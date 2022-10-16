Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius says that the luxury segment will spearhead the full-scale switch to electrification, and that is certainly true in the case of the just-released 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and its high-performance AMG EQE SUV big brother. The EQE SUV is the EQ sub-brand's fourth all-electric model after the EQS and EQE sedans and the EQS SUV, and the entry-level version of the new arrival features a 288-horsepower, 417 lb-ft of torque permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle, while the opposite end of the scale sees the hottest AMG version, set to arrive as a 2024 model, produce up to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque thanks to twice as many motors, which also provide all-wheel drive. Now you have the headline figures, let's go into a little more detail.

