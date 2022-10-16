There is now are further indications that quarterback Dak Prescott will return to play for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The Dallas Cowboys have done their part ever since quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb fracture in the season-opener. They had won their next four games with Cooper Rush starting in place of Prescott. But in a pivotal game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys lost 27-16 to fall to third place in the NFC East. There had been positive updates regarding Prescott recently, but fans received two tremendous updates on Wednesday.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO