Fayetteville, AR

Diamond Hogs Fall World Series opens Monday

By Dudley E. Dawson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nm6VJ_0ibWwfzZ00

Arkansas’ baseball program will complete its fall workouts this week with a best 2-of-3 Fall World Series at Baum Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks, fresh off two wins over the Texas Rangers Instructional League last week, are set to play intersquad games Monday at 1 p.m., Tuesday at 1 p.m. and Thursday (if needed) at a time to be announced.

Van Horn, who sent 13 pitchers against the Rangers prospects, plans to use this week to get a closer look at his youngsters on the mound in scrimmages set for seven innings.

“We just want to see the younger guys pitch,” Van Horn said. “The older guys are done…We might even let some of those older pitchers handle the teams and see how they like it over there in that role.

“Just get one more look at the young guys and get a few more at bats. That’s what I want to see. I just want to see some guys compete and finish this thing up.”

One pitcher that won’t see action on the mound this week is sophomore Brady Tygart (3-4, 3.82 ERA, 8 saves), who served as the Razorbacks’ closer last season, but who is looking to start during the 2023 campaign.

“He has had a little stiffness in his lower back,” Van Horn said. “We skipped his last outing. Don’t really know how it happened, but he has thrown enough. He threw really well this fall.”

Van Horn has been pleased with his team’s camaraderie, especially with 28 new faces on the  roster after a 46-21 season that ended up as one of final three teams alive in the College World Series.

“I can tell, and I knew this already a little bit, but I learn a little bit more, they like to play and they get along well,” Van Horn said. “You know we have so many new faces in here and you never know how it is going to go. Is there going to be ‘a lot about me and I want to get on the field?’ Everybody wants to play, but they are pulling together and it is fun to see. You can feel it in the dugout.”

Arkansas downed the Rangers 10-2 and 8-4, rallying from behind in both games.

“It wasn’t all about winning the last two days because you know we just rolled innings and the scores really weren’t what they would have been, but they played and they had fun,” Van Horn said.

“We are going to get better and we have a long ways to go, but I thought our pitching was good and it showed that we have depth, good arms and a lot of competition.”

The scrimmages are open to the public and admission and parking are both free.

Rosters


Cardinal
Pitchers
#28 Koty Frank
#29 Austin Ledbetter
#34 Nick Griffin
#35 Jordan Huskey
#36 Parker Coil
#45 Gage Wood
#55 Josh Hyneman

Hitters
#1 Harold Coll
#3 Isaac Webb
#4 Jude Putz
#5 Kendall Diggs
#6 Caleb Cali
#12 Tavian Josenberger
#15 Ben McLaughlin
#16 Hudson Polk
#20 Tyson Fourkiller
#21 Hunter Grimes
#24 Peyton Holt

Coaching Staff
#17 Brady Slavens
#33 Hagen Smith
#39 Hunter Hollan
#49 Cody Adcock

White


Pitchers
#27 Nick Moten
#31 Dylan Carter
#32 Zack Morris
#37 Jake Faherty
#38 Sean Fitzpatrick
#40 Ben Bybee
#46 Christian Foutch
#50 Matthew Magre

Hitters
#8 Jace Bohrofen
#9 Easton Swofford
#10 Peyton Stovall
#11 Jared Wegner
#13 Jayson Jones
#14 Ryan Ward
#18 Reese Robinett
#19 John Bolton
#26 Mason Neville
#44 Parker Rowland

Coaching Staff
#22 Jaxon Wiggins
#25 Brady Tygart
#41 Will McEntire
#43 Cal Kilgore

