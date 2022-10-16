ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Rams star ‘confident’ Odell Beckham Jr. will re-sign with team

That’s the big mystery as the free-agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There has been a lot of talk about Beckham returning to Los Angeles and signing with the Rams. However, the ex-New York Giants star tweeted Wednesday that he had received a lowball offer from the Rams. But head coach Sean McVay said the Rams aren’t done negotiating, according to the Orange County Register’s Gilbert Manzano:
FanSided

How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?

One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
NJ.com

Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Rams Plan To Submit Proposal In Wake Of Roughing Passer Penalties

The Rams reportedly plan to submit a proposal making all personal foul penalties, including roughing the passer, reviewable. The reported proposal plan comes from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, who also noted Los Angeles attempted to make roughing passer reviewable last season, but competition committee voted against it, 9-0, and it was never further discussed.
FanSided

Miami Heat: Most important stat for Jimmy Butler in the 2022-23 NBA season

The Miami Heat, as they have since his arrival three seasons ago or so, will go as Jimmy Butler does. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Though Bam Adebayo has a chance to be the outright best player with his combination of size, skills, offense, and defense, and while Tyler Herro has a chance to be the best offensive player on the team—Jimmy’s combination of grit, will, strength, experience, know-how, and that competitive attitude of his still sets him out as the clear top dog.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

