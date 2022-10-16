ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Why Colts made Sam Ehlinger the backup QB instead of Nick Foles on game day

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts made a small but significant change to the active roster before Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

For the first time this season, Indianapolis made veteran backup quarterback Nick Foles inactive, a move that elevated second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to the No. 2 role behind starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

It was a move that came as something of a surprise, given that Ryan has taken all but two of the team’s snaps at quarterback this season.

But the thinking behind the decision was simple.

A Colts offense that has always been among the league’s best rushing teams has suddenly become one of the league’s worst, with or without superstar Jonathan Taylor available. Ehlinger, unlike Ryan or Foles, is the kind of quarterback who can make plays with his legs.

“This was just more of a philosophical decision, like when we had Philip (Rivers) and Jacoby (Brissett),” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Maybe we’ll put some stuff in, and if we need it in certain situations, it provides something different. When you’re struggling to do certain things on offense, it just seemed like a logical conclusion.”

Rivers started every game for Indianapolis in 2020, playing 1,044 snaps for the Colts.

Brissett, who does not have Ehlinger’s quickness but does have a history of being excellent in short-yardage situations, played 47, rushed for 19 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and completed 2 of 8 passes. When the Colts needed a quarterback to move the pile, they turned to Brissett, rather than Rivers, who had not been a sneak presence since suffering a back injury in San Diego. When the Colts needed a yard for a first down, Brissett was 9-for-9 on conversions, including 3 touchdowns.

Ryan is a little more mobile than Rivers — he has positive rushing yards so far this season, something Rivers couldn’t claim in 2020 — but he is not a running threat. Neither is Foles.

Ehlinger, on the other hand, has rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries over two preseasons, including a 45-yard touchdown against Tampa Bay this year, and Reich would like to have that skill set available for a running game that has struggled in short yardage this season.

“We’ll evaluate it week to week, but I wouldn’t anticipate it changing,” Reich said. “We’re probably thinking that we’ll continue to have a package for Sam, just like with Jacoby. Sometimes we used it, some weeks we didn’t use it, and we keep looking for opportunities to put stress on defenses.”

What remains unclear is which quarterback would start if Ryan couldn’t play.

Ehlinger would take the field if Ryan is knocked out of a game, given that Foles is inactive, but the Colts would have the option of going to the veteran for an actual start. There is precedent in the NFL—New Orleans used Taysom Hill in the Ehlinger role because of his abilities as a runner last year, but kept Trevor Siemian in case of injury to starter Jameis Winston.

“It wasn’t like Sam beat out Nick in the last five weeks. … I think he’s an incredible player, he’s looked great in practice for the last five, six weeks,” Reich said. “I see those guys as they’re both backups.”

