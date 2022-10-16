ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump calls for jailing Roe v Wade ‘leaker’ and reporters who published draft opinion

Donald Trump suggested that a person who leaked a draft of a US Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v Wade, as well as the journalists who published it, should be imprisoned, despite not breaking any laws.The former president suggested that publishers should be threatened with the possibility of being raped in prison in an effort to draw out the “leaker” for a violation that does not exist.“You take the writer and or the publisher of the paper … You say, ‘Who is the leaker?’ National security,” Mr Trump said in rambling remarks at a rally in Robstown, Texas...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Midterms – live: Biden vows to protect abortion from ‘no platform’ Republicans as GOP advances in key races

With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress saying he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.The president described the Republicans as having no platform and said he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved in his administration.Meanwhile, a new poll shows that Republican Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke in Texas. Another poll in Florida says that Governor Ron...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy