Robbie Coltrane was married to Rhona Gemmell for four years. The couple had two kids before they wed. Robbie Coltrane passed away at 72 on October 14, 2022. Robbie Coltrane was an actor who was beloved by children for over 20 years after he brought the character of Rubeus Hagrid to life in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone. Sadly, Robbie passed away at age 72 on Friday, October 14. While Robbie brought joy to millions of children all over the world, there were only two that he called his own: Spencer, 30, and Alice McMillan, 24. Robbie had both children with his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell. Both children were born before the couple tied the knot in 1999. Spencer was born in 1992, and Alice in 1998. The couple got married in 1999, but they split up after four years of marriage and divorced in 2003. After the split from Rhona, Robbie admitted that he’d had a “steady girlfriend” for 12 years in a September 2020 radio interview, per Express. In that interview, he also explained that he didn’t want to have more kids and was very happy with his two children. “I’ve got my babies. They’re up and running,” he said.

5 DAYS AGO