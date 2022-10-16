ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New Jersey 101.5

Wednesday NJ weather: Frosty start, cool and breezy finish

The growing season has officially ended across most of New Jersey, as frosty and even frozen temperatures reached deep into South Jersey Wednesday morning. As thermometers bottom out, it looks like this will be our coldest morning since early May. Wednesday morning's low temperatures as of 6:30 a.m., according to...
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Partly sunny but autumn bite in the air

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore Tuesday morning as high pressure will slowly work its way into the region from the west. Folks can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well below average. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Scattered showers could begin brisk week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will approach the area from the west bringing unsettled weather to the start of the workweek. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.
KISS 104.1

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.

