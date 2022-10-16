Read full article on original website
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman called older cast including Maggie Smith 'glorified extras' in surprising diary extract
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman says the older supporting cast were like extras rather than able to utilize their talents properly.
Alan Rickman fought to remove a pivotal line in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,' calling it 'confusing and diluting'
Alan Rickman argued with producers to remove an important line at the end of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman thought Emma Watson's diction was 'this side of Albania at times' in early films, according to personal diary
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman criticized Emma Watson's performance in 2003. He also spoke out about the rest of the cast in diary extracts published by The Guardian. In one instance, Rickman predicted that Daniel Radcliffe's acting career wouldn't take off.
Emma Watson Honors Robbie Coltrane In Heartbreaking Tribute: There Was ‘No Better Hagrid’
Emma Watson is mourning the loss of her Harry Potter castmate Robbie Coltrane, who just passed away at 72. The British actress, 32, offered a heartfelt tribute to her former co-star, who was best known for playing lovable giant Rubeus Hagrid in all eight of the magical movies. “Rest in...
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint said he'll always remember the smell of Robbie Coltrane's cigars and beard glue
"No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie," Grint wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late actor on Saturday.
Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72
Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
How Much Was ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane Worth Upon His Death at Age 72?
"Harry Potter" fans are mourning the loss of beloved actor Robbie Coltrane who passed away today, October 14. The Scottish-born talent played the role of half-man/half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the...
Robbie Coltrane broke down in tears talking about his death, saying Hagrid will live on
LEGENDARY Brit actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. In January, the Harry Potter actor was in tears as he as he told fans "I won't be here, but Hagrid will". Robbie - who was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid - opened up about the legacy of his character during the special HBO Reunion show nine months ago.
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and More ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane: ‘One of the Funniest People I’ve Met’
Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement after the death of his “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane, calling the late actor “one of the funniest people I’ve met.” Coltrane, who died at the age of 72, starred as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise and shared dozens of scenes with Radcliffe across the films. The two actors starred together in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows – Part 2” in 2011.
Tom Felton's Memoir 'Beyond the Wand': Arrests, Snape's Blowup and More 'Harry Potter' Set Secrets
Tom Felton gives Harry Potter fans a backstage pass to the magical wizarding world in his newly released memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. The 35-year-old British actor, who had several small parts as a child star before landing the coveted role of Slytherin bully Draco Malfoy, gives Potter fans the ultimate lowdown on one of the biggest film franchises of all time.
Robbie Coltrane death: Jason Isaacs says he was a ‘fanboy’ for Harry Potter co-star in moving tribute
Jason Isaacs has revealed himself to be a “fanboy” for Robbie Coltrane as he paid tribute to his Harry Potter co-star.The death of the Scottish actor, who played Hagrid in the fantasy franchise, was announced on Friday (14 October). Coltrane was 72.Tributes quickly poured in on social media from Coltrane’s fellow Harry Potter cast members, including Daniel Radcliffe himself.On Monday (17 October) afternoon, Isaacs shared a photo of his two daughters next to a rubber copy of Coltrane’s face as Hagrid from the set of Harry Potter.Captioning the post, the actor – who played Lucius Malfoy – wrote that...
Who Is Late ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane’s Ex-Wife? Details on Rhona Gemmell
Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane, who played beloved character Hagrid, died on Friday, October 14, his rep confirmed to In Touch. He was 72 years old. The late actor was previously married to a woman named Rhona Gemmell. Keep scrolling for details on Robbie Coltrane’s ex-wife. When Were Robbie...
Robbie Coltrane's Daughter Speaks out on Hagrid Actor's Death
Robbie Coltrane's daughter, Alice McMillan, made a heartbreaking post about her father's death on her Instagram Story on Saturday. It showed a photo of her standing behind her father while hew as seating, affectionately kissing the crown of his head. She added a black heart emoji to the picture, but did not need any other words to express her grief.
Robbie Coltrane’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Actor’s 2 Children
Robbie Coltrane was married to Rhona Gemmell for four years. The couple had two kids before they wed. Robbie Coltrane passed away at 72 on October 14, 2022. Robbie Coltrane was an actor who was beloved by children for over 20 years after he brought the character of Rubeus Hagrid to life in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone. Sadly, Robbie passed away at age 72 on Friday, October 14. While Robbie brought joy to millions of children all over the world, there were only two that he called his own: Spencer, 30, and Alice McMillan, 24. Robbie had both children with his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell. Both children were born before the couple tied the knot in 1999. Spencer was born in 1992, and Alice in 1998. The couple got married in 1999, but they split up after four years of marriage and divorced in 2003. After the split from Rhona, Robbie admitted that he’d had a “steady girlfriend” for 12 years in a September 2020 radio interview, per Express. In that interview, he also explained that he didn’t want to have more kids and was very happy with his two children. “I’ve got my babies. They’re up and running,” he said.
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton recalls harrowing rehab escape, Emma Watson bond in new memoir
Tom Felton found himself a far way from Hogwarts when a stranger asked him a question that would change his life forever. The actor, now 36, recalls in his book "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard" (Grand Central Publishing, 288 pp., out now) how he wandered away from his rehabilitation facility in Malibu, California one night in an attempt to trek several miles to a bar he frequented in West Hollywood.
'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Details Substance Abuse Struggles, Rehab Visits
Tom Felton, who starred as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, wrote about the darkest chapters of his life in his new memoir. Felton, 35, said he spent much of his 20s "drinking to escape" in Los Angeles, and it led to trouble in his career. Felton also went to rehab but escaped the first one before finally finding a facility that helped him.
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Author Jessica Knoll Defends Film Against Trigger Warning Backlash, Explains Book-to-Screen Changes
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “Luckiest Girl Alive,” now streaming on Netflix. In 2015, Jessica Knoll’s “Luckiest Girl Alive” was the book in everyone’s bag. It spent 17 consecutive weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Before Hello Sunshine — or Reese Witherspoon’s book club — even existed, Witherspoon signed on to produce a film adaptation. It took seven years, but ultimately, the movie landed at Netflix. First set to have a theatrical release, the Mike Barker-directed movie, written by Knoll, took off the moment it dropped. Currently, it’s in its second week in the No. 1 slot on...
