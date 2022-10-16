Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman SleepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell returning, ready to lead Buckeyes in second season with program
For senior guard Taylor Mikesell, it didn’t take much convincing to forgo the WNBA Draft for the opportunity to spend another year with her teammates at Ohio State. After talking with her coaches and reviewing feedback from the WNBA, Mikesell said she decided to stay in Columbus for one more season before attempting to play professionally.
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State struggles offensively, ties and loses on road at No. 17 UConn
The No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team is no longer undefeated after it tied and lost on the road to undefeated No. 17 UConn over the two-game weekend series. The Buckeyes went to a shootout following a scoreless regulation Friday, then allowed a half-dozen goals in their 6-1 loss to the Huskies Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1
The No. 15 Ohio State men’s soccer team defeated Northwestern 2-1 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday, thanks to senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin’s seven saves. The Buckeyes (8-1-4, 3-1-1 Big Ten) scored two goals from penalty kicks from sophomore midfielder Anthony Samways and junior midfielder Parker Grinstead, respectively, to take down the Wildcats (2-7-4, 0-4-2 Big Ten), who currently do not have a spot in the Big Ten Tournament.
Men’s Soccer: Trejo brings passion, professional experience to Ohio State
Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Max Trejo had big shoes to fill early in the season. After redshirt senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin, who was named back-to-back Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the weeks of Sept. 6 and 13, missed time due to a quad injury in the middle of September, Trejo stepped in and recorded three saves in his four games — including three against ranked teams — for the Buckeyes. Trejo recorded two shutouts in one win, two draws and one loss.
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State
Redshirt freshman forward Kalen Etzler will get his first chance at in-game action for the Ohio State men’s basketball team this year — but he won’t be the first member of his family to don a Buckeye uniform. Etzler’s uncle, Doug Etzler, played point guard for Ohio...
Student workers react to Ohio’s minimum wage increase
Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees Jan. 1, 2023, in alignment with Ohio’s Constitution and inflation rates. The 80-cent increase marks the most significant hike in Ohio’s minimum wage in over 15 years,...
Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman Sleep
For college students looking to buy their first bed away from home, Sandman Sleep provides a variety of options, making online brands accessible. Sandman Sleep, located at 44 N. High St., opened in April, and its co-owner of Kendra Hanschu said the store has a showroom of over 10 mattresses that include popular online brands not found at a typical mattress store — such as Wink, Helix, Puffy, Avocado, Brentwood, Magniflex, Birch and Brooklyn Bedding.
