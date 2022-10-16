ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Cambria, PA

WJAC TV

Increased call volume, staffing shortages continue to impact local EMS agencies

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Support your local ambulance services. Nationwide, that plea is being heard more often with a critical shortage of emergency personnel and staffers for ambulance companies, and it comes as the calls for service in many areas are increasing. Post pandemic, for many ambulance companies,...
fox8tv.com

Somerset House Fire

In Somerset Borough multiple crews responded to a structure fire this afternoon. It happened just after 2 on the 200 block of West Patriot Street. There were no injures reported and you can’t see any visible damage to the home. No other information is available at this time.
SOMERSET, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown grant awards could help food insecurity in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Food insecurity is an alarming issue impacting many families all over the United States, including here in Cambria County. A few weeks ago, multiple organizations around Johnstown received grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act where a total of nearly 800-thousand dollars were awarded to organizations to help issues like food insecurity.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Controversy brewing in Boggs Township

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Controversy is brewing in Boggs Township after community members appealed to local officials looking for help in regards to neighbors using Tannerite. Tannerite is an explosive used for target practice and when struck it causes a huge explosion. This is not the first time this has been an issue. Last […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Breezewood Hardee’s deemed total loss by fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews spent hours fighting a commercial building fire at the Hardee’s in Breezewood that left the restaurant destroyed. Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company Chief, Toby Colledge, said a broiler caught fire and threw flames into the ventilation. The building has been deemed a total loss. Crews were on scene for about […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating shots fired in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Spanky’s Courthouse Café expands seating area

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spanky’s Café will look a little different the next time you visit. Over the past five months, owner Rob Inguaiato has been remodeling after acquiring the store that was formerly known as Lefort’s Sweet Shop. The café is located at 24 N 3rd St. in Clearfield County. They’re open on […]
WTAJ

Two found dead after crashing truck in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were found dead by hunters on the side of a road Saturday morning in Huntingdon County after state police said they crashed their truck. The crash occurred sometime after midnight when 49-year-old Edward Hamman, of Mapleton Depot, was driving a Dodge pickup truck East on Jacks Mountain Road, […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

