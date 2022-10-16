Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
Rams star ‘confident’ Odell Beckham Jr. will re-sign with team
That’s the big mystery as the free-agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There has been a lot of talk about Beckham returning to Los Angeles and signing with the Rams. However, the ex-New York Giants star tweeted Wednesday that he had received a lowball offer from the Rams. But head coach Sean McVay said the Rams aren’t done negotiating, according to the Orange County Register’s Gilbert Manzano:
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Nathaniel Hackett explains why Melvin Gordon was benched vs. Chargers
ENGLEWOOD — In Melvin Gordon's eight years in the NFL, he's never been benched. That was until Monday night against the Chargers. Gordon didn't play a snap after the first quarter, standing on the sidelines with his helmet off. He rushed three times for eight yards and was replaced by Latavius Murray and Mike Boone.
How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?
One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
UCLA Football Offers Louisville Commit, Local QB Pierce Clarkson
The St. John Bosco (CA) star has been pledged to the Cardinals for 10 months, but the Bruins appear to be making a final push.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Tyler Anderson was tasked with taking the mound for the biggest start of his career in only a second postseason appearance. It also was the most important game of the...
Francesa Blasts Bob Costas For Calls In Yankees-Guardians Series
The iconic play-by-play man’s talkative style has been the subject of ridicule throughout the ALDS.
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Rams Plan To Submit Proposal In Wake Of Roughing Passer Penalties
The Rams reportedly plan to submit a proposal making all personal foul penalties, including roughing the passer, reviewable. The reported proposal plan comes from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, who also noted Los Angeles attempted to make roughing passer reviewable last season, but competition committee voted against it, 9-0, and it was never further discussed.
One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected
The confidence in the future of the Pac-12 continues to surge
New faces add intrigue to Galaxy-LAFC playoff tilt
Los Angeles Football Club and the LA Galaxy will meet for the fourth time this season in Thursday night’s Western
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Game 1 pits fresh Houston team against active, traveled New York squad
Is it better to be rested or active to start off a big-time baseball series? That question may be answered from the jump when Game 1 is played Wednesday night.
Miami Heat: Most important stat for Jimmy Butler in the 2022-23 NBA season
The Miami Heat, as they have since his arrival three seasons ago or so, will go as Jimmy Butler does. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Though Bam Adebayo has a chance to be the outright best player with his combination of size, skills, offense, and defense, and while Tyler Herro has a chance to be the best offensive player on the team—Jimmy’s combination of grit, will, strength, experience, know-how, and that competitive attitude of his still sets him out as the clear top dog.
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
Yankees’ latest injury updates: Ron Marinaccio, Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi
NEW YORK — A trio of injured Yankees have been working out at the team’s player development complex in Tampa during the American League Division Series. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi, reliever Ron Marinaccio and starting pitcher Frankie Montas each have been trying to work their way back. Only...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0