Guardians fans ready for game 4, looking to send Yankees packing for the season

The Cleveland Guardians pushed the New York Yankees to the brink of elimination after last night’s nail biter game 3.

Tonight—the Guards are hoping to clinch the series at home and advance to the ALCS.

And the fan energy is building.

“Go home. We’re taking it tonight," said Kaylee Moran of Cleveland.

“If you hear a Yankees fan cheering—you just gotta scream LOUDER," said Kate Capuano of Cleveland.

A sea of red and blue filled downtown Cleveland Sunday evening.

Whether going into the ballpark or watching from a distance outside--those in attendance for Game 4 of the ALDS Guardians— Yankees game shared a strong and common bond: Beat the Yankees.

“The Yankees—a 268-million-dollar payroll doesn’t mean anything," said Michael Mandel of Cleveland.

It’s a fight to the finish as the Guardians work to seal the deal.

“We just need to keep the energy in the stands going and cheer them on," said Capuano.

On Saturday night with the bases loaded in the 9th inning and two outs—rookie Right Fielder Oscar Gonzalez stepped up to the plate and delivered.

The 6-5 win had everyone on their feet.

“I was here last night… It was fantastic. The energy is just amazing," said Capuano.

Mandel feels optimistic despite what he witnessed a few hours earlier and a few blocks over.

“It’s scary sometimes. I mean with the Browns today…. I was at that game and that was a mess," said Mandel.

The Guards prove anything can happen in BelieveLAND. And age is just a number.

“I think they have it in 'em. They’re young. They never give up! Never.” said Mandel.

