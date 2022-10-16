‘Bullets know no borders’: Peace march from Washington Heights to Bronx sounds call to stop gun violence together

Read full article on original website
Widow shares heartbreak after deadly subway station argument
NEW YORK -- A man who was killed after an argument inside a Queens subway station is being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father of three.Police say it started over a cell phone falling onto the tracks after the victim bumped into another man Monday night.His devastated widow sat down with CBS2's Kevin Rincon.Wiping away tears, Hilda Rojas can't begin to process why or how her husband, Heriberto Quintana, isn't here.Monday night, she got a call from the hospital, saying her husband was there. She asked to speak with him. When she was told no, she realized something...
VIDEO: Man slashes Bronx smoke shop worker in face, remains at large
A man slashed a Bronx smoke shop worker across the face over the weekend, police said Wednesday as they released video of the attack.
Teens on motorcycles rob 3 Bronx victims at gunpoint in 1 hour
The NYPD is looking for teen thieves on motorcycles who mugged three victims at gunpoint in back-to-back robberies in the Bronx Monday.
Man booted out of Brooklyn nightclub shoots gun in air: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man captured on video firing a gun outside of a Williamsburg nightclub late last month.
NY1
Two arrested after pit bull attack on Staten Island: NYPD
A man and a woman were arrested on charges including animal cruelty after several pit bulls bolted out of a Staten Island home and bit at least three people on Staten Island, the NYPD said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, of Staten Island, and Shontay Holland, 29, of Brooklyn, each face...
VIDEO: Man knifed in chaotic corner clash in E. Harlem, suspect sought
A man was stabbed as he and another man fought on a Manhattan street corner, police said Tuesday as they released video of the skirmish in a search for the suspected stabber.
Note signals jury discord in Bloods trial
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The federal jury deliberating a murder conspiracy case against Anthony Zottola, Sr. and two alleged Bloods gang members sent the judge a note Tuesday, signaling some discord. “What do we do if we cannot make a unanimous decision,” the note asked. Judge Hector Gonzalez brought the panel of seven men and five […]
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
Three Men Charged With Murder for Fatal Shooting Outside Ridgewood Recording Studio: NYPD
The police have arrested and charged three men with murder for a gang-related shooting that took place outside a Ridgewood recording studio in June. Savion Johnson, 19, and Warren Burgess, 33, of Brooklyn, and Omar Gaines, 19, of the Bronx, were busted Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man outside Rockwall Studios, located at 1080 Wyckoff Ave., at 1:15 a.m. on June 6.
Police: 40-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; suspect at large
Police say a man was fatally shot in Williamsbridge overnight.
Family of man fatally shot by police in Inwood wants answers from NYPD
NEW YORK -- According to the NYPD, officers fatally shot 29-year-old Joel Capellan in Inwood over the weekend after he ignored repeated commands to drop his weapon.It reportedly started when Capellan brandished a weapon during a dispute, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Capellan's family was left heartbroken and with many questions after his death. "His smile, when he walked into a room, it lit up the whole world. He was so great," said Kayla Capellan, his sister.According to police, a lieutenant and three officers assigned to the neighborhood safety team were approaching the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street at around...
politicsny.com
‘It’s just terrible’: NYC pols, civil rights leaders pan reported NYPD radio encryption plans
Elected officials and civil rights advocates in the city are concerned that the public and the Fourth Estate will eventually be cut off from police communications entirely should the NYPD move full bore into radio encryption. “It’s terrible, it’s just terrible,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, when asked about encryption...
NYPD searches for gunmen who fired shots into group in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY- The New York City Police Department is searching for multiple gunmen who opened fire at a group of people in the Laconia neighborhood of the East Bronx last week. The shooting took place at around 8:45 pm on October 9th. 47th Precinct officers responded, but the suspects had already fled. No injuries were reported in the shooting. The gunmen fled the scene of the shooting at 3386 Boston Road in a silver BMW X3. “On 10/9/22 at approx. 8:45 PM, in front of 3386 Boston Rd in the Bronx, a group of unidentified individuals discharged firearms, then The post NYPD searches for gunmen who fired shots into group in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down
BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway. At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.
Thieves pretending to have gun steal $1K, cellphones from Brooklyn deli
Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Brooklyn deli while simulating a gun earlier this month, according to authorities.
Barber, 75, pleads guilty in 1976 killing of WWI veteran
NEW YORK (AP) — A 75-year-old New York City man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1976 killing of a World War I veteran whose dismembered remains were found in 2019. Martin Motta’s guilty plea Tuesday in the death of George Seitz represented the first successful use of genetic genealogy by any of the city’s prosecutors, Queens […]
politicsny.com
Conservative candidate Samantha Zherka hails NYC a ‘third-world country’ compared to Florida
Samantha Zherka, an independent running on the Republican and Conservative lines in pursuit of defeating Democratic Assemblymember Nathalia Fernandez to represent the state’s 34th Senatorial District, decided to seek office when she started to see New York City as if it was a “third-world country.”. Zherka, who cites...
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
Bandits rob Brooklyn smoke shop of CBD at gunpoint: NYPD
Police are looking for a group that robbed a Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint of a cellphone, about $1,000 and CBD items last Monday, police said.
Horror at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station as man pushed onto tracks & fatally hit by train in New York
A MAN has reportedly died after he was brutally shoved onto the New York City subway tracks in front of a train. Police say the 48-year-old man was thrown to his death after getting into a fight with another man in New York on Monday. The incident occurred at the...
