FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KYTV
Springfield Fire Department needs an extra $1 million to reconstruct Fire Station 7
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department is asking the city for money to build another new fire station. There was already a plan to pay for it, but now, the chief says it’s not enough because of inflation. Voters approved a bond project five years ago to...
KYTV
Jeepin’ for a Cure rolled through Ozark, Mo. on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jeep owners hit the road for a great cause on Saturday. For the fifth-straight year, Jeepin’ for a Cure featured more than 400 Jeep owners driving over some rocky Ozarks roads. The ride raised money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. . There was...
KYTV
Record-lows in the Ozarks impacting tire pressure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the overnight lows dipping below freezing across much of the Ozarks, you may have seen that low tire pressure light pop on. Mechanics remind us as the temperature of the air in your tire drops, so does the pressure. They don’t recommend ignoring a low psi light on your dash.
KYTV
City of Berryville, Ark., looks to move police station
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Berryville is purchasing a property previously owned by Entergy Arkansas along U.S. 62. The city plans on using the building as its new police department, which has been at its current location next to city hall since 1991. Police Chief Robert Bartos says the department doubled in size in that period.
KYTV
Expect lane closures on southbound U.S. 65 south Saddlebrooke, Mo. this week
NEAR SADDLEBROOKE, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re headed south to Branson this week, you may notice some traffic issues as crews repave part of U.S 65. The work continues a project that started in April to improve safety and resurface U.S. 65 in Christian and Taney Counties. This week...
KYTV
Man is accused of starting several grass fires in Baxter County, Ark.
CLARKRIDGE, Ark. (KY3) -A man from Clarkridge is in the Baxter County Jail, accused of setting several grass fires last week. The investigation began on Thursday when the Clarkridge Volunteer Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a fire on State Highway 201 North in the area of Baxter County Road 784. The fire department extinguished the fire, but a short time later it was reported that additional fires were being set in the same area, including along Baxter County Roads 782, 99 and 36.
Springfield weather breaks 74-year record low
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was a very cold morning across the Ozarks as the first taste of winter made its appearance. The average first hard freeze for Springfield is November 5. Springfield experienced the first hard freeze of the season, 19 days early, as temperatures dropped to 22 degrees. This beats the old record in […]
A city in Missouri was ranked as the Best Destination for RV’ers
People who go RV'ing love to find a great place to park and get out to enjoy the sights and sounds. Apparently. the best destination for people who drive RVs is in the Show-Me State, and it is a place with lots of fun activities for the whole family. According...
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Seasonal Allergies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the time of year where no on has time to be sick but, inevitably, that cough or runny nose creeps in. This week we checked with Mercy to see what’s is bringing in the most patients. “I would say probably the top illness...
Friends remember two teens killed in Republic crash
REPUBLIC, Mo.- People who knew the two teenagers who died in a single-car crash in Republic Saturday night are remembering their friends. “That’s the only way I can really explain them. Always put a smile on your face. Always had something goofy to say,” Dakota Johnson said. “I still don’t believe it’s true. I don’t […]
KYTV
More money for law enforcement could be coming to Springfield Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More money could be coming to the Springfield Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s office. The U.S. Department of Justice is offering a grant for $192,000, which would be split between the two agencies. The money isn’t split evenly, but it’s not throwing these two...
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
KYTV
Springfield voters choose Galloway Village commercial project fate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In November, voters in Springfield will decide whether the city’s decision to rezone land near Sequiota Park for a commercial development should stand. The four-area property across from the park is up for debate and both sides feel strongly about the decision. It’s a project...
KTLO
Volunteer fireman sentenced for stealing guns and money from burning house
A volunteer fireman accused of stealing items from a home while fighting a blaze at the residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke V was charged with taking two guns and about $560 in cash while in the house along Bayless Court in Gassville. He...
bransontrilakesnews.com
TCAD delivers baby in back of ambulance
A group of TCAD paramedics have another wonderful story to share when someone asks them about unique experiences on the job. On Friday, Oct. 14, TCAD received a call around 9 a.m. about a woman in labor in eastern Taney County. Paramedics were dispatched to the location and discovered the woman was showing signs of imminent delivery of the child, and they knew there was no way to make the 20 mile trip to Cox Medical Center Branson before the arrival of the baby.
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Help find this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted for probation violation on a forgery charge in Greene County. Springfield police say Scott Michael Beasley is also a suspect in a trespassing incident, and two stealing investigations in the city. The 47-year-old has several tattoos, including a...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash closed part of I-44 near Marshfield on Tuesday evening. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 5 p.m. at mile marker 100. We do not know about any injuries. MoDOT reopened the road Tuesday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KYTV
Ozark County Jail without running water, several inmates transferred
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Jail hasn’t had working plumbing for days. The water issue left some inmates without access to toilets or showers. Multiple inmates have been transferred to other counties until the problem is fixed. “We have no water pressure, and that’s causing sanitation issues...
