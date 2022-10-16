ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dighton, MA

Funding for B-P, new playground in Dighton, and more: ICYMI

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

Happy Monday, readers! Time to start another week fresh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446A2T_0ibWzPQW00

Before we move forward, let’s look back at the week that was. The culinary arts program at Bristol-Plymouth just got a big boost in funding, with a $1 million grant awarded to the school via the Baker-Polito administration’s Skills Capital Grant initiative. Meanwhile, we swung by the new playground in Dighton, met the person challenging state Sen. Marc Pacheco for his seat, looked at the ways fires are fought in neighborhoods without hydrants, and more. See what you may have missed, right here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to tauntongazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at tauntongazette.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reportertoday.com

Nora Joan Thomas

Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers

WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
WORCESTER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOH, DEM recommend avoiding contact and water recreation with a section of Stafford Pond￼

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are advising people to avoid contacting Stafford Pond in Tiverton in the vicinity of the boat ramp located off Stafford Pond Road (aka Route 81) due to a blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) bloom. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals. The RIDOH State Laboratory detected high concentrations of cyanobacteria cells in the water collected by DEM at the boat ramp.
TIVERTON, RI
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) Community Recycling Drive to be Held at the End of the Month

The Fall River legislative delegation, in conjunction with National Grid and Eversource, is sponsoring a community recycling drive at the end of October. The drive will take place Saturday, October 29 from 10 am to 1 pm under the solar carport at Bristol Community College. State Representative Carole Fiola says items not normally accepted for local trash pick-up will be allowed to be dropped off at the event.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Affordable housing expands in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Mansfield (MA)

Just past the halfway point between Boston and Providence, Mansfield is an affluent town of 24,000 people in Bristol County. For a community of modest size, Mansfield has a lively downtown area, with restaurants and locally-owned stores tracing a long strip of North Main Street. For many people, the name...
MANSFIELD, MA
WPRI

Warwick PD to host Spooky Fall Festival

Don’t miss Warwick Police Department’s Spooky Fall Festival! “The Rhode Show” gives you a sneak peek of what’s in store for this family-friendly event, coming up this Saturday, October 22. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section...
WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s new airport terminal gets “green light”

“New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and Massachusetts State Representative Bill Straus have received a commitment for design and project funding for a new terminal and control tower for New Bedford Regional Airport from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. In June of this year, Mitchell and Straus hosted a visit to...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Write-in campaign for city councilor who filed complaint pops up in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Election season is here, and as campaign signs scatter lawns and fences in Woonsocket, it's an online version that's getting some attention. On Monday, Woonsocket resident Rhonda Charron started "Denise Sierra for Mayor," a private Facebook group helping push a write-in campaign for the outgoing city councilor who filed a complaint against former mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt back in September.
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run

2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 16. Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher, completing the four-mile trek in 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43. See the full results for the race, here https://my.racewire.com/results/37200. The event, which runs...
NEWPORT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson named “Person of the Year”

“Today Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson announced that he has been named “Person of the Year by the Prince Henry Society of Massachusetts—New Bedford Chapter. Hodgson was recognized for his outstanding leadership and service to Bristol County for providing resources and promoting public safety. The award was presented...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager

The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
FALL RIVER, MA
ecori.org

Destruction of Pawtucket’s Morley Field ‘a Comedy of Errors’

The athletic complex at Morley Field on Moshassuck Street was closed to the public in the spring. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Editor’s note: Providence resident Greg Gerritt recently sent this letter, slightly edited, to the National Park Service and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. I am writing in...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy