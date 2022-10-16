Craig takes second in annual Cougar Relay meet

JANESVILLE—Elkhorn and Janesville Craig led the field at the Cougar Relays in the Craig High pool Saturday morning.

The Elks won the meet with 258 points. Craig finished just two points behind after a disqualification to take second overall. Milton was fourth in the team standings with 210 points, and Janesville Parker took fifth with 148.

Elkhorn claimed three event victories, and two Milton relay teams won events. Parker had a pair of third-place finishes in the 400 medley IM relay and the 300 backstroke relay.

The Cougars won four events—the 850 freestyle distance crescendo relay, 400 medley IM relay, the 500 crescendo free relay and the 400 free relay—and had top three finishes in nine of the 12 events.

“The final score was not indicative of how they swam or what they deserved. This meet had been on their minds since last year,” Craig coach Jennifer Punzel said in an email. “They swam (amazingly), did everything that was asked of them, and fought every stroke. Tons of best times across the board, everyone did their job and contributed.”

This year’s relay meet was one of the closest team contests in the history of the event. Craig lost by just two points after a disqualification, which also happened at 2021’s Cougar Relays.

“The team took second by two points after a questionable (disqualification) in one of the last events,” Punzel said. “Just heartbreaking, as the same thing happened last year at this meet, and at Parker Relays.”

The meet had Craig’s final competitive races before it competes in the Big Eight Conference meet to be held Oct. 29 at Beloit Memorial High School.

“The silver lining, they proved they can ‘bring the heat’ when they need to,” Punzel said. “Looking forward to using this frustration and fire as they move into Conference and Sectionals. I will never count these Lady Cougars out of anything.”

TEAM RESULTS Elkhorn 258, Janesville Craig 256, Rockford Guilford 248, Milton 210, Janesville Parker 148, Madison East 130, Rockford Boylan 74, Madison La Follette 58.

TOP THREE FINISHERS200 medley relay—

1. Elkhorn (Rylie Reichert, Emma Schoenberg, Joelle Dahlgren, Bella Balboni), 2:03.93. 2. Guilford (Kaylee Presslor, Kendall Cushing, Mikayla Durkin, Katie Jensen), 2:10.18. 3. Milton (Janessa Trow, Jasmine Krause, Jenna Mickelson, Annabelle Fitzgerald), 2:16.15.

850 free distance crescendo relay—1. Craig (Katie Schwartz, Kendal Richard, Aria Clark, Ally Donagan), 9:11.60. 2. Boylan (Ava Lendman, Molly Ryan, Ruby Esparza, Lucy Fey), 9:14.73. 3. Milton (Elise Staff, Ella Schultz, Cora Johnson, Marly Fladhammer), 9:27.51.

400 medley IM relay—1. Craig (Lilly Warren, Donagan, Dakota Reece), 4:40.65. 2. Milton (Jasmine Krause, Chelsea Woletz, Jade Fladhammer), 4:52.41. 3. Parker (Jesseyna Arambula-Etchell, Lily Mayfield, Samantha Schumacher), 5:02.45.

200 free relay—1. Elkhorn (Reichert, Balboni, Emma Weinstock, Dahlgren), 1:49.64. 2. Craig (Julia Gravert, Lilly Warren, Claire Decker, Grace Zas), 1:54.15. 3. Guilford (Maddie Hobart, Alaina Neumann, Asher Johnson, Madison Murray) 1:58.32.

400 medley relay—1. Milton (J. Fladhammer, Staff, Schultz, M. Fladhammer), 4:23.79. 2. Craig (Donagan, Katrina Dries, Reece, Richard), 4:26.55. 3. Boylan (Ella Shult, Esparza, Ryan, Fey), 4:47.78.

200 free class relay—1. Guilford (Hannah King, Linnea Cagoni, Stella Seminerio, Durkin), 1:49.14. Craig (Rachel Hulick, Savhanna Stecker, Zas, Reece), 1:51.34. 3. Elkhorn (Dahlgren, Samilyn Roanhaus, Schoeneberg, Balboni), 1:51.95.

300 fly relay—1. Milton (Staff, Krause, J. Fladhammer), 3:25.15. 2. Elkhorn (Ali Sax, Schoeneberg, Dahlgren), 3:27.25. 3. Guilford (Katie Jensen, King, Cushing), 3:37.35.

500 free crescendo relay—1. Craig (Schwartz, Richard, Clark, Donagan), 5:19.43. 2. Milton (Woletz, Schultz, Johnson, M. Fladhammer), 5:19.43. 3. Guilford (Rowyn Johnson, Cushing, Allysia Sindermann, Cagnoni), 5:41.90.

300 back relay—1. Guilford (Madison Murray, King, Alaina Neumann), 3:19.53. 2. Elkhorn (Reichert, Schoeneberg, Balboni), 3:21.80. 3. Parker (Mayfield, Schumacher, Arambula-Etchell), 5:41.90.

400 free relay—1. Craig (Zas, Clark, Stecker, Richard), 4:06.61. 2. Elkhorn (Weinstock, Genevieve White, Molly Turk, Sax), 4:06.61. 3. Guilford (Kaylee Presslor, Madison Murray, Maddie Hobart, Hannah King), 4:25.32.

300 breast relay—1. Elkhorn (Aubrey Zepezauer, Macie Kruse, Maddy Daehn), 4:19.87. 2. Craig (Emily Kreuter, Schwartz, Warren), 4:22.55. 3. Guilford (Johnson, Neumann, Sindermann), 4:28.94.

400 free rocket relay—1. Guilford (Seminerio, Cagnoni, Cushing, Johnson), 3:42.14. 2. Milton (J. Fladhammer, Johnson, M. Fladhammer, Schultz), 3:43.83. 3. Craig (Emily Molidor, Julia Gravert, Schwartz, Claire Decker), 3:48.78.