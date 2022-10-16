ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Updates On Hurricane Ian Recovery

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXmYV_0ibWxnae00

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Flagler County to receive a briefing from local officials and survey areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Since Hurricane Ian impacted Flagler County, the state has provided support to aid in recovery including:

  • The Florida National Guard and Florida Department of Law Enforcement brought in high-water vehicles for search and rescue;
  • The Florida Department of Environmental Protection delivered 10 septic pump trucks to remove wastewater; and
  • The Florida Department of Transportation provided Flagler County and the City of Bunnell with safety signage for water on roadways.

On Saturday, Governor DeSantis was in Punta Gorda to announce two actions the state is taking to support captains and fisheries whose businesses were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Governor DeSantis officially requested the federal government declare a disaster to provide access to funding for inshore, nearshore, and offshore fisheries.

Additionally, Governor DeSantis announced the approval of Florida’s Dislocated Worker Grant Request.

Last week, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $45 million since activation.

Additionally, the First Lady has worked with the State Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator, Sara Newhouse, to compile a webpage of resources to help first responders navigate resources for mental health needs post hurricane.

Mental health resources for individuals and communities are available at MyFLFamilies.com/HurricaneIan . Floridians’ health and well-being are a top priority, and the Department of Children and Families is reminding individuals that they are not alone. All Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian can find someone to talk to today through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 800-985-5990.

Safe and found persons can be reported safe at http://safe.fl.gov .

State response efforts include:

Search and Rescue

  • There have been 2,500 rescues made to date.
  • More than 1,000 team members performed search and rescue.
  • DCF has created a First Responder Support Line (407-823-1657) that all first responders throughout the impacted areas can contact. This line combines current resources into a single point of contact that will connect first responders with mental health professionals.
  • The State Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator created a survey to assess the need for mental health services for Hurricane Ian first responders.
  • Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, Joint Task Force Florida has 4,351 personnel activated and is executing missions in response to Hurricane Ian. The Florida National Guard has supported a total of 246 missions.
  • Task Force engineering resources have been deployed to assist with route clearance in Pine Island and Charlotte County. The Florida National Guard has cleared 51.5 miles to date in the impacted area. Guardsmen continue to assist law enforcement with roving patrols, security, traffic control and curfew enforcement missions.

Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM)

  • At the request of Governor DeSantis, FDEM worked with federal partners to secure an additional 30 days of 100% federal cost share for Public Assistance Category A (debris removal) and Category B (emergency protective measures) for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. More information can be found here .
  • Counties eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance include Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Impacted residents can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • FDEM has worked with FEMA to activate the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) Program for impacted residents in counties declared for FEMA Individual Assistance. FDEM will continue to work with FEMA to determine additional unmet needs for residents in newly declared counties for Individual Assistance. Individuals can apply for disaster assistance and may be eligible for TSA if they cannot return to their home.
  • The Crisis Cleanup Line, 800-451-1954 , provides debris removal services to impacted residents, and has completed more than 1,000 requests to date.
  • In coordination with federal and state partners, more than 100 pets have been rescued through air operations from the Barrier Islands.
  • Under State Coordinating Officer Kevin Guthrie, members of the Forward SERT have deployed to Southwest Florida to coordinate recovery efforts on scene.
  • More than 14.1 million MREs and 51 million bottles of water have been distributed so far.
  • All PODs have been closed as of October 13.
  • More than 308,000 bags of ice have been distributed throughout the state.
  • FDEM is working with feeding partners to operate kitchens for impacted and displaced residents. More than 2.4 million hot meals have been served since volunteer kitchens opened.
  • FDEM is coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct infrastructure assessments of water treatment plants, wastewater treatment plants, and assisted living facilities.
  • Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), more than 1,800 personnel from 26 states have deployed to Florida to assist in response and recovery efforts.
  • FDEM has activated the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) to provide an additional resource for Floridians to receive up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Ian. Residents and visitors can call this toll-free hotline at 1-800-342-3557 .
  • FDEM has opened an additional fuel depot on Pine Island for a total of 13 fuel depots across Central and Southwest Florida to provide fuel for first responders. A public, mobile fuel depot is open at the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center and Park in Harlem Heights to provide fuel for vehicles and gas cans for generators to impacted residents.
  • FDEM has received more than 6,337 resource requests for Hurricane Ian and fulfilled. More than 3500 requests have been completed and approximately 1800 being processed and are either in route or being mobilized. This includes the coordination of resources such as: trucks of food and water, generators and tarps.
  • FDEM is mobilizing pet food and supplies for displaced pets, including: rabies vaccines, dry and canned dog food, dry and canned cat food, cat litter, disposable pet bowls and disposable leashes.
  • 120 critical lift stations at wastewater treatment plants have been brought back online in Lee County through the utilization of generators and/or pumps.
  • FDEM is deploying the following resources for distribution to impacted areas:
    • 4 barges are aiding in the delivery of commodities in Lee County to Pine Island and Sanibel Island. Barges completed seven missions yesterday in support of critical infrastructure restoration and fuel supply.
    • 2 Bobtails and 1 Humvee are staged and ready to depart to North Captiva Island.
    • Coordinating to set up 4 barges to aid in the delivery of commodities in Lee County to Pine Island and Sanibel Island.
    • Trailers for restrooms, showers, laundry, sleeping and sanitation to ensure the care of first responders in the field.
    • More than 4,000 gallons of diesel to Lee County to power water plants that provide water to nearby hospitals.
    • Drone teams to assess flooded areas.
    • 500 traffic barrels to Charlotte County to safely modify traffic patterns.
    • More than 500 generators for traffic signals and other traffic needs.
    • 2 full-service mechanical shops.
    • 500,000 tarps.
    • 375 kits for parents of infants and toddlers with critical supplies that will last for 10 days each.
    • Coordinating the provision of meals for first responders staged in Orange County.
  • FDEM is in constant communication with all 67 county emergency management offices and state agencies to coordinate recovery actions and needed resources.

Power

  • Power has been restored to all accounts on the mainland which can receive it.
  • As of today, over 85% of accounts that can receive power on Pine Island have been restored, significantly ahead of the estimated restoration timeline.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 17

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Disaster Fund Tops $45 Million

More than $45 million in donations to aid recovery after Hurricane Ian have piled up in the Florida Disaster Fund, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Monday. The fund is administered by Volunteer Florida and was activated after the Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Draws Challenges Over Pot License

  Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

Florida’s Property Insurance Crisis Will Likely Get Worse After Hurricane Ian

Even before Hurricane Ian blasted ashore in September, my home insurance was set to spike by 40 percent this year. I don’t live in a flood zone and I have bare-bones coverage. What is going on? It’s a question many homeowners across the state are asking, and the issue is even more pressing in the wake of Ian, which caused an estimated $67 billion in insured losses, making it the costliest storm in Florida history.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach State College students react to Florida's U.S. Senate debate

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College officials hosted a watch party for Florida’s U.S. Senate debate on campus Tuesday. Afterward, some students told WPBF 25 News that watching the discussion between Rep. Val Demings and Sen. Marco Rubio has influenced them in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
FLORIDA STATE
nypressnews.com

Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by

Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
140K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy