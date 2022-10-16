Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Updates On Hurricane Ian Recovery

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Flagler County to receive a briefing from local officials and survey areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Since Hurricane Ian impacted Flagler County, the state has provided support to aid in recovery including:

The Florida National Guard and Florida Department of Law Enforcement brought in high-water vehicles for search and rescue;

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection delivered 10 septic pump trucks to remove wastewater; and

The Florida Department of Transportation provided Flagler County and the City of Bunnell with safety signage for water on roadways.

On Saturday, Governor DeSantis was in Punta Gorda to announce two actions the state is taking to support captains and fisheries whose businesses were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Governor DeSantis officially requested the federal government declare a disaster to provide access to funding for inshore, nearshore, and offshore fisheries.

Additionally, Governor DeSantis announced the approval of Florida’s Dislocated Worker Grant Request.

Last week, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $45 million since activation.

Additionally, the First Lady has worked with the State Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator, Sara Newhouse, to compile a webpage of resources to help first responders navigate resources for mental health needs post hurricane.

Mental health resources for individuals and communities are available at MyFLFamilies.com/HurricaneIan . Floridians’ health and well-being are a top priority, and the Department of Children and Families is reminding individuals that they are not alone. All Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian can find someone to talk to today through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 800-985-5990.

Safe and found persons can be reported safe at http://safe.fl.gov .

State response efforts include:

Search and Rescue

There have been 2,500 rescues made to date.

More than 1,000 team members performed search and rescue.

DCF has created a First Responder Support Line (407-823-1657) that all first responders throughout the impacted areas can contact. This line combines current resources into a single point of contact that will connect first responders with mental health professionals.

The State Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator created a survey to assess the need for mental health services for Hurricane Ian first responders.

Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, Joint Task Force Florida has 4,351 personnel activated and is executing missions in response to Hurricane Ian. The Florida National Guard has supported a total of 246 missions.

Task Force engineering resources have been deployed to assist with route clearance in Pine Island and Charlotte County. The Florida National Guard has cleared 51.5 miles to date in the impacted area. Guardsmen continue to assist law enforcement with roving patrols, security, traffic control and curfew enforcement missions.

Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM)

At the request of Governor DeSantis, FDEM worked with federal partners to secure an additional 30 days of 100% federal cost share for Public Assistance Category A (debris removal) and Category B (emergency protective measures) for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. More information can be found here .

Counties eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance include Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Impacted residents can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

FDEM has worked with FEMA to activate the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) Program for impacted residents in counties declared for FEMA Individual Assistance. FDEM will continue to work with FEMA to determine additional unmet needs for residents in newly declared counties for Individual Assistance. Individuals can apply for disaster assistance and may be eligible for TSA if they cannot return to their home.

The Crisis Cleanup Line, 800-451-1954 , provides debris removal services to impacted residents, and has completed more than 1,000 requests to date.

, provides debris removal services to impacted residents, and has completed more than 1,000 requests to date. In coordination with federal and state partners, more than 100 pets have been rescued through air operations from the Barrier Islands.

Under State Coordinating Officer Kevin Guthrie, members of the Forward SERT have deployed to Southwest Florida to coordinate recovery efforts on scene.

More than 14.1 million MREs and 51 million bottles of water have been distributed so far.

All PODs have been closed as of October 13.

More than 308,000 bags of ice have been distributed throughout the state.

FDEM is working with feeding partners to operate kitchens for impacted and displaced residents. More than 2.4 million hot meals have been served since volunteer kitchens opened.

FDEM is coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct infrastructure assessments of water treatment plants, wastewater treatment plants, and assisted living facilities.

Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), more than 1,800 personnel from 26 states have deployed to Florida to assist in response and recovery efforts.

FDEM has activated the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) to provide an additional resource for Floridians to receive up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Ian. Residents and visitors can call this toll-free hotline at 1-800-342-3557 .

. FDEM has opened an additional fuel depot on Pine Island for a total of 13 fuel depots across Central and Southwest Florida to provide fuel for first responders. A public, mobile fuel depot is open at the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center and Park in Harlem Heights to provide fuel for vehicles and gas cans for generators to impacted residents.

FDEM has received more than 6,337 resource requests for Hurricane Ian and fulfilled. More than 3500 requests have been completed and approximately 1800 being processed and are either in route or being mobilized. This includes the coordination of resources such as: trucks of food and water, generators and tarps.

FDEM is mobilizing pet food and supplies for displaced pets, including: rabies vaccines, dry and canned dog food, dry and canned cat food, cat litter, disposable pet bowls and disposable leashes.

120 critical lift stations at wastewater treatment plants have been brought back online in Lee County through the utilization of generators and/or pumps.

FDEM is deploying the following resources for distribution to impacted areas: 4 barges are aiding in the delivery of commodities in Lee County to Pine Island and Sanibel Island. Barges completed seven missions yesterday in support of critical infrastructure restoration and fuel supply. 2 Bobtails and 1 Humvee are staged and ready to depart to North Captiva Island. Coordinating to set up 4 barges to aid in the delivery of commodities in Lee County to Pine Island and Sanibel Island. Trailers for restrooms, showers, laundry, sleeping and sanitation to ensure the care of first responders in the field. More than 4,000 gallons of diesel to Lee County to power water plants that provide water to nearby hospitals. Drone teams to assess flooded areas. 500 traffic barrels to Charlotte County to safely modify traffic patterns. More than 500 generators for traffic signals and other traffic needs. 2 full-service mechanical shops. 500,000 tarps. 375 kits for parents of infants and toddlers with critical supplies that will last for 10 days each. Coordinating the provision of meals for first responders staged in Orange County.

FDEM is in constant communication with all 67 county emergency management offices and state agencies to coordinate recovery actions and needed resources.

Power

Power has been restored to all accounts on the mainland which can receive it.

As of today, over 85% of accounts that can receive power on Pine Island have been restored, significantly ahead of the estimated restoration timeline.

