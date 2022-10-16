Read full article on original website
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight
The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
Chiefs Release Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Kansas City activated Bootle from the practice squad last week to replace injured defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the active roster. He played one snap on defense and seven on special teams during Week 6's 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Randy Moss Getting Crushed For What He Said About Cooper Rush
At this point, anyone who suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have a quarterback controversy on their hands needs to be publicly shamed. Unfortunately, Randy Moss, you're on that list. Moss suggested on Sunday morning that the Cowboys should consider sticking with Rush if they beat the Eagles on Sunday...
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
Packers Working Out Notable Wide Receiver Tomorrow
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for receiver help wherever they can get it. According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Packers are working out WR Ty Fryfogle tomorrow. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, he was with the Cowboys in camp until suffering a hamstring injury." Fryfogle...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Patrick Mahomes' Final Interception
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills played another instant classic on Sunday evening. Both teams traded blows with each other before the Bills took a 24-20 lead after they scored a go-ahead touchdown with 64 seconds left. Many fans thought that the Chiefs were just gonna go down the field and win with no time left, but that didn't happen.
Cooper Rush Wife Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Cooper Rush's wife, Lauryn, went viral on social media during the Sunday night game against the Eagles. The wife of the Cowboys backup quarterback, who's taken over for an injured Dak Prescott, had to convince her husband that she needed to fly to Philadelphia for Sunday night's game. Rush apparently...
Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning
A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season. According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad. NFL Network's...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Skipped Robert Kraft's Wedding
A lot of current and former members of the New England Patriots franchise were at the wedding of owner Robert Kraft this past week. Head coach Bill Belichick was not among them - but he had a reason for missing it. Appearing on WEEI this morning, Belichick addressed his absence...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Demand News
Aaron Rodgers expects the Packers to make a move for help heading into the trade deadline. Green Bay lost to the New York Jets at home on Sunday. The Packers really haven't looked like a Super Bowl contender for most of the season. Rodgers wants some help. “Simple mistakes on...
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years. At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009. In...
College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders has admitted that he has to at least entertain offers from Power 5 schools moving forward in his career. Sanders, who's built Jackson State into an elite HBCU program, has been mentioned for jobs like Nebraska, Auburn, Georgia Tech and others. But will...
NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday
Tony Romo's performance during Sunday afternoon's Chiefs vs. Bills game might be a good omen for his old team, the Dallas Cowboys. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst was on his A-game for the major AFC showdown on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the contest, Romo predicted that the Chiefs...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News
It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
Matt LaFleur Has Blunt Response To Aaron Rodgers' Suggestion
With the Packers sitting at 3-3 after back-to-back losses to the Giants and Jets, Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to jumpstart Green Bay's lifeless offense. Rodgers said following Sunday's loss to the Jets that "simplifying some things" offensively could be helpful. "I'm not attacking anything," Rodgers said. "I...
