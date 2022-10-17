ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Somber vigil honors father killed in chaotic hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand

By Leticia Juarez via
ABC7
 2 days ago

A somber vigil was held Saturday night in honor of a 52-year-old father of four who was killed when a hit-and-run driver plowed into a taco stand in Pomona.

Twelve other people were injured in the Friday night crash that claimed the life of Gilberto Cazares Payan.

Payan's wife consoled their 8-year-old son at the vigil, which included prayers amid intermittent rain.

Robert Sanchez, a friend of Payan, said the victim was visiting the taco stand to pick up dinner when the driver slammed into the stand's pop-up tent, scattering chairs and tables.

"I feel so sad and real bad because he left four sons (and) his wife," Sanchez said.

The crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. in the area of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, near Kiwanis Park, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Payan was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighter-paramedics.

Twelve others were hospitalized, three of them with critical injuries, police said.

The driver, a 26-year-old Pomona woman, ran from the crash site but turned herself into police just before 11 p.m. She was booked on suspicion of two felonies, police said in a statement: vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and hit-and-run with death/injury.

"I don't know why she did it and I'm not here to judge her," said Candi Garcia, a neighbor of Payan and his family. "I'm sorry for her too and for her family because I don't know her situation. I don't know what she was doing, I don't know what she was thinking."

The suspect has not been publicly identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to police.

Stephanie Gutierrez
2d ago

Lord please give the payan family strength n guidance at this difficult time. Praying for the family and all involved

