Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?
One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Dallas Cowboys welcome Dak Prescott back – NFL is on notice
They had their chance. With Dak Prescott out, the NFL had the perfect opportunity to bury the Dallas Cowboys. Alas, they did not, and now the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys are in position and fiendishly determined to show the NFL exactly who they really are. When Dak Prescott went down to...
Did Travis Kelce just hint that the Chiefs are signing OBJ?
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce restructured his contract presumably to open up cap space for a new addition. Could it be Odell Beckham Jr.?. The further along the 2022 NFL season gets, the more speculation circles around Odell Beckham Jr. grows. The wide receiver, who is coming off...
Cowboys give huge Dak Prescott injury update ahead of Week 7
There is now are further indications that quarterback Dak Prescott will return to play for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The Dallas Cowboys have done their part ever since quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb fracture in the season-opener. They had won their next four games with Cooper Rush starting in place of Prescott. But in a pivotal game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys lost 27-16 to fall to third place in the NFC East. There had been positive updates regarding Prescott recently, but fans received two tremendous updates on Wednesday.
