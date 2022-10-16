Read full article on original website
Borla Creates Awesome EV Exhaust Sound System For Ford Mustang Mach-E
Electric cars are slowly winning over enthusiasts with their instant torque delivery and fun-to-drive nature, but there is still one critical part missing from this new wave of motor vehicles: a sweet engine sound. Most electric cars these days emit no sound whatsoever, which suits most people just fine. But gearheads aren't satisfied, and manufacturers and aftermarket companies are slowly starting to make this realization. Cars such as the Maserati GranTurismo EV generate an awesome-sounding engine note that sounds like an alien spaceship, and now Borla, in cooperation with AudioControl, has developed a new Ford Mustang Mach-E sound system, and it sounds good.
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
Ingenius New Tailgate Coming To Future Ram Trucks
Stellantis has filed a patent that looks rather similar to something you might find on a Ford F-150. After all, Ford has had some level of fold-out tailgate step for ages now. That's almost exactly what this patent uncovered by Motor Authority is. Stellantis has filed a patent showing some sort of truck bed step assist that deploys from next to the tailgate, just underneath your truck's tail light.
The Last Pontiac Ever Built Met an Unfortunate End
via General MotorsThe last Pontiac ever built—a white 2010 Pontiac G6 with a four-cylinder—was sold for just $450 after it was totaled. It's a sad ending for a storied automaker.
Phoenix Repairs Shops Don't Like Dealing With Damaged Teslas
If you're a Geico-insured Tesla driver located in Phoenix, Arizona, chances are you've seen several startling reports over the past few days. Earlier this month, Teslarati reported vehicle repair shops in The Grand Canyon State were declining to repair accident-damaged Teslas covered by Geico. The since-deleted article claimed the auto...
Has the 2023 Chevy Silverado Been Redesigned?
What's new for the 2023 Chevy Silverado? There are only a few changes to this steadfast pickup truck. The post Has the 2023 Chevy Silverado Been Redesigned? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower
Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hyundai Recall Totals 130,000 For Faulty Transmission
Hyundai Motor models, including the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Elantra N, have been recalled for an oil pump issue. The recall, filed with the NHTSA, became public this week. In total, eight models and more than 130,00 cars have been recalled. Those models are as follows: 2021-2022 Santa Fe, Sonata, Veloster N, Kia K5, and Sorento. The 2022 Elantra N, Kona N, and Santa Cruz have also been recalled.
Ford Makes The New Mustang Difficult To Tune
Boy the 2024 Ford Mustang sure looks impressive, especially considering Ford has decided to make it almost impossible to tune. That’s right, much like how the C8 Corvette is one tough cookie to crack, the new pony car will be almost impossible to hack, if you’re to believe a recent report from Fox News.
Mazda CX-70 Or CX-90 Will Have 3.3-Liter Inline-6 e-Skyactiv Engine
Mazda's all-new turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six was introduced by the CX-60 crossover in the Australian market. This particular model will not be making its way to the USA, but the good news is that this very exciting engine will be. We don't quite know which car will feature it first. This is according to a company spokesperson in Australia speaking to Car Expert.
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws
Plenty of lawsuits over Ford's 6.0-liter diesel engine in F-250 and F-350 trucks means know what you're getting and how to fix it. The post Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Launches J1772 Wall Charger That Can Fit All Other Electric Cars
Tesla recently announced its all-new J1772 Wall Connector, which can be yours for $550, not including installation. According to the famous American EV maker, its new wall connector is a convenient charging solution for Tesla and non-Tesla products. The non-Tesla part is critical because its standard wall charger for Tesla-only models is $150 cheaper.
5 Coolest Features Of The New Cadillac Celestiq
There isn't another car segment better suited to electrification than the ultra-luxury barge segment. For decades, manufacturers like Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Benz have been trying to remove engine noise from the cabin. These manufacturers also tuned their powertrains to provide loads of low-down torque and smooth, uninterrupted progress without spilling the rear passengers' champagne. Electricity solves both these problems.
2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts With 677 HP Alongside All-Electric 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius says that the luxury segment will spearhead the full-scale switch to electrification, and that is certainly true in the case of the just-released 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and its high-performance AMG EQE SUV big brother. The EQE SUV is the EQ sub-brand's fourth all-electric model after the EQS and EQE sedans and the EQS SUV, and the entry-level version of the new arrival features a 288-horsepower, 417 lb-ft of torque permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle, while the opposite end of the scale sees the hottest AMG version, set to arrive as a 2024 model, produce up to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque thanks to twice as many motors, which also provide all-wheel drive. Now you have the headline figures, let's go into a little more detail.
2023 Toyota And Lexus Cars Coming With Speech Services Powered By Google
Toyota and Google Cloud have announced a new partnership surrounding Toyota's recently-updated infotainment systems. After years of waiting for a refresh, new infotainment is finally available for Toyota and Lexus models. Models equipped with the new system will have AI-based speech services thanks to Google. Some 2023 models will already...
BMW i4 M50 By Kith Sells For An Astonishing $327,600
When you attach a prominent designer's name to a car, it truly is astonishing what that can do for its value. Earlier this month, we were shown BMW's and Kith founder Ronnie Fieg's latest design collaboration featuring the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe. The first example of the seven units...
Tesla combats frozen door handles with clever new in-app feature
Tesla is helping owners in colder climates combat the issue of frozen door handles with a clever new in-app feature that will unlatch them. Tesla rolled out an update for its Smartphone application late last week, with a new “Unlatch Door” feature that will help open the door with the touch of a button.
More Lotus Eletre EV SUV Details Are Coming Next Week
Earlier this year, the 2023 Lotus Eletre made its debut as the first SUV model from the UK automaker and the second to be all-electric (after the Evija supercar). Some diehard fans will say that Lotus founder Colin Chapman is now rolling in his grave, but just look at how the Cayenne helped save Porsche from near-certain extinction. Lotus has already revealed the Eletre and several details about the vehicle, but the company will share some new information one week from today.
