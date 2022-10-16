ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brylee Handley
2d ago

and every Tennessee fan on earth knows that game was given to them by the officials and horrible playing and play calling and missed field goals. that's why acted Ike its the first game and only game they will ever win. If anybody beats Bama look at how they act,it's pathetic in so many ways. they should send the officials a trophy and pray to God they don't run into bama again. I can tell you to get to the playoffs they will have to face off against Bama again and everybody who watched that game knows they will never get all the breaks that they got on Saturday again.

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
Tennessee TE says Vols were motivated by Henry To’o To’o line in Alabama hype video

Tennessee didn’t need any extra juice to get pumped Alabama but Henry To’o To’o inadvertently offered some anyways. Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant admitted after the team’s 52-49 upset victory that they were motivated by the former Vol To’o To’o’s voiceover in Alabama’s hype video. In it, To’o To’o expressed his desire to earn a victory for the Crimson Tide at his former stadium.
SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
Paul Finebaum: Alabama has 'no margin for error'

There are a lot of questions surrounding the state of the Alabama program following Saturday’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. This marks the Crimson Tide’s first loss of the season, though they have had close calls against the likes of Texas and Texas A&M. Now that the...
Alabama football: Nick Saban's revelations on pregame mood are stunning and human

Monday’s revelations were alarming in every way. They were startling, stunning and telling. And they were a foreshadowing for what happened on Saturday in Knoxville. Nick Saban revealed during his Monday press conference that he noticed something different about his players before kickoff against Tennessee, before the biggest game of the season to date between the then-No. 3 and No. 6 teams in the country.
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Georgia Bulldog Legend David Pollack Thinks Tennessee Should Be No. 1

ATHENS - After a crazy weekend of college football, it’s been “hot take city” across the country as far as who should be the No. 1 team in the country. According to the polls, and most college football “experts”, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are the top team in college football after dominating Vanderbilt 55-0 over the weekend.
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News

It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now

Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
Alabama fans vote in overwhelming majority for Nick Saban to part ways with Pete Golding

Alabama fans are fed up with Pete Golding as the defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era (52) to Tennessee in a loss. Alabama got no pressure on Volunteers’ quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Jaylin Hyatt had a career game. In a 24-hour poll by Touchdown Alabama Magazine via Twitter, Tide fans provided one of the highest turnouts on should Saban part ways with Golding.
