Grand Blanc, MI

1470 WFNT

Genesee County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022

In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?. One saving grace for...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
nbc25news.com

Police looking for missing Flint Township man

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police in the Flint Township area are asking the public to help locate a missing person. 31-year-old Charles Leroy Jones III was last seen leaving his residence on September 14th. His home is in the 5000 block of Scenic Vue Dr. Here is his description:. 6'0"
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week

FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Oakland County man wins nearly $550k jackpot

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County man has won a $549,033 Super Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 52-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Smokers Palace, located at 1768 South Ortonville Road in Ortonville. “I bought two...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Judy Zehnder, President of Bavarian Inn, dies at the age of 77

FRANKENMUTH, Mich - The President of the Bavarian Inn, Judy Zehnder has passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with Cancer. A spokesperson from the family business tells Mid-Michigan NOW Judy passed away this morning. The restaurant released the following statement:. Judy has worked 36+ years as...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WILX-TV

Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures starting on Oct. 31 at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

MISSING woman from Clio area found safe

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – UPDATE: (10/18/22) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says that Lana has been located and is safe. Police are looking for a missing Vienna Twp. Woman. 38-year-old Lana Khzouz was last seen on October 13th. See more details in the post below:. If you have...
CLIO, MI
nbc25news.com

Dow boys tennis team wins 7th state title in school history

MIDLAND, Mich. - This past weekend, the Dow boys tennis team captured its 7th state championship and its first since 2016. The Chargers also had the added benefit of winning the title on their home court at the Greater Midland Tennis Center.
MIDLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI

