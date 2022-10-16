ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rider on horse arrested on suspicion of DUI in Whittier

By Iris Salem
Authorities say a person galloping through traffic on a horse was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abvl4_0ibWxrsK00
(credit: Whittier PD)

Whittier police say the intoxicated person was riding a horse and refused to pull over on Saturday afternoon.

A pursuit ensued, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Police say the horse was brought to the station where it received lots of love from the force.

No further details were immediately available.

