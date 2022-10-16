Train travel isn’t as glamorous as it once was, but that might be changing—at least on the culinary front. Marky’s Caviar, a longtime purveyor of the delicacy in Florida and New York, has recently expanded into a location at Grand Central Terminal, catering to travelers and Midtown fans of the good stuff. Located in Grand Central Market, it offers a wide-ranging selection of premium caviar—such as Beluga, Osetra and Sevruga—as well as more affordable options like domestic Hackleback and Paddlefish. Alongside the caviar, you’ll be able to pick up a whole host of other foodie favorites. Marky’s will have on hand specialties...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO