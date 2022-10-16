ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72

Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and More ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane: ‘One of the Funniest People I’ve Met’

Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement after the death of his “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane, calling the late actor “one of the funniest people I’ve met.” Coltrane, who died at the age of 72, starred as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise and shared dozens of scenes with Radcliffe across the films. The two actors starred together in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows – Part 2” in 2011.
ETOnline.com

Tom Felton's Memoir 'Beyond the Wand': Arrests, Snape's Blowup and More 'Harry Potter' Set Secrets

Tom Felton gives Harry Potter fans a backstage pass to the magical wizarding world in his newly released memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. The 35-year-old British actor, who had several small parts as a child star before landing the coveted role of Slytherin bully Draco Malfoy, gives Potter fans the ultimate lowdown on one of the biggest film franchises of all time.
The Independent

Robbie Coltrane death: Jason Isaacs says he was a ‘fanboy’ for Harry Potter co-star in moving tribute

Jason Isaacs has revealed himself to be a “fanboy” for Robbie Coltrane as he paid tribute to his Harry Potter co-star.The death of the Scottish actor, who played Hagrid in the fantasy franchise, was announced on Friday (14 October). Coltrane was 72.Tributes quickly poured in on social media from Coltrane’s fellow Harry Potter cast members, including Daniel Radcliffe himself.On Monday (17 October) afternoon, Isaacs shared a photo of his two daughters next to a rubber copy of Coltrane’s face as Hagrid from the set of Harry Potter.Captioning the post, the actor – who played Lucius Malfoy – wrote that...
Popculture

Robbie Coltrane's Daughter Speaks out on Hagrid Actor's Death

Robbie Coltrane's daughter, Alice McMillan, made a heartbreaking post about her father's death on her Instagram Story on Saturday. It showed a photo of her standing behind her father while hew as seating, affectionately kissing the crown of his head. She added a black heart emoji to the picture, but did not need any other words to express her grief.
HollywoodLife

Robbie Coltrane’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Actor’s 2 Children

Robbie Coltrane was married to Rhona Gemmell for four years. The couple had two kids before they wed. Robbie Coltrane passed away at 72 on October 14, 2022. Robbie Coltrane was an actor who was beloved by children for over 20 years after he brought the character of Rubeus Hagrid to life in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone. Sadly, Robbie passed away at age 72 on Friday, October 14. While Robbie brought joy to millions of children all over the world, there were only two that he called his own: Spencer, 30, and Alice McMillan, 24. Robbie had both children with his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell. Both children were born before the couple tied the knot in 1999. Spencer was born in 1992, and Alice in 1998. The couple got married in 1999, but they split up after four years of marriage and divorced in 2003. After the split from Rhona, Robbie admitted that he’d had a “steady girlfriend” for 12 years in a September 2020 radio interview, per Express. In that interview, he also explained that he didn’t want to have more kids and was very happy with his two children. “I’ve got my babies. They’re up and running,” he said.
Marconews.com

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton recalls harrowing rehab escape, Emma Watson bond in new memoir

Tom Felton found himself a far way from Hogwarts when a stranger asked him a question that would change his life forever. The actor, now 36, recalls in his book "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard" (Grand Central Publishing, 288 pp., out now) how he wandered away from his rehabilitation facility in Malibu, California one night in an attempt to trek several miles to a bar he frequented in West Hollywood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Details Substance Abuse Struggles, Rehab Visits

Tom Felton, who starred as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, wrote about the darkest chapters of his life in his new memoir. Felton, 35, said he spent much of his 20s "drinking to escape" in Los Angeles, and it led to trouble in his career. Felton also went to rehab but escaped the first one before finally finding a facility that helped him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Author Jessica Knoll Defends Film Against Trigger Warning Backlash, Explains Book-to-Screen Changes

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “Luckiest Girl Alive,” now streaming on Netflix. In 2015, Jessica Knoll’s “Luckiest Girl Alive” was the book in everyone’s bag. It spent 17 consecutive weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Before Hello Sunshine — or Reese Witherspoon’s book club — even existed, Witherspoon signed on to produce a film adaptation. It took seven years, but ultimately, the movie landed at Netflix. First set to have a theatrical release, the Mike Barker-directed movie, written by Knoll, took off the moment it dropped. Currently, it’s in its second week in the No. 1 slot on...

