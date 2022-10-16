ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Arkansas State Police investigating after Benton County deputy shoots and kills man

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after they said a deputy was involved in the shooting of a 71-year-old Benton County man Saturday afternoon.

ASP officials said that deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 2200 block of Falling Springs Road after a resident reported hearing gunfire on the property of Nelson Amos.

Deputies said they later found Amos driving a tractor down a local road while brandishing a handgun.

According to the ASP, one of the deputies fired his rifle, which struck Amos, and an ambulance was called. Amos later died at the scene.

Agents from the ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division are preparing an investigation on the incident.

No information has been given on whether the deputy was placed on administrative leave. Amos’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

