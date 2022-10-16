Read full article on original website
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
Michigan man dies while helping with Ian recovery in Naples
Jenison, Mich. native James Hewitt reportedly fell into the water and scraped himself while helping a Naples friend move a boat, and later died of a bacterial infection.
businessobserverfl.com
Couple uses poultry power to quickly grow SWFL eatery franchise territory
When Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace stopped to eat at a Tampa-area Chicken Salad Chick several years ago, they didn’t know they’d be discovering their next business venture. Potesta was pregnant with their first child, and they saw the restaurant driving home from a doctor’s appointment. But...
Florida Weekly
The show … goes on
IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
WINKNEWS.com
Spike in vibrio cases after Hurricane Ian
A spike in vibrio cases after Hurricane Ian. The death of a Michigan man who came here to help in the hurricane cleanup was not only eye-opening, we’ve now learned he is not the only person to die after being infected with a bacteria found in our waters. Jim...
Florida Bald Eagles Rebuild Nest Once Again in Wake of Hurricane Ian
A pair of bald eagles in Florida named Harriet and M15 have nearly rebuilt their nest after it was destroyed by hurricane Ian. The birds have reportedly lived through several hurricanes during their lives in North Fort Myers. So they were prepared for the inevitable. The day before the storm hit land on Sept. 28, they evacuated their home, just like so many other residents.
Port Charlotte residents slowly picking up the pieces
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, residents of Southwest Florida have started to figure out what is left from their lives before the storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market
Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
WINKNEWS.com
Students ready to return to school in Lee County
The School District of Lee County announced that 13 schools would open on Monday, and one parent says their kids are ready to go back. Jessica Wood’s kids go to Gateway Elementary. She has been distributing supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Ian, and her kids have also been a big part of that.
Bridges back open after Ian
Less than three weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, every county-run bridge in Lee, Charlotte, and Collier Counties have reopened to some traffic.
tourcounsel.com
Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
