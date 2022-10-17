ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Obama campaigning for vulnerable Democrats in 3 swing states

By Tal Axelrod
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCulG_0ibWzTxQ00

Former President Barack Obama, still one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party, is set to hit the campaign trail in the final stretch to the midterm elections .

Democrats hope to sway enough voters to avoid losing control of Congress -- despite major political headwinds like high inflation.

Here is where Obama is scheduled to appear in the next few weeks.

Atlanta with Abrams, Warnock

Obama will appear in Atlanta on Oct. 28, visiting a state that could decide which party controls the Senate and is also hosting a competitive gubernatorial election.

He will rally for freshman Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is running for a full term of his own after winning a special election last year, and Stacey Abrams, the prominent voting rights activist and former lawmaker again trying to unseat Republican Gov. Brain Kemp after he narrowly beat her in 2018.

MORE: ​Warnock-Walker spar over the economy, crime, and answer for personal past in Georgia's Senate debate

Warnock is running neck-and-neck with former football star Herschel Walker, though he has a narrow edge in the most recent surveys, according to FiveThirtyEight , including in those taken since Walker, a staunch abortion opponent, denied a report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009.

Abrams, for her part, is widely viewed as the underdog to Kemp though she is seeking to mobilize voters.

Democrats are hoping to keep their momentum going in the Peach State after a banner year in 2020, when President Joe Biden narrowly won the state and Warnock and Jon Ossoff ended up eking out a pair of Senate wins -- the first such victories for Democrats there in decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jds11_0ibWzTxQ00
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Barack Obama attends the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival in Edgartown, Mass., Aug. 5, 2022.

Detroit with Whitmer

Obama will rally in Detroit on Oct. 29, appearing with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats.

Whitmer is running for reelection against conservative commentator Tudor Dixon.

The governor, who has focused her campaign messaging around a blend of pocketbook and social issues, is widely viewed as the favorite and leads Dixon in FiveThirtyEight's polling average . A win there would offer a promising sign for Democrats in a tight presidential swing state.

"The event will focus on the stakes of the race as access to abortion, voting rights and public education are at risk in Michigan," Obama's office said in a statement.

Milwaukee with Evers, Barnes

Obama will also rally in Milwaukee on Oct. 29 with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running to oust Republican Sen. Ron Johnson,

State Attorney General Josh Kaul, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Gwen Moore will also attend.

Wisconsin is a crucial state for Democrats this year, with Johnson as one of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for reelection.

MORE: Mandela Barnes responds to GOP criticism on police by highlighting Ron Johnson's Jan. 6 ties

Barnes has begun narrowly trailing Johnson in voter surveys after facing an avalanche of attack ads painting him as soft on crime, while Evers is locked in a close race with businessman Tim Michels.

Flipping Johnson's seat would ease Democrats' path to keeping Senate control, where they hold a bare majority, while the victor in the gubernatorial race could help decide key policies on issues like abortion access and voting rights in a state where Republicans control both chambers of the state legislature.

Comments / 331

JETHRO
6d ago

I hope when you vote you realize Obama started the destruction of America and Killary was supposed to finish it off. Now that the Dementia puppet was installed as President, the destruction continues.

Reply(60)
216
Marvin Garcia
6d ago

If he were white would he have been president? I think not. Crazy to see how we elected a president just because of the color of their skin. Democrats are the party of deception

Reply(6)
127
Rosalba Rinaldi
6d ago

I hope when you vote you remember while Obama was in house? how much gas utility food? everything was until he left office and everything dropped. vote red vote red

Reply(4)
112
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll

With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
KANSAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

880K+
Followers
185K+
Post
498M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy