Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Soccer Deliver Thrilling 2-1 Victory Over AAC Member FAU

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's soccer team (5-2-4, 1-1-3 ASUN) delivered a goal in both the first and second halves on Tuesday evening to defeat AAC member, Florida Atlantic, 2-1. With the victory, the Eagles are back in the win column and improve to 5-2-4 overall while FAU falls to 3-7-3 overall.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Tishara Morehouse Named to the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

FORT MYERS, Fla. – One of the top returning women's basketball players in the country, FGCU's Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Rufus King HS/Western Nebraska CC), has been selected to the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Preseason Watch List presented by Her Hoops Stats. The Becky Hammon Award was first given out in 2020, with South Dakota's Ciara Duffy being named the inaugural winner. Our own Kierstan Bell won the award in 2021 and 2022 becoming the first player in the award's history to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Tennis Travels to Tallahassee for ITA Southeast Regionals

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team returns to the courts this week for the ITA Southeast Regionals in Tallahassee. The event kicks off on Thursday with two rounds of qualifying singles and a round of secondary singles and main draw doubles. The championship matches for singles and doubles will take place on Monday.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer to Kick Off Final Week of Regular Season at Stetson

Match 15 FGCU (8-5-1, 6-1-1 ASUN) @ Stetson (6-9-1, 3-4-1 ASUN) Date // Time Wednesday, October 19 // 7 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team heads to Stetson to open the final week of the regular season on Wednesday. This is a rescheduled game from Oct. 1 due to the effects of Hurricane Ian and is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Volleyball Preps For Midweek Showdown At Stetson

Match 20 FGCU (14-5, 4-2 ASUN) @ Stetson (12-6, 3-3 ASUN) Date // Time Wenesday, Oct. 19 // 6 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball prepares for a midweek conference showdown at Stetson on Wednesday. Wednesday's contest is one of two rescheduled matches with Stetson that were postponed the...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Labbe, Johnson Named Suncoast Credit Union Scholar-Athletes of the Month

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Suncoast Credit Union FGCU Athletics Scholar-Athletes of the Month for September have been announced with sophomore Ashley Labbe (Lake Worth, Fla./Suncoast HS) of women's soccer and redshirt-junior Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) of men's tennis earning the honor. A female and male Eagle are chosen as...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Earn 2-2 Draw at Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. – FGCU men's soccer (4-2-4, 1-1-3 ASUN) earned a 2-2 draw against 2021 ASUN Tournament finalist and 23rd RPI ranked Central Arkansas (5-4-3, 4-1-1 ASUN) on Sunday evening at the Bill Stephens Soccer Stadium. The match was originally scheduled for yesterday but was postponed due to inclement...
FORT MYERS, FL
The show … goes on

The show … goes on

IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
FORT MYERS, FL
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Spike in vibrio cases after Hurricane Ian

A spike in vibrio cases after Hurricane Ian. The death of a Michigan man who came here to help in the hurricane cleanup was not only eye-opening, we’ve now learned he is not the only person to die after being infected with a bacteria found in our waters. Jim...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Students ready to return to school in Lee County

The School District of Lee County announced that 13 schools would open on Monday, and one parent says their kids are ready to go back. Jessica Wood’s kids go to Gateway Elementary. She has been distributing supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Ian, and her kids have also been a big part of that.
LEE COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
FORT MYERS, FL

