Read full article on original website
Related
Most Popular Weapons in Warzone of All Time
With the days counting down until the "new era" of Call of Duty officially gets underway with the launch of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, there's perhaps no better time to break down, reflect on and chronicle some of the most popular weapons ever used in Infinity Ward's original hit battle royale.
Best PPSh-41 Loadout Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
Arguably one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone, the PPSh-41 continues its combat dominance with this optimized loadout. Warzone boasts a vast selection of weapons for players to use on the battlefield, but very few have reached the level of the PPSh-41. Although it has received several nerfs after Raven Software's latest patch, this weapon still provides enough benefits to warrant it as an elite weapon.
When Does the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Expire?
As Overwatch 2's new Battle Pass system has launched, some players may be wondering when their Battle Passes expire. Here's what you need to know. While the free Battle Pass allows players to earn new heroes, cosmetics and rewards, but the purchasable Premium Battle Pass offers up to 80 tiers of special rewards obtained by progressing through the game. Both are necessary to play, but it's also important to know that these passes only last for a single season of the game.
Apex Legends Adds New Trans Hero Catalyst
Respawn have revealed the next Legend to join Apex Legends — defensive hero Catalyst. Revealed through an Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands trailer, new hero Catalyst is a defensive hero and the first transgender woman to join the Apex line-up. Catalyst, who's real name is Tressa Smith, is described as an "experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer." She uses her "remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield."
How to Improve Your KD in Warzone
Wondering how to improve your average kill-death ratio (KD) in Call of Duty: Warzone? We've got you covered. Of course, it's important to understand that since Warzone is a battle royale, the fact of the matter is that there's a large amount of randomly generated factors at play that are beyond your control. Still, however, it's apparent that there are those who manage to master how to overcome what the game throws at them to consistently drop high-kill games. Here's a breakdown of how to improve your KD in Warzone.
5 Best K'Sante Counters in League of Legends
K'Sante is the newest champion coming to League of Legends. With more than 150 champions for players to choose from in League of Legends, there are bound to be champions that players struggle to deal with. This is especially true for newer champions where players are uncertain of their abilities and how to play against them. In the case of K'Sante, League of Legends' newest champion, players will have one major question when he is officially released: Which character do I pick to best counter this champion?
4 Best Counters to Harbor in Valorant
The four best Agent counters to Harbor in Valorant aimed at suppressing his impact on the map.
Dragonflight Pre-Patch Gear Explained
Players will be able to equip catch-up armor for low leveled players to run through Shadowlands in time for Dragonflight.
How to Access Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teaser
Apex Legends Season 15 Golden Ticket is the key to teasers around the game's new map, set to be released in Season 15. The Golden Ticket teaser event, which is rather coyly named "A New Home," began Wednesday, Oct. 19, and gives players hints and suggestions regarding the first Apex Legends arena set to be released since Storm Point arrived in Season 11 hit in November 2021.
Best Landing Spots in Warzone of All Time
With the days counting down until the "new era" of Call of Duty officially gets underway with the launch of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, there's perhaps no better time to break down, reflect on and chronicle some of the best landing spots in Infinity Ward's original hit battle royale.
Apex Legends Players Think of the Perfect Buff to Revenant Ultimate
A recent Reddit post has had Revenant mains buzzing as it outlines a good buff that would help the unpopular champion to climb both tier lists and pick rate in Apex Legends. With 22 different legends for players to choose from, there will undoubtedly be some that are more popular than others. In the case of Revenant, he falls to the bottom of this list with a pick rate of only 2.4%. When compared to a legend like Octane, the most popular legend in the game with a pick rate of 11.7%, it is clear that something needs to be done.
Apex Legends Cheater Learns the Hard Way When Messing With ImperialHal
It is often said that cheaters never prosper. This saying rang true when a cheater in Apex Legends crossed paths with notable streamer ImperialHal and faced the consequences. Over the years, Apex Legends and other popular multiplayer games have been plagued by cheaters and hackers who constantly look for ways to boost their ranks. Through the use of methods such as aimbots, hackers have been able to provide themselves with unfair advantages during matches. Needless to say, this has led to much anger and frustration within the Apex Legends community.
How to Counter Zarya in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has been out for a few weeks now. While Blizzard is busy trying to fix the many bugs players are trying to figure out the best counters and hero matchups. The tank hero Zarya can be especially troublesome with her barriers that protect herself and her allies. Here are a few heroes that can potentially help counter any Zarya players.
What is Warzone Resurgence Supreme?
The new weekly playlist of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has begun and we have all of the information you need for its most exciting mode, Resurgence Supreme. Warzone Season 5 received a mid-season update that brought a brand new playlist schedule that celebrates the finale of the season by bringing back various game modes and introducing new ones. Raven Software outlined its playlist in its patch notes and announced that there it will be broken down into four weeks. Game modes will be rotated every week and players will be able to enjoy some variation of Plunder each week. Fans of Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island will also be pleased to hear that these locales will be present throughout each week.
Which Apex Legends Characters are LGBTQIA+?
There are currently eight characters who identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Apex Legends Players Pinpoint Seemingly Needed Seer Nerf
Apex Legends players have never shied from speaking their thoughts on how to improve the game, and with the launch of Season 15 looming, those thoughts have arrived fast and furious in recent days. One discussion in particular that seems to be gaining steam involves the kit of Seer. Although...
Will There be Solos in Apex Legends?
Because of the addition of solos in Apex Legends Mobile, many players are wondering if the mode will be added in the main game. Since the beginning, Apex Legends has had a primary focus on its trios mode, only making duos available after having it as a limited-time game mode. With the addition of a solo mode in Apex Legends Mobile, many fans are left wondering if it is only a matter of time before the mode makes its way over to PC and consoles.
Modern Warfare 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How to Get
Modern Warfare 2's full release is just around the corner, and a variety of content is available to earn for free via Twitch drops. Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 6, players can earn themselves some Modern Warfare 2 in-game content by watching Twitch. These rewards can be used in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 once it launches on Nov. 16. Select streamers will be playing Modern Warfare 2 on Twitch, with rewards to be earned depending on how many minutes fans watch for.
How to Get PuppersTV Charm in Dead by Daylight
Content creator PuppersTV was honored through a new unlockable charm in Dead by Daylight and here's how to unlock it.
How to Get the Free Taliyah 'Very Cool' Emote in League of Legends
League of Legends developer Riot Games wants its players to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) to help protect their accounts. The Taliyah "Very Cool" emote is part of an incentives campaign the developer has put together to reward players who add the security feature to their account. If players can get a free cosmetic for adding 2FA to their account, they'll be more likely to do it, or so the thinking goes. Then, once those players start showing off their special cosmetic in-game, other players will envy it and go activate 2FA for themselves.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0