ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians fans ready for game 4, looking to send Yankees packing for the season

By Mike Holden
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2utv_0ibX014K00

The Cleveland Guardians pushed the New York Yankees to the brink of elimination after last night’s nail biter game 3.

Tonight—the Guards are hoping to clinch the series at home and advance to the ALCS.

And the fan energy is building.

“Go home. We’re taking it tonight," said Kaylee Moran of Cleveland.

“If you hear a Yankees fan cheering—you just gotta scream LOUDER," said Kate Capuano of Cleveland.

A sea of red and blue filled downtown Cleveland Sunday evening.

Whether going into the ballpark or watching from a distance outside--those in attendance for Game 4 of the ALDS Guardians— Yankees game shared a strong and common bond: Beat the Yankees.

“The Yankees—a 268-million-dollar payroll doesn’t mean anything," said Michael Mandel of Cleveland.

It’s a fight to the finish as the Guardians work to seal the deal.

“We just need to keep the energy in the stands going and cheer them on," said Capuano.

On Saturday night with the bases loaded in the 9th inning and two outs—rookie Right Fielder Oscar Gonzalez stepped up to the plate and delivered.

The 6-5 win had everyone on their feet.

“I was here last night… It was fantastic. The energy is just amazing," said Capuano.

Mandel feels optimistic despite what he witnessed a few hours earlier and a few blocks over.

“It’s scary sometimes. I mean with the Browns today…. I was at that game and that was a mess," said Mandel.

The Guards prove anything can happen in BelieveLAND. And age is just a number.

“I think they have it in 'em. They’re young. They never give up! Never.” said Mandel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly make decision on manager Dave Roberts

It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be overreacting to their Waterloo moment. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports this week that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return for the 2023 season. Harris adds that Roberts would be starting a three-year contract extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw made interesting comments on his future after playoff exit

With his Los Angeles Dodgers suffering what is perhaps their biggest playoff disappointment in franchise history, Clayton Kershaw may be re-evaluating things a little bit. Speaking after the Dodgers were shockingly eliminated in the NLDS with a 5-3 defeat to the rival San Diego Padres on Saturday, Kershaw offered some interesting comments about his playing future. He said that he thinks he will play in 2023 but acknowledged that being at home over the offseason could change his mind (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Should Guardians be favored over Yankees in Game 5 of ALDS?

As of early Monday afternoon, FanDuel Sportsbook had the New York Yankees listed as the betting favorites at -154 to defeat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. However, Jon Greenberg and Nick Groke of The Athletic pointed out that different numbers...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What went wrong in Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to the Patriots, 38-15, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to fall to 2-4 on the season. It was a difficult day for the defense and for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe diced up the Browns defense for his first career 300-yard game....
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

The Pressure Is Mounting Around Kevin Stefanski

Let's start with the obvious from my end: Kevin Stefanski is not getting fired this year and he shouldn't be. But do not get it twisted, the Browns are in a dangerous place. Coming off three losses by a combined six points, they needed a bounce-back performance against the Patriots on Sunday. Instead, they filled the box score with mistake after mistake and looked like a team lost in a simple game plan from the opposition on both sides of the ball en route to a 38-15 loss in front of their home fans.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy