Saint Louis, MO

11 comfort food dishes to try in St. Louis this fall

When the temperatures begin to drop and the holidays start to loom, our cravings for rich, delicious comforts go through the roof. Here are 11 tasty treats perfect for this - or any - season. RBBQ. Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, in partnership with Vito Racanelli of Big V’s Craft...
KMOV

Urn found on Forest Park golf course

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
KMOV

Man dies in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
