If you’ve seen Hellraiser, any of them, and seen Event Horizon, the hope is that your brain has made some sort of connection between the two movies that might make sense, but it’s easy to assume that some people would want to argue about it. Between the gate in Event Horizon and the puzzle box in Hellraiser, it feels very likely that the two share a very big connection to a realm where pain and horror are considered to be beautiful and even desirable. It could simply be that the crew that was stranded on the Event Horizon hadn’t yet been fully consumed. Why weren’t there Cenobites around, right? Well, apart from copyright issues and who owns the characters, it could be explained that since the ship had been infested by a living organism and therefore read as something that was alive, the Cenobites might not have been needed. Think of it, an entire ship that counts as an entity that’s meant to lure, trap, and convey souls to the other side. What need would there be for Cenobites at that point?

7 DAYS AGO