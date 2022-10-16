ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1

The No. 15 Ohio State men’s soccer team defeated Northwestern 2-1 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday, thanks to senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin’s seven saves. The Buckeyes (8-1-4, 3-1-1 Big Ten) scored two goals from penalty kicks from sophomore midfielder Anthony Samways and junior midfielder Parker Grinstead, respectively, to take down the Wildcats (2-7-4, 0-4-2 Big Ten), who currently do not have a spot in the Big Ten Tournament.
Men’s Soccer: Trejo brings passion, professional experience to Ohio State

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Max Trejo had big shoes to fill early in the season. After redshirt senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin, who was named back-to-back Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the weeks of Sept. 6 and 13, missed time due to a quad injury in the middle of September, Trejo stepped in and recorded three saves in his four games — including three against ranked teams — for the Buckeyes. Trejo recorded two shutouts in one win, two draws and one loss.
Student workers react to Ohio’s minimum wage increase

Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees Jan. 1, 2023, in alignment with Ohio’s Constitution and inflation rates. The 80-cent increase marks the most significant hike in Ohio’s minimum wage in over 15 years,...
Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman Sleep

For college students looking to buy their first bed away from home, Sandman Sleep provides a variety of options, making online brands accessible. Sandman Sleep, located at 44 N. High St., opened in April, and its co-owner of Kendra Hanschu said the store has a showroom of over 10 mattresses that include popular online brands not found at a typical mattress store — such as Wink, Helix, Puffy, Avocado, Brentwood, Magniflex, Birch and Brooklyn Bedding.
