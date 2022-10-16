Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Related
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd commits to Ferris State football, basketball
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd is one of the most versatile high school athletes in the entire state of Michigan. And this week, he will continue to show off that veratility at the college level as he committed to joining the Ferris State football and men's basketball teams.
Birch Run, Vassar put playoff possibilities on line in Week 9
More than a dozen Saginaw-area football teams head into the final game of the regular season, feeling confident in their playoff positions. Some are counting on wins to secure home-field advantage, some need a win to maintain their position as one of the top 32 teams in the playoff points standings in their divisions.
Five Flint-area football teams ranked in top 10 by AP, four by coaches association
FLINT – Five Flint-area high school football teams are ranked among the top 10 this week by The Associated Press while four are in the coaches association top 10. In the AP poll, Davison (7-1) is ranked No. 8 in Division while Lapeer (7-1) received honorable mention.
Saginaw boxer Robert Simms ready for ‘Lineage of Greatness’
In 15 professional bouts, Robert Simms has never been knocked out. And he doesn’t expect it to happen Saturday, despite getting into the ring with the son of heavyweight champion and Rocky V co-star Tommy Morrison. Simms, a heavyweight from Saginaw, takes on undefeated heavyweight James McKenzie Morrison in...
Saginaw-area football teams trending up, rankings
The Michigan high school football season enters its final week of the regular season, with some Saginaw-area teams building momentum for hopefully long playoff runs.
nbc25news.com
Dow boys tennis team wins 7th state title in school history
MIDLAND, Mich. - This past weekend, the Dow boys tennis team captured its 7th state championship and its first since 2016. The Chargers also had the added benefit of winning the title on their home court at the Greater Midland Tennis Center.
Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc announces college choice
FLINT – Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc will be continuing his athletic career at Ferris State University. Boyd announced his commitment on Twitter.
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
abc12.com
Students and parents upset that dismissed Kearsley football coach is still teaching
Students and parents raised concerns about dismissed Kearsley football coach Sean Fitzgerald continuing to teach in the district. Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom. Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head...
Sisters Supporting Sisters to host gathering Monday with Claressa Shields
FLINT TWP, MI - Sisters Supporting Sisters will be hosting Claressa Shields on Monday evening to celebrate her accomplishments in boxing and her continued support to her hometown. The gathering will take place at Sisters Supporting Sisters, located inside the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township. Shields is the only...
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony announced as grand marshals for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBA veteran and “Fab Five” member Jalen Rose and Detroit Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony will lead the 96th America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Themed “Our Great City! Detroit!” – the parade makes its way down Woodward Ave at 10 a.m. on November 24.
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
WNEM
Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally young voters. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16. Updated:...
WNEM
40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man, women among 11 who helped block doors to stop woman from getting abortion in Tennessee
MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Two women and one man from Michigan are among a group of people who are being charged for physically standing in front of the doors of a Tennessee clinic to stop a woman from getting an abortion, according to officials. Heather Idoni, of Fenton; Caroline...
nbc25news.com
Oakland County man wins nearly $550k jackpot
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County man has won a $549,033 Super Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 52-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Smokers Palace, located at 1768 South Ortonville Road in Ortonville. “I bought two...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
Comments / 0