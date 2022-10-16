Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 college football teams exposed as frauds in Week 7
The smoke and mirrors have been removed, as these college football teams might be frauds. Eventually, we were going to find out the truth about these marquee football teams this season. Any time four top-10 teams lose in the same weekend, there are plenty of discussions to be had over...
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Nick Saban saw the sign of Alabama loss to Tennessee coming in the pregame; it opened up his eyes
Nick Saban knew before toe met leather that this year’s Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee would be different, aight. While Alabama usually dominates the opposition, Nick Saban saw the sign during pre-game warmups that opened up his eyes and prepared himself for a possible road loss to rival Tennessee.
FHSAA football rankings: Where area teams landed in this week's state rankings
High school football programs in the Gainesville area likely had their eyes glued to their computer screens on Wednesday morning as the FHSAA dropped its recent set of rankings. And as we inch closer to the state playoffs, which get underway on Nov. 11 starting with regional quarterfinals, each set of rankings becomes more and more important to teams' playoff seeding. ...
Kentucky is KenPom's top-rated team to begin 2022-23 season
College basketball statistics guru Ken Pomeroy has Kentucky as his top-rated team heading into the 2022-23 season. Pomeroy has the Wildcats with a 29.77 efficiency margin, which includes the nation's No. 2 offense (114.4) and No. 3 defense (84.7). Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with...
Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in first AP men's basketball poll of 2022-23 season
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 2 team in the country in the first official Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2022-23 college basketball season. GU, which opened as the top-ranked team this time last year, received 12 first-place votes. The North Carolina Tar Heels took the No. 1 spot, ...
ESPN
South Carolina a unanimous No. 1 in women's preseason AP poll
Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll. The defending national champion Gamecocks were the unanimous choice of the 30-member national media panel in the preseason poll released Tuesday. It's the third consecutive season South Carolina is the preseason favorite.
Duke basketball on cusp of landing first 2024 commit
The Duke basketball program is on the verge of landing its first 2024 commitment. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball coaching staff have been busy on the recruiting trail all offseason and the Blue Devils appear to be on the cusp of landing its first pledge in the high school junior class.
Oregon men’s basketball just misses top 20 of the first AP poll
With all of the attention focused on football, it’s hard to believe the men’s basketball season is right around the corner. Oregon has its first game in exactly three weeks and when the Ducks take the court on Nov. 7 to take on Florida A&M, they’ll be ranked No. 21, according to the first Associated Press poll that was released today. UCLA is the top-ranked Pac-12 team (No. 8), and Arizona is ranked No. 17. Whether coincidence or not, Michigan and its coach Juwan Howard, who said last week they don’t owe Oregon a return game from 2019, is ranked just below the Ducks at No. 22. Here is the full preseason poll to begin the 2022-23 season: North Carolina Gonzaga Houston Kentucky Baylor Kansas Duke UCLA Creighton Arkansas Tennessee Texas Indiana TCU Auburn Villanova Arizona Virginia San Diego State Alabama Oregon Michigan Illinois Dayton Texas Tech Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1. List ESPN continues to show Oregon Ducks no respect in latest power rankings
Georgia State at Appalachian State odds, picks and predictions
The Georgia State Panthers (2-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) visit Boone, N.C., to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Georgia State vs. Appalachian State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
Cincinnati Basketball: David DeJulius decides to donate jersey sales to inner-city kids
David DeJulius is a few weeks away from the start of his final season with the Bearcats and he recently announced his decision to donate all of the profits from his jersey sales to provide books to inner-city kids from Cincinnati and his hometown Detroit. For the first time ever,...
NBC Sports
Opening spreads for Week 8 college football games of top 25 ranked teams
Week 7 of the college football season provided plenty of exciting games and upsets. Tennessee beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 with a dramatic 52-49 victory in Knoxville. The Volunteers and Crimson Tide swapped spots in the new AP Top 25 poll, with Tennessee jumping up three spots to No. 3.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0