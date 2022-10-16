Monday’s revelations were alarming in every way. They were startling, stunning and telling. And they were a foreshadowing for what happened on Saturday in Knoxville. Nick Saban revealed during his Monday press conference that he noticed something different about his players before kickoff against Tennessee, before the biggest game of the season to date between the then-No. 3 and No. 6 teams in the country.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO