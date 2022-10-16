ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd commits to Ferris State football, basketball

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd is one of the most versatile high school athletes in the entire state of Michigan. And this week, he will continue to show off that veratility at the college level as he committed to joining the Ferris State football and men's basketball teams.
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Dow boys tennis team wins 7th state title in school history

MIDLAND, Mich. - This past weekend, the Dow boys tennis team captured its 7th state championship and its first since 2016. The Chargers also had the added benefit of winning the title on their home court at the Greater Midland Tennis Center.
MIDLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally young voters. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16. Updated:...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Oakland County man wins nearly $550k jackpot

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County man has won a $549,033 Super Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 52-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Smokers Palace, located at 1768 South Ortonville Road in Ortonville. “I bought two...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy