly a kite, I used to pick bloodroots each spring. We all used to read Eugene Field—over and over.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event

The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities.  The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release.   There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Straight No Chaser to go down smooth in Davenport

Tyler Trepp always loves coming back to Iowa to sing with his popular a cappella group Straight No Chaser. The slick and suave nine-man ensemble is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a 62-date fall tour, including this Saturday, Oct. 22 at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Trepp is a...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Gaming-industry experts will speak as part of QC panel

Visit Quad-Cities will host a panel on the future of the gaming industry at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Nancy Ballenger – senior vice president and general manager, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf/Caesars Entertainment. Travis Hankins – vice president and general...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA

The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
SILVIS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Silvis, East Moline under boil order

Residents of Silvis north of Crosstown Avenue and residents of East Moline north of 30th Avenue are under a boil order until further notice. Residents should boil their water for drinking and cooking for one minute, then allow it to cool. Water should be boiled before use, even if it’s filtered. For more information about […]
SILVIS, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC child care facility owner opens a new QC center

Child care can drain a family’s budget. Also, a lot of parents have a hard time finding a place to take care of their kids. A local child-care center owner is determined to help put a dent in the daycare shortage in the Midwest. Local 4 News spoke with...
SILVIS, IL

