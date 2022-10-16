ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

When Does the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Expire?

As Overwatch 2's new Battle Pass system has launched, some players may be wondering when their Battle Passes expire. Here's what you need to know. While the free Battle Pass allows players to earn new heroes, cosmetics and rewards, but the purchasable Premium Battle Pass offers up to 80 tiers of special rewards obtained by progressing through the game. Both are necessary to play, but it's also important to know that these passes only last for a single season of the game.
DBLTAP

How to Get a Free Little Legend Egg in TFT

Wondering how to get a free Little Legend Egg in Teamfight Tactics? We've got you covered. At the start of 2022, Riot Games officially launched its two-factor authentication (2FA) electronic security measures to help keep its players' accounts safe across the Riot Client, Riot Mobile and RiotGames.com. Per Riot, over...
DBLTAP

What Time Does Modern Warfare 2 Release?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to enter its campaign early access period. But what time does the game release?. CoD players have been waiting patiently for the full release of Modern Warfare 2, ever since it was announced back in June. During this time, the game made history after having the largest Beta the franchise has ever seen, achieving the most players, hours and matches played across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.
DBLTAP

How to Get the Free Taliyah 'Very Cool' Emote in League of Legends

League of Legends developer Riot Games wants its players to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) to help protect their accounts. The Taliyah "Very Cool" emote is part of an incentives campaign the developer has put together to reward players who add the security feature to their account. If players can get a free cosmetic for adding 2FA to their account, they'll be more likely to do it, or so the thinking goes. Then, once those players start showing off their special cosmetic in-game, other players will envy it and go activate 2FA for themselves.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn

Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How to Get

Modern Warfare 2's full release is just around the corner, and a variety of content is available to earn for free via Twitch drops. Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 6, players can earn themselves some Modern Warfare 2 in-game content by watching Twitch. These rewards can be used in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 once it launches on Nov. 16. Select streamers will be playing Modern Warfare 2 on Twitch, with rewards to be earned depending on how many minutes fans watch for.
DBLTAP

Will There be Solos in Apex Legends?

Because of the addition of solos in Apex Legends Mobile, many players are wondering if the mode will be added in the main game. Since the beginning, Apex Legends has had a primary focus on its trios mode, only making duos available after having it as a limited-time game mode. With the addition of a solo mode in Apex Legends Mobile, many fans are left wondering if it is only a matter of time before the mode makes its way over to PC and consoles.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy