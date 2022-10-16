ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Craig takes second in annual Cougar Relay meet

By By ZACK GOODROW
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1tzz_0ibWxsl300

JANESVILLE—Elkhorn and Janesville Craig led the field at the Cougar Relays in the Craig High pool Saturday morning.

The Elks won the meet with 258 points. Craig finished just two points behind after a disqualification to take second overall. Milton was fourth in the team standings with 210 points, and Janesville Parker took fifth with 148.

Elkhorn claimed three event victories, and two Milton relay teams won events. Parker had a pair of third-place finishes in the 400 medley IM relay and the 300 backstroke relay.

The Cougars won four events—the 850 freestyle distance crescendo relay, 400 medley IM relay, the 500 crescendo free relay and the 400 free relay—and had top three finishes in nine of the 12 events.

“The final score was not indicative of how they swam or what they deserved. This meet had been on their minds since last year,” Craig coach Jennifer Punzel said in an email. “They swam (amazingly), did everything that was asked of them, and fought every stroke. Tons of best times across the board, everyone did their job and contributed.”

This year’s relay meet was one of the closest team contests in the history of the event. Craig lost by just two points after a disqualification, which also happened at 2021’s Cougar Relays.

“The team took second by two points after a questionable (disqualification) in one of the last events,” Punzel said. “Just heartbreaking, as the same thing happened last year at this meet, and at Parker Relays.”

The meet had Craig’s final competitive races before it competes in the Big Eight Conference meet to be held Oct. 29 at Beloit Memorial High School.

“The silver lining, they proved they can ‘bring the heat’ when they need to,” Punzel said. “Looking forward to using this frustration and fire as they move into Conference and Sectionals. I will never count these Lady Cougars out of anything.”

TEAM RESULTS Elkhorn 258, Janesville Craig 256, Rockford Guilford 248, Milton 210, Janesville Parker 148, Madison East 130, Rockford Boylan 74, Madison La Follette 58.

TOP THREE FINISHERS200 medley relay—

1. Elkhorn (Rylie Reichert, Emma Schoenberg, Joelle Dahlgren, Bella Balboni), 2:03.93. 2. Guilford (Kaylee Presslor, Kendall Cushing, Mikayla Durkin, Katie Jensen), 2:10.18. 3. Milton (Janessa Trow, Jasmine Krause, Jenna Mickelson, Annabelle Fitzgerald), 2:16.15.

850 free distance crescendo relay—1. Craig (Katie Schwartz, Kendal Richard, Aria Clark, Ally Donagan), 9:11.60. 2. Boylan (Ava Lendman, Molly Ryan, Ruby Esparza, Lucy Fey), 9:14.73. 3. Milton (Elise Staff, Ella Schultz, Cora Johnson, Marly Fladhammer), 9:27.51.

400 medley IM relay—1. Craig (Lilly Warren, Donagan, Dakota Reece), 4:40.65. 2. Milton (Jasmine Krause, Chelsea Woletz, Jade Fladhammer), 4:52.41. 3. Parker (Jesseyna Arambula-Etchell, Lily Mayfield, Samantha Schumacher), 5:02.45.

200 free relay—1. Elkhorn (Reichert, Balboni, Emma Weinstock, Dahlgren), 1:49.64. 2. Craig (Julia Gravert, Lilly Warren, Claire Decker, Grace Zas), 1:54.15. 3. Guilford (Maddie Hobart, Alaina Neumann, Asher Johnson, Madison Murray) 1:58.32.

400 medley relay—1. Milton (J. Fladhammer, Staff, Schultz, M. Fladhammer), 4:23.79. 2. Craig (Donagan, Katrina Dries, Reece, Richard), 4:26.55. 3. Boylan (Ella Shult, Esparza, Ryan, Fey), 4:47.78.

200 free class relay—1. Guilford (Hannah King, Linnea Cagoni, Stella Seminerio, Durkin), 1:49.14. Craig (Rachel Hulick, Savhanna Stecker, Zas, Reece), 1:51.34. 3. Elkhorn (Dahlgren, Samilyn Roanhaus, Schoeneberg, Balboni), 1:51.95.

300 fly relay—1. Milton (Staff, Krause, J. Fladhammer), 3:25.15. 2. Elkhorn (Ali Sax, Schoeneberg, Dahlgren), 3:27.25. 3. Guilford (Katie Jensen, King, Cushing), 3:37.35.

500 free crescendo relay—1. Craig (Schwartz, Richard, Clark, Donagan), 5:19.43. 2. Milton (Woletz, Schultz, Johnson, M. Fladhammer), 5:19.43. 3. Guilford (Rowyn Johnson, Cushing, Allysia Sindermann, Cagnoni), 5:41.90.

300 back relay—1. Guilford (Madison Murray, King, Alaina Neumann), 3:19.53. 2. Elkhorn (Reichert, Schoeneberg, Balboni), 3:21.80. 3. Parker (Mayfield, Schumacher, Arambula-Etchell), 5:41.90.

400 free relay—1. Craig (Zas, Clark, Stecker, Richard), 4:06.61. 2. Elkhorn (Weinstock, Genevieve White, Molly Turk, Sax), 4:06.61. 3. Guilford (Kaylee Presslor, Madison Murray, Maddie Hobart, Hannah King), 4:25.32.

300 breast relay—1. Elkhorn (Aubrey Zepezauer, Macie Kruse, Maddy Daehn), 4:19.87. 2. Craig (Emily Kreuter, Schwartz, Warren), 4:22.55. 3. Guilford (Johnson, Neumann, Sindermann), 4:28.94.

400 free rocket relay—1. Guilford (Seminerio, Cagnoni, Cushing, Johnson), 3:42.14. 2. Milton (J. Fladhammer, Johnson, M. Fladhammer, Schultz), 3:43.83. 3. Craig (Emily Molidor, Julia Gravert, Schwartz, Claire Decker), 3:48.78.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

School District of Beloit announces new superintendent

BELOIT, Wis. — A months-long search is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The School District of Beloit announced Monday that Dr. Willie Garrison II has been named the new superintendent. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

Badgers Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Wisconsin football is losing one of its players to the transfer portal. Markus Allen announced yesterday he’s looking to move on from the Badgers as he has three years left of NCAA eligibility. The decision comes after the team dropped to 3-and-4 following a weekend defeat to Michigan State.
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
nbc15.com

Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI

Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pizza: Lino’s

Our next stop on the road to Stateline’s Best Pizza is Lino’s in Rockford. Lino’s is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and we’re speaking to Charlie Schweinler on why he believes Lino’s is the best pizza in the stateline. Charlie shares with us the thought-out details that really make a Lino’s pizza. They have their cheese specially made by a local cheesemaker and it is carefully shredded to give it that gooey taste. The sauce and dough are also made from scratch every day and balances together for the perfect crust, sauce, and cheese combo. Charlie has faith that Lino’s is the Stateline’s Best Pizza and if you agree with him you can vote for Lino’s once an hour, every hour until noon on October 25th. Vote here.
ROCKFORD, IL
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy