ESPN
Bucs' Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football season to military
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened his Thursday weekly news conference by apologizing for a comment he made in his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray on Monday, comparing the NFL season to military deployment. "Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and...
ESPN
Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out; Brett Rypien to start
Russell Wilson tried to do everything he could to play after a hamstring injury, but Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett on Saturday ruled out the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback vs. the New York Jets on Sunday. Hackett's decision was made to allow Wilson time to heal and prevent a lingering injury,...
ESPN
Source: Frustrated Jets WR Elijah Moore requests trade
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, frustrated by his lack of involvement in the offense, requested a trade Thursday, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to ESPN. Moore's request, first reported by NFL Network, came on a day in which he was sent home...
ESPN
Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury downplay squabble in Cardinals' win
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Both Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed a heated exchange that cameras caught in the second quarter Thursday night following their 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints that snapped an eight-game home losing streak. Cameras showed Murray walking to the sideline, repeatedly...
ESPN
Do the Bills need to make moves before the trade deadline?
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, with a smile on his face, said his bye week plans were to remain in Buffalo. “I live a boring life,” McDermott said. The Bills are anything but boring. The team sits in a good spot after a 5-1 start to the season despite dealing with a variety of injuries from the jump. The early week off comes after a statement 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.
ESPN
Is Pete Carroll's 2022 rookie class the future for the Seahawks?
SEATTLE -- Cornerback Tariq Woolen is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with four. Coby Bryant has forced that many fumbles in five games at nickelback. Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas both rank in the top half among starting offensive tackles in ESPN’s pass block win rate. And...
ESPN
Sources: Panthers trading star Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The San Francisco 49ers are sending second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday night. The deal gives San Francisco the offensive playmaker needed to...
ESPN
Sources: Lions RB D'Andre Swift not expected to play vs. Cowboys
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is not expected to play Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys due to ankle and shoulder injuries, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Detroit was hoping to get Swift back from a two-game absence after its bye week, but it now looks unlikely barring a change in pregame warm-ups, the sources said.
ESPN
NFL Week 7 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 7 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
ESPN
Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet Week 7: More on McCaffrey, Prescott returns, starts and sits
So much changes from week to week around the NFL, and we're here to make sure you're on top of it all heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The weekly fantasy football cheat sheet provides a rundown of the best tips from all the fantasy football content that ESPN has posted over the past seven days. You'll find answers to the biggest start/sit questions of the week and other pertinent matchup advice from our team, including Field Yates, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Seth Walder, Al Zeidenfeld, Eric Moody, Liz Loza, Daniel Dopp, DJ Gallo and ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, plus all of NFL Nation. It's all the best advice in one handy article.
ESPN
Christian McCaffrey trade stuns NFL Twitter
Christian McCaffrey is heading out west. In a blockbuster surprise trade, the Carolina Panthers have sent the running back to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCaffrey has 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, to go along with 277 receiving yards and a touchdown.
ESPN
Alvin Kamara preaches accountability in speech to Saints teammates
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara addressed the team following its 42-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith said Kamara, a team captain, told players that everyone needed to hold themselves and their teammates accountable for the mistakes that have caused them to start the season 2-5.
ESPN
Detroit Lions place wide receiver DJ Chark on injured reserve
The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver DJ Chark on the injured reserve list Saturday. Chark has missed the past two games while battling through an ankle injury. The veteran was spotted around the Lions' practice facility this week, wearing a walking boot on his left ankle. He wouldn't put a timetable on his return but said the injury won't require surgery.
ESPN
Will speedy rookie WR Tyquan Thornton fix Patriots' red zone issues?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Thornton in the (red) zone: The Patriots’ offense has had a red zone problem, but with two dynamic plays in just his second NFL game, rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton showed he can be a central part of the solution.
ESPN
Sources: Broncos get trade calls on Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy
Despite Denver's early-season struggles, other teams haven't stopped watching or coveting some of the Broncos' players. Over the past week, the Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star defensive end Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, league sources told ESPN. Other teams have said the...
ESPN
Giants' Azeez Ojulari to IR; Landon Collins added to roster
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants starting outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who has been dealing with a calf injury, was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a setback this week. Safety/linebacker Landon Collins was among the players added to the roster for the Sunday game against the Jacksonville...
ESPN
Sources: Panthers rejected offer of two 1st-round picks for Brian Burns
The Carolina Panthers acquired four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey and two other picks for Robbie Anderson, but they rejected the most lucrative offer they received over the past week for pass-rushing standout Brian Burns. One team offered two first-round picks to the Panthers for Burns, league sources told ESPN.
ESPN
Fantasy football Week 7 inactives: Status for D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen and others
Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
ESPN
49ers to welcome back at least four starters from injury vs. Chiefs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the first time this season, the San Francisco 49ers have a variety of good Friday news when it comes to injuries. The Niners, who at the end of last week had 11 of a possible 22 offensive and defensive starters dealing with some type of injury, will welcome back at least four of those starters for Sunday's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN
The Giants set the stage for rookie success back in the spring
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants started a rookie at right tackle, tight end, outside linebacker and safety on Sunday in a win over the Baltimore Ravens. Their second-round pick, Wan’Dale Robinson, was essentially their No. 1 wide receiver despite playing just 14 snaps in his first game back from a knee injury.
