When Does the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Expire?
As Overwatch 2's new Battle Pass system has launched, some players may be wondering when their Battle Passes expire. Here's what you need to know. While the free Battle Pass allows players to earn new heroes, cosmetics and rewards, but the purchasable Premium Battle Pass offers up to 80 tiers of special rewards obtained by progressing through the game. Both are necessary to play, but it's also important to know that these passes only last for a single season of the game.
Valorant Patch 5.08 Adds Harbor, Fixes Spectrum Phantom Barrel Bug
Here's a breakdown of the 5.08 patch notes for Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, per Riot Games.
4 Best Counters to Harbor in Valorant
The four best Agent counters to Harbor in Valorant aimed at suppressing his impact on the map.
How to Get PuppersTV Charm in Dead by Daylight
Content creator PuppersTV was honored through a new unlockable charm in Dead by Daylight and here's how to unlock it.
5 Best K'Sante Counters in League of Legends
K'Sante is the newest champion coming to League of Legends. With more than 150 champions for players to choose from in League of Legends, there are bound to be champions that players struggle to deal with. This is especially true for newer champions where players are uncertain of their abilities and how to play against them. In the case of K'Sante, League of Legends' newest champion, players will have one major question when he is officially released: Which character do I pick to best counter this champion?
Get Good or De-Rez Trying in The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is a softer Soulslike, and it shines brightest reminiscing about its gaming ancestors. Read our review.
Dragonflight Pre-Patch Gear Explained
Players will be able to equip catch-up armor for low leveled players to run through Shadowlands in time for Dragonflight.
Apex Legends Cheater Learns the Hard Way When Messing With ImperialHal
It is often said that cheaters never prosper. This saying rang true when a cheater in Apex Legends crossed paths with notable streamer ImperialHal and faced the consequences. Over the years, Apex Legends and other popular multiplayer games have been plagued by cheaters and hackers who constantly look for ways to boost their ranks. Through the use of methods such as aimbots, hackers have been able to provide themselves with unfair advantages during matches. Needless to say, this has led to much anger and frustration within the Apex Legends community.
Most Popular Weapons in Warzone of All Time
With the days counting down until the "new era" of Call of Duty officially gets underway with the launch of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, there's perhaps no better time to break down, reflect on and chronicle some of the most popular weapons ever used in Infinity Ward's original hit battle royale.
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
How to Get a Free Little Legend Egg in TFT
Wondering how to get a free Little Legend Egg in Teamfight Tactics? We've got you covered. At the start of 2022, Riot Games officially launched its two-factor authentication (2FA) electronic security measures to help keep its players' accounts safe across the Riot Client, Riot Mobile and RiotGames.com. Per Riot, over...
How to Get the Free Taliyah 'Very Cool' Emote in League of Legends
League of Legends developer Riot Games wants its players to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) to help protect their accounts. The Taliyah "Very Cool" emote is part of an incentives campaign the developer has put together to reward players who add the security feature to their account. If players can get a free cosmetic for adding 2FA to their account, they'll be more likely to do it, or so the thinking goes. Then, once those players start showing off their special cosmetic in-game, other players will envy it and go activate 2FA for themselves.
What are Red Raid Eggs in Pokémon GO?
Here is a breakdown of the Red raid eggs began appearing throughout the map in Pokémon GO.
Will The Sims 5 be a Mobile Game?
Sims fans received the exciting news that they've been waiting for — The Sims 5 is officially in development. But some information has surfaced that has been causing some concern.
Trick of the Light Pokémon GO Special Research Tasks
Purchasable on Oct. 15, the Trick of the Light Special Research Tasks are divided up in four sections.
Apex Legends Adds New Trans Hero Catalyst
Respawn have revealed the next Legend to join Apex Legends — defensive hero Catalyst. Revealed through an Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands trailer, new hero Catalyst is a defensive hero and the first transgender woman to join the Apex line-up. Catalyst, who's real name is Tressa Smith, is described as an "experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer." She uses her "remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield."
What Time Does Modern Warfare 2 Release?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to enter its campaign early access period. But what time does the game release?. CoD players have been waiting patiently for the full release of Modern Warfare 2, ever since it was announced back in June. During this time, the game made history after having the largest Beta the franchise has ever seen, achieving the most players, hours and matches played across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.
When Does Fortnitemares 2022 End?
Fortnitemares might have only just begun, but how long do players have before the festivities are over?
