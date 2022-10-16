The Miami Heat, as they have since his arrival three seasons ago or so, will go as Jimmy Butler does. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Though Bam Adebayo has a chance to be the outright best player with his combination of size, skills, offense, and defense, and while Tyler Herro has a chance to be the best offensive player on the team—Jimmy’s combination of grit, will, strength, experience, know-how, and that competitive attitude of his still sets him out as the clear top dog.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO