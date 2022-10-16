Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Increased call volume, staffing shortages continue to impact local EMS agencies
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Support your local ambulance services. Nationwide, that plea is being heard more often with a critical shortage of emergency personnel and staffers for ambulance companies, and it comes as the calls for service in many areas are increasing. Post pandemic, for many ambulance companies,...
fox8tv.com
Somerset House Fire
In Somerset Borough multiple crews responded to a structure fire this afternoon. It happened just after 2 on the 200 block of West Patriot Street. There were no injures reported and you can’t see any visible damage to the home. No other information is available at this time.
WJAC TV
Johnstown grant awards could help food insecurity in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Food insecurity is an alarming issue impacting many families all over the United States, including here in Cambria County. A few weeks ago, multiple organizations around Johnstown received grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act where a total of nearly 800-thousand dollars were awarded to organizations to help issues like food insecurity.
School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
Controversy brewing in Boggs Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Controversy is brewing in Boggs Township after community members appealed to local officials looking for help in regards to neighbors using Tannerite. Tannerite is an explosive used for target practice and when struck it causes a huge explosion. This is not the first time this has been an issue. Last […]
Breezewood Hardee’s deemed total loss by fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews spent hours fighting a commercial building fire at the Hardee’s in Breezewood that left the restaurant destroyed. Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company Chief, Toby Colledge, said a broiler caught fire and threw flames into the ventilation. The building has been deemed a total loss. Crews were on scene for about […]
wtaj.com
Help Mike find a home! Meet this sweet dog at the Central Pa Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Mike! He is an 8-year-old terrier mix. He came to the Central Pa Humane Society with 12 other dogs that were in a hoarding situation. Since their arrival, six dogs have been adopted, leaving Mike and his friends behind at the shelter. Mike is...
Police investigating shots fired in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
WJAC TV
Breezewood Hardee's manager, customers react to fire destroying restaurant
BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WJAC) — 6 News is still learning more about the fire that engulfed a Hardee's restaurant in Bedford County on Saturday. We spoke with the Breezewood Hardee's general manager and some customers about how it happened. Not much remains of the Hardee's but a smoldering skeleton and...
Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
Spanky’s Courthouse Café expands seating area
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spanky’s Café will look a little different the next time you visit. Over the past five months, owner Rob Inguaiato has been remodeling after acquiring the store that was formerly known as Lefort’s Sweet Shop. The café is located at 24 N 3rd St. in Clearfield County. They’re open on […]
Two found dead after crashing truck in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were found dead by hunters on the side of a road Saturday morning in Huntingdon County after state police said they crashed their truck. The crash occurred sometime after midnight when 49-year-old Edward Hamman, of Mapleton Depot, was driving a Dodge pickup truck East on Jacks Mountain Road, […]
WJAC TV
New bridge being built to connect Ghost Town Trail, Duman Lake
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the Ghost Town Trail will soon be connected to Duman Lake thanks in part to a new bridge. The Center for Metal Arts is constructing a steel bridge over Elk Creek to replace a former maintenance bridge for the treatment plant.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Experiences ‘Coughing Fit,’ Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Collides With Mailbox
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash happened on Sunday evening on State Route 219 after a driver suffered a “coughing fit.”. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident happened around 5:47 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Construction season in northcentral Pennsylvania isn't over quite yet
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates A lane restriction starts Wednesday on Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) in Muncy Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. The contractor will be working at the intersection near Lycoming Mall Drive...
‘A waiting game.’ Harris Township pushes back against State College connector project
Two public meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
State College
Harris Township Supervisors Speak Out Against Proposed State College Area Connector Options
Ahead of two public meetings on the project this week, Harris Township supervisors aren’t mincing words when it comes to the three proposed potential routes for PennDOT’s State College Area Connector highway. “As it stands now, there are no winners with the three alignments that are moving forward,”...
Semi-truck crashes into apartment complex in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A semi-truck crashed into the side of an apartment complex in North Huntingdon on Monday. Witnesses said the driver forgot to put the semi in park after dropping it off at an auto shop nearby. The semi started rolling down Route 30 with the driver...
Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
WJAC TV
Police: Altoona man accused of abusing infant after newborn suffers 'near-fatal' injuries
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Blair County man is facing charges, accused of physically abusing a 9-day-old infant and causing what doctors described as "near-fatal" injuries. Police say the investigation into 30-year-old Matthew Burket began in early September when officers received a...
