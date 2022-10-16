Read full article on original website
Lapid vows to amend Nation-State law if he remains premier after November elections
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that if he is able to form a government following the Nov. 1 election, he would modify Israel’s Nation-State law, and ensure Jews cannot pray on the Temple Mount. “I oppose the Nation-State law and I think it should be changed...
Danny Danon says the current coalition lacks the experience to run the government.
World Likud Chairman Danny Danon is a seasoned politician and diplomat, having previously served in the Knesset from 2009 to 2015, including tenures as deputy parliamentary speaker, deputy defense minister and minister of science, technology and space. In October 2015, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Danon as Israel’s ambassador to...
Herzog to meet with Biden at White House
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the U.S. next week, visiting Washington on Oct. 25 and 26 to meet with a range of interagency officials, according to a statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Herzog will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Oct. 26, "a...
US negotiator briefs US Jews on the Israel-Lebanon deal
The United States’ point man on the Israel-Lebanon maritime border accord spoke to the American Jewish community on Friday, detailing what the agreement is (a breakthrough between enemy states) and what it isn’t (a peace deal). “As most people on this call know, Israel and Lebanon have never...
Nides to JNS: Israel is America’s ‘most important bilateral relationship’
The Biden administration’s ambassador to Israel Tom Nides has a tough act to follow. Predecessor David Friedman was the Trump administration’s point person for major U.S. policy shifts in Israel’s favor, including the move of the embassy to Jerusalem, recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, and the signing of the historic Abraham Accords by Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.
Ilhan Omar accuses Trump of antisemitism
U.S Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., rebuked former President Donald Trump for invoking “dual loyalty tropes” during an Oct. 16 interview on MSNBC’s The Mehdi Hasan Show. “Antisemitism is on the rise and all of us have a responsibility to condemn it,” Omar said. “To continue to have...
Caroline Glick: Australia’s assault on Israel
The decision by Australia’s Labor government to “celebrate” Simchat Torah by renouncing Canberra’s recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is an assault on the Jewish state, argues Caroline Glick in the latest episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Glick discusses the event in...
Israeli elections 2022: A rundown of Israeli parties and their leaders
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and now head of the opposition, will attempt to win his sixth term as premier. Even his enemies acknowledge his political gifts and strong grasp of economics. He is credited with transforming Israel’s heavily regulated economy into a capitalist, high-tech powerhouse. The most recent polls suggest that this time he will have enough Knesset seats to form a government.
Israel a complicated place
I was in my teens when I made my first visit to Israel – a summer program sponsored by the Bureau of Jewish Education in Cleveland – the predecessor to what is now the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland. I came back a changed person, and it wasn’t long before I thought about eventually moving to Israel. I did move, but that happened decades later.
‘The US is pressing the PA to increase security coordination with Israel’
The United States is applying pressure on the Palestinian Authority to increase security coordination with Israel, as part of a larger effort to reduce violence in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank, a former Israeli defense official tells JNS. A senior P.A. delegation arrived in Washington in...
Israeli premier calls Australia’s flip-flop on Jerusalem recognition a ‘wretched move’
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday described as a “wretched move” the Australian government’s decision to walk back the country’s recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, according to Hebrew-language media reports. Lapid reportedly made the comment during a meeting with the Australian ambassador...
Australia revokes recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
The Labor Party-led Australian government on Tuesday officially revoked the country’s recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, confirming a Guardian report the previous day revealing that Canberra had walked back the language adopted by former Liberal Party prime minister Scott Morrison. The Australian Cabinet instead agreed that...
Lebanese president asks Total to begin drilling for Med gas
Lebanese President Michel Aoun has urged French multinational TotalEnergies to begin drilling in the Mediterranean Sea as soon as possible. Aoun met with a group from the company and requested that drilling begin immediately to compensate for the time spent in indirect negotiations with Israel to demarcate the countries’ maritime borders, the Lebanese Presidency said.
OAS to meet on Peru after President Castillo complained of coup attempt
LIMA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Organization of American States (OAS) will meet on Thursday to "consider" Peru's political situation at the request of President Pedro Castillo, who last week denounced what he called a coup attempt against his government.
Armenia has had few Jews and a poor relationship with Israel. That could be changing.
YEREVAN, Armenia (JTA) — Just outside a remote village two hours’ drive east of Yerevan, in a clearing reachable only by hiking down a steep embankment and crossing a rickety wooden bridge, looms a remarkable sight: a blue metal gate decorated with a Star of David that guards the entrance to one of the world’s most unusual Jewish cemeteries.
Social Security now allows individuals to self-select gender
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Individuals will be allowed to make sure that their records with the Social Security Administration align with their gender identity under a plan announced Wednesday. The action, which is part of the agency’s “Equity Action Plan,” follows through on a March announcement to do...
‘We don’t know who is alive’: Concern mounts for Jews living in Russian-occupied Ukraine
VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (JTA) – Under a haze of early morning cigarette smoke, two Jewish men from Ukrainian cities in areas occupied by Russia were discussing how much they miss their parents. Neither had seen them for months and in the brief exchanges that they have had with them, they could only say so much without fear of putting them in danger.
‘Jin, Jiyan, Azadi:’ Iran’s Kurdish Message
As demonstrations against Iran’s ruling theocracy intensify, many observers have been struck by the slogan chanted by protesters and printed on T-shirts, posters and flyers: “Jin, Jiyan, Azadi”–“Women, Life, Freedom.”. Those words are not from the Farsi language, but from the Kurdish one. While the...
Australian premier defends Jerusalem walkback, but says it ‘could have been done better’
The Australian prime minister said on Wednesday that his government’s reversal of its recognition of western Jerusalem as the capital of Israel could have been handled better, but defended the move, saying it had returned Australia to the international mainstream. “Some things can always be done better,” said Anthony...
