Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
9:32 AM PT -- Bama head coach Nick Saban spoke about the video ... saying, "We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information." Alabama WR Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan...
The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
A radio host in Alabama is having trouble accepting the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Vols. Ryan Fowler, host of “The Game on 100.9” in Tuscaloosa, sent a tweet on Monday night that suggested an official was celebrating a Vols touchdown in the first quarter.
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
Paul Finebaum isn’t letting Nick Saban escape Saturday’s loss against. While Alabama faithful have tried to fire everyone from Bill O’Brien to Pete Golding for the Crimson Tide falling to the Volunteers, Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning to defend the embattled coordinators, pointing the finger directly at the head coach.
Five students have been named to the University of Alabama's homecoming court for 2022. The homecoming queen will be named at the pep rally and bonfire on the Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson will likely be a top-five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was a non-factor against the Tennessee Vols this past weekend. Anderson was held to just three tackles and zero sacks against the Vols. His name was barely mentioned during the CBS broadcast of the game.
The twin edge rushers from North Texas have combined for 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks this season, but Oregon has allowed just one sack in 2022.
Kentucky-based Manna Capital Partners, led by former NBA player Ulysses L. "Junior" Bridgeman, plans to build a $600 million beverage production and distribution complex in a new 180-acre "beverage park" in Montgomery. The complex will include a 1.7-million-square-foot production facility capable of producing alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, with the first bottle expected to come off the line in 2025. It'll be at the Hope Hull exit off Interstate 65, not far from the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama...
