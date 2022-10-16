Effective: 2022-10-19 11:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 115 PM MST. * At 1114 AM MST, a dust channel was 7 miles west of Sun Lakes, and is nearly stationary. This dust channel will affect motorists on Highway 347. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes AZ Route 347 between mile markers 181 and 183. This dust channel will remain over mainly rural areas of Pinal County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO