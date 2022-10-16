ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds

The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Paul Finebaum defends Pete Golding, points finger at Nick Saban

Paul Finebaum isn’t letting Nick Saban escape Saturday’s loss against. While Alabama faithful have tried to fire everyone from Bill O’Brien to Pete Golding for the Crimson Tide falling to the Volunteers, Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning to defend the embattled coordinators, pointing the finger directly at the head coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Meet the University of Alabama's 2022 homecoming court

Five students have been named to the University of Alabama's homecoming court for 2022. The homecoming queen will be named at the pep rally and bonfire on the Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman throws shade at Alabama LB Will Anderson

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson will likely be a top-five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was a non-factor against the Tennessee Vols this past weekend. Anderson was held to just three tackles and zero sacks against the Vols. His name was barely mentioned during the CBS broadcast of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

Retired NBA player behind plan for $600M 'beverage park' in Montgomery

Kentucky-based Manna Capital Partners, led by former NBA player Ulysses L. "Junior" Bridgeman, plans to build a $600 million beverage production and distribution complex in a new 180-acre "beverage park" in Montgomery. The complex will include a 1.7-million-square-foot production facility capable of producing alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, with the first bottle expected to come off the line in 2025. It'll be at the Hope Hull exit off Interstate 65, not far from the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL

