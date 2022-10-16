ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway Beach, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Jeepin’ for a Cure rolled through Ozark, Mo. on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jeep owners hit the road for a great cause on Saturday. For the fifth-straight year, Jeepin’ for a Cure featured more than 400 Jeep owners driving over some rocky Ozarks roads. The ride raised money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. . There was...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Record-lows in the Ozarks impacting tire pressure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the overnight lows dipping below freezing across much of the Ozarks, you may have seen that low tire pressure light pop on. Mechanics remind us as the temperature of the air in your tire drops, so does the pressure. They don’t recommend ignoring a low psi light on your dash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City of Berryville, Ark., looks to move police station

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Berryville is purchasing a property previously owned by Entergy Arkansas along U.S. 62. The city plans on using the building as its new police department, which has been at its current location next to city hall since 1991. Police Chief Robert Bartos says the department doubled in size in that period.
BERRYVILLE, AR
KYTV

Man is accused of starting several grass fires in Baxter County, Ark.

CLARKRIDGE, Ark. (KY3) -A man from Clarkridge is in the Baxter County Jail, accused of setting several grass fires last week. The investigation began on Thursday when the Clarkridge Volunteer Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a fire on State Highway 201 North in the area of Baxter County Road 784. The fire department extinguished the fire, but a short time later it was reported that additional fires were being set in the same area, including along Baxter County Roads 782, 99 and 36.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Springfield weather breaks 74-year record low

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was a very cold morning across the Ozarks as the first taste of winter made its appearance. The average first hard freeze for Springfield is November 5. Springfield experienced the first hard freeze of the season, 19 days early, as temperatures dropped to 22 degrees. This beats the old record in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

What’s Going Around: Seasonal Allergies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the time of year where no on has time to be sick but, inevitably, that cough or runny nose creeps in. This week we checked with Mercy to see what’s is bringing in the most patients. “I would say probably the top illness...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Friends remember two teens killed in Republic crash

REPUBLIC, Mo.- People who knew the two teenagers who died in a single-car crash in Republic Saturday night are remembering their friends.  “That’s the only way I can really explain them. Always put a smile on your face. Always had something goofy to say,” Dakota Johnson said.  “I still don’t believe it’s true. I don’t […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Springfield voters choose Galloway Village commercial project fate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In November, voters in Springfield will decide whether the city’s decision to rezone land near Sequiota Park for a commercial development should stand. The four-area property across from the park is up for debate and both sides feel strongly about the decision. It’s a project...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

TCAD delivers baby in back of ambulance

A group of TCAD paramedics have another wonderful story to share when someone asks them about unique experiences on the job. On Friday, Oct. 14, TCAD received a call around 9 a.m. about a woman in labor in eastern Taney County. Paramedics were dispatched to the location and discovered the woman was showing signs of imminent delivery of the child, and they knew there was no way to make the 20 mile trip to Cox Medical Center Branson before the arrival of the baby.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash closed part of I-44 near Marshfield on Tuesday evening. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 5 p.m. at mile marker 100. We do not know about any injuries. MoDOT reopened the road Tuesday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozark County Jail without running water, several inmates transferred

GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Jail hasn’t had working plumbing for days. The water issue left some inmates without access to toilets or showers. Multiple inmates have been transferred to other counties until the problem is fixed. “We have no water pressure, and that’s causing sanitation issues...
OZARK COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy