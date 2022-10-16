ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey Zappe's girlfriend, Hannah Lewis, on 'pursuit of Zappiness' as Patriots win

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYz6l_0ibWzM1Z00

Zappiness found.

Hannah Lewis, the girlfriend of Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe , kept the celebrations rolling Sunday as New England claimed its third win of the season with a 38-15 victory over the Browns in Cleveland.

In a post shared on Instagram , Lewis — who has been dating Zappe, 23, for five years — cheekily captioned her photos from FirstEnergy Stadium, “I’m on my pursuit of Zappiness.” Zappe reacted to the post with a pair of fire emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3eeD_0ibWzM1Z00
Bailey Zappe's girlfriend, Hannah Lewis, supports the Patriots quarterback on Oct. 16, 2022.
Instagram/Hannah Lewis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnxdQ_0ibWzM1Z00
Hannah Lewis shows off her custom Bailey Zappe attire in Instagram photos.
Instagram/Hannah Lewis

Zappe, a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky in this year’s NFL Draft, completed 24 out of 34 attempts for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Sunday’s win also marked the Patriots’ second straight victory after the team shut out the Lions last week, 29-0.

Zappe is filling in for injured starter Mac Jones, the Patriots’ second-year quarterback, who suffered a high-ankle sprain last month. Ahead of Sunday’s game in Cleveland, New England coach Bill Belichick declined to commit to Jones being the full-time starter upon his return from injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0g5t_0ibWzM1Z00
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a pass against the Browns on Oct. 16, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVLX5_0ibWzM1Z00
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe looks to pass against the Browns on Oct. 16, 2022.
Getty Images

The Patriots (3-3) will host the Bears (2-4) on “Monday Night Football” next week.

In the meantime, Lewis is going to savor this special moment with Zappe, much like she did in April when the Patriots drafted him 137th overall.

“You inspire me everyday and you should be so proud of yourself. I love you!” she posted on Instagram at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdZRF_0ibWzM1Z00
Bailey Zappe and Hannah Lewis
Instagram/Hannah Lewis

Ahead of the 2022 regular season, Lewis also swooned over Zappe in his Patriots uniform.

“Red and blue looks good on you,” she gushed.

