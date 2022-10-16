Read full article on original website
Wednesday NJ weather: Frosty start, cool and breezy finish
The growing season has officially ended across most of New Jersey, as frosty and even frozen temperatures reached deep into South Jersey Wednesday morning. As thermometers bottom out, it looks like this will be our coldest morning since early May. Wednesday morning's low temperatures as of 6:30 a.m., according to...
Brrr! Coldest Air of Season Hits NY Area, Trigger Freeze and Frost Alerts for Some
If you somehow have avoided it until now, it's officially time to break out the colder weather gear. Much of the tri-state was covered by frost advisories or freeze warnings as the sun rose Wednesday, with temperatures plunging to barely above the freezing mark in spots as the coldest air of the season moved in.
The latest forecast details from News 12 New Jersey
NY, NJ weather forecast: Partly sunny but autumn bite in the air
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore Tuesday morning as high pressure will slowly work its way into the region from the west. Folks can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well below average. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
NJ weather: Showers and a cooldown, first widespread frost coming
It is remarkable how "gentle" this autumn has been so far in New Jersey. Usually, fall is full of big wind gusts, noisy thunderstorms, and huge temperature swings. However, aside from the early October mess caused by Ian's remnants, it has been a mild and peaceful season thus far. Our...
NY, NJ weather forecast: Scattered showers could begin brisk week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will approach the area from the west bringing unsettled weather to the start of the workweek. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
theobserver.com
