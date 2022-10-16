Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Elon Musk Addresses Estrangement from Daughter: 'Can't Win Them All'
Elon Musk is sharing what he feels is to blame for his daughter disowning him. In a recent interview with Financial Times, the Tesla CEO and billionaire says his 18-year-old daughter Vivian, has been poisoned against him by "neo-Marxists" and the allure of communist influences in elite educational institutions. "It's...
SpaceX's former talent chief says she took 'the bad with the good' when working for Elon Musk. 'If you mess with the recipe you might mess with the magic.'
SpaceX's former talent chief said she took "the bad with the good" when working for Elon Musk. Dolly Singh told a new BBC documentary: "If you mess with the recipe, you mess with the magic." She said if Musk asked her to jump, she would respond: "How high?" SpaceX's former...
A Texas Mom Warns That The 'Hocus Pocus 2' Witches Could Cast Spells On Your Kids Through The TV
Everybody loves Hocus Pocus, right? Well, almost everybody. While millions of people are embracing spooky season by obsessively watching the Halloween classic and its new much-anticipated sequel, there are a few... outliers. A Texas mom made waves on social media earlier this week with a viral, since-deleted Facebook post about...
'Daily Wire' Host Who Called Anime 'Satanic' Blasted by Real Satanists
The Church of Satan clapped back at conservative commentator Matt Walsh on Twitter, writing: "Fairly safe to assume this guy has no idea what Satanism even is."
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Does Halloween! Behind the Scenes of the Chaotic & Hilarious Special
Is there any show with more right to a high-flying Halloween episode than Ghosts? The CBS comedy smash — a Groundhog Day of the Dead, in a sense — entered Season 2 with eager new B&B owners Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) looking for business while still sharing their haunted mansion with spirits who died on their historic Hudson Valley property…and remain stuck there.
Netflix will finally crack down on password sharing. Here’s what that means for you
The days of sharing your password without being charged an extra fee are about to be over.
comicon.com
Return To An AfroFuturist Sci-Fi World: Previewing ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Eve: Children of the Moon #1, dropping tomorrow from author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The long-awaited return of the best-selling sci-fi adventure is finally here! Eve seemingly saved the world once already, embarking on a...
The Daily
Review: “Barbarian”
With a 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating, Zach Cregger’s “Barbarian” is a delightful horror that utilizes viewers’ psychological, emotional, and societal ideals to produce a rollercoaster ride of an experience. I pride myself in my ability to calculate a film’s ending, no matter how annoying it may...
Graveyard of 15,000 mannequins opening for Halloween
Roz Edwards, 50, set up her business buying and restoring dummies before selling them on to shops and hiring them out for TV shows and music videos. But after people began remarking how creepy her bizarre collection of shop mannequins was, she decided to open up her salvage yard for Halloween.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ingeniously awesome cult classic crossover deserved much better than bombing and being abandoned
Crossovers are all the rage these days, with several of Hollywood’s biggest franchises throwing together combinations of characters that you couldn’t imagine seeing in the same movie as recently as 10-15 years ago. Forget Godzilla vs. Kong, disregard Batman v Superman, and to hell with The Avengers, because 1987’s The Monster Squad deserves your attention.
eBay bans sales of Jeffrey Dahmer costumes ahead of Halloween
If you were hoping to buy a Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume off eBay this year, you might want to think again.The retail giant has banned costumes depicting the serial killer as it violates the site’s policy.A spokesperson for the site said that items depicting Dahmer have been taken down after moderators combed the site.eBay saw a surge in costumes being sold for people to dress as Dahmer for Halloween after Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released on Netflix in September.According to TMZ, eBay’s policy bans “items closely associated with or that benefit violent felons, their acts,...
Collider
'Blade Runner' to 'Back to the Future': 10 Sci-Fi Movies and Shows That Attempted to Predict the Future
Much of the reason science fiction is so successful as a genre is that viewers often don’t have to suspend their disbelief that much. Many of the strange places and pieces of technology in the genre help to tell unique and imaginative stories while remaining grounded in reality. For instance, these movies and shows allow viewers to see what earth or humanity would look like when set in a different universe, in an alternate past, or sometimes in the future.
Digital Trends
Slash/Back review: The kids are all right (especially when fighting aliens)
Audiences love stories that pit plucky kids against horrible monsters — whether it’s aliens, zombies, ghosts, or various other supernatural threats. There’s so much love for these stories, in fact, that it takes a special kind of film to stand out in the crowded “kids vs. monsters” genre these days.
TVOvermind
Do Hellraiser and Event Horizon Share a Connection?
If you’ve seen Hellraiser, any of them, and seen Event Horizon, the hope is that your brain has made some sort of connection between the two movies that might make sense, but it’s easy to assume that some people would want to argue about it. Between the gate in Event Horizon and the puzzle box in Hellraiser, it feels very likely that the two share a very big connection to a realm where pain and horror are considered to be beautiful and even desirable. It could simply be that the crew that was stranded on the Event Horizon hadn’t yet been fully consumed. Why weren’t there Cenobites around, right? Well, apart from copyright issues and who owns the characters, it could be explained that since the ship had been infested by a living organism and therefore read as something that was alive, the Cenobites might not have been needed. Think of it, an entire ship that counts as an entity that’s meant to lure, trap, and convey souls to the other side. What need would there be for Cenobites at that point?
Comments / 0