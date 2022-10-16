Read full article on original website
Brylee Handley
2d ago
and every Tennessee fan on earth knows that game was given to them by the officials and horrible playing and play calling and missed field goals. that's why acted Ike its the first game and only game they will ever win. If anybody beats Bama look at how they act,it's pathetic in so many ways. they should send the officials a trophy and pray to God they don't run into bama again. I can tell you to get to the playoffs they will have to face off against Bama again and everybody who watched that game knows they will never get all the breaks that they got on Saturday again.
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel updates Cedric Tillman's status, talks Jalin Hyatt, recruiting after Alabama win
Tennessee won the game of the year (to date) on Saturday. Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game lifted the Volunteers to a 52-49 win over Alabama and firmly into the national spotlight. Josh Heupel’s team now finds itself ranked 3rd nationally in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee
UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
Tennessee football fan suffers serious injury celebrating win over Alabama
Injuries are common in college football, but usually it's the players who suffer them, not the fans. But one Tennessee supporter went all out to celebrate Saturday's epic win over Alabama. Moments after the Vols knocked off the Tide on the game-winning field goal, fans stormed the field and took ...
Alabama’s Jermaine Burton Appears To Get Physical With Vols Fans After Loss
UPDATE: Saban offered a statement on Burton's actions at Wednesday's press conference. “We are aware of the situation with Jermiane Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information,” said coach Nick Saban. Alabama lost an emotional football game against Tennessee on...
247Sports
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee TE says Vols were motivated by Henry To’o To’o line in Alabama hype video
Tennessee didn’t need any extra juice to get pumped Alabama but Henry To’o To’o inadvertently offered some anyways. Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant admitted after the team’s 52-49 upset victory that they were motivated by the former Vol To’o To’o’s voiceover in Alabama’s hype video. In it, To’o To’o expressed his desire to earn a victory for the Crimson Tide at his former stadium.
chattanoogacw.com
Dentist and Vols fan celebrating win against Alabama with 'Power T' beard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — History made in Knoxville this weekend. Tennessee did something they haven't done in 16 years: the Vols beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. And it led to one of the biggest and wildest nights Knoxville has ever seen. We caught up with Ringgold Dentist and Vols fan...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year
Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum: Alabama has 'no margin for error'
There are a lot of questions surrounding the state of the Alabama program following Saturday’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. This marks the Crimson Tide’s first loss of the season, though they have had close calls against the likes of Texas and Texas A&M. Now that the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: Nick Saban's revelations on pregame mood are stunning and human
Monday’s revelations were alarming in every way. They were startling, stunning and telling. And they were a foreshadowing for what happened on Saturday in Knoxville. Nick Saban revealed during his Monday press conference that he noticed something different about his players before kickoff against Tennessee, before the biggest game of the season to date between the then-No. 3 and No. 6 teams in the country.
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog Legend David Pollack Thinks Tennessee Should Be No. 1
ATHENS - After a crazy weekend of college football, it’s been “hot take city” across the country as far as who should be the No. 1 team in the country. According to the polls, and most college football “experts”, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are the top team in college football after dominating Vanderbilt 55-0 over the weekend.
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News
It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
allfortennessee.com
Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now
Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans vote in overwhelming majority for Nick Saban to part ways with Pete Golding
Alabama fans are fed up with Pete Golding as the defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era (52) to Tennessee in a loss. Alabama got no pressure on Volunteers’ quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Jaylin Hyatt had a career game. In a 24-hour poll by Touchdown Alabama Magazine via Twitter, Tide fans provided one of the highest turnouts on should Saban part ways with Golding.
Comments / 7