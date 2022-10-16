ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Release Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Kansas City activated Bootle from the practice squad last week to replace injured defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the active roster. He played one snap on defense and seven on special teams during Week 6's 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Randy Moss Getting Crushed For What He Said About Cooper Rush

At this point, anyone who suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have a quarterback controversy on their hands needs to be publicly shamed. Unfortunately, Randy Moss, you're on that list. Moss suggested on Sunday morning that the Cowboys should consider sticking with Rush if they beat the Eagles on Sunday...
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
The Spun

Packers Working Out Notable Wide Receiver Tomorrow

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for receiver help wherever they can get it. According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Packers are working out WR Ty Fryfogle tomorrow. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, he was with the Cowboys in camp until suffering a hamstring injury." Fryfogle...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cooper Rush Wife Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Cooper Rush's wife, Lauryn, went viral on social media during the Sunday night game against the Eagles. The wife of the Cowboys backup quarterback, who's taken over for an injured Dak Prescott, had to convince her husband that she needed to fly to Philadelphia for Sunday night's game. Rush apparently...
The Spun

Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning

A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season. According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad. NFL Network's...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Skipped Robert Kraft's Wedding

A lot of current and former members of the New England Patriots franchise were at the wedding of owner Robert Kraft this past week. Head coach Bill Belichick was not among them - but he had a reason for missing it. Appearing on WEEI this morning, Belichick addressed his absence...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Demand News

Aaron Rodgers expects the Packers to make a move for help heading into the trade deadline. Green Bay lost to the New York Jets at home on Sunday. The Packers really haven't looked like a Super Bowl contender for most of the season. Rodgers wants some help. “Simple mistakes on...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders has admitted that he has to at least entertain offers from Power 5 schools moving forward in his career. Sanders, who's built Jackson State into an elite HBCU program, has been mentioned for jobs like Nebraska, Auburn, Georgia Tech and others. But will...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

Tony Romo's performance during Sunday afternoon's Chiefs vs. Bills game might be a good omen for his old team, the Dallas Cowboys. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst was on his A-game for the major AFC showdown on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the contest, Romo predicted that the Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Has Blunt Response To Aaron Rodgers' Suggestion

With the Packers sitting at 3-3 after back-to-back losses to the Giants and Jets, Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to jumpstart Green Bay's lifeless offense. Rodgers said following Sunday's loss to the Jets that "simplifying some things" offensively could be helpful. "I'm not attacking anything," Rodgers said. "I...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
633K+
Followers
80K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy