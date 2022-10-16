ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Internet Reacts to Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Posing Together at Academy Museum Gala

By Nicole Wert
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peL76_0ibWw88x00
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been photographed together for the first time and fans can't handle it.

The two women have been pitted against each other for decades due to both of their very famous relationships with Justin Bieber, but now the ladies are seemingly putting all hate-filled rumors to rest.

In September, Bieber, 25, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she addressed rumors that she stole the "Yummy" singer from Gomez, 30, noting, "It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I just would never do that. I was raised better than that."

Bieber later added: "I can say, period point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody."

Now, less than a month later, all is well with the two ladies as they have been pictured together while attending the Academy Museum Gala–and fans are absolutely losing it.

Photographer Tyrell Hampton shared the photo on Instagram and playfully captioned it "plot twist."

"love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic," joked 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman.

Many fans also took to Twitter to express how iconic the snap is, with one fan writing, "SELENA GOMEZ AND HAILEY BIEBER. THAT'S IT,THAT'S THE TWEET"

"NO BECAUSE SELENA GOMEZ AND HAILEY BIEBER IM SHOCKED OMG," exclaimed another.

One Twitter user suggested the photo should appear in history books.

Another fan called on everyone to end the drama, writing, "I’m sorry but if you can’t tell Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber genuinely have no problems with each other and you as fans are the issue then idk what to tell you. Please end the drama."

Many others have also pushed to spread positivity towards the two ladies, "can y’all finally leave Selena and Hailey in peace. Both were beautiful that evening and everyone should finally stop pushing them against each other. It's annoying. Let these women live in peace and be beautiful," one suggested.

We love to see woman supporting other woman!

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course

Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Selena Gomez slams ‘vile’ comments on social media after Hailey Bieber denies ‘stealing’ Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has condemned the “vile and disgusting” comments she’s seen posted online, shortly after Hailey Bieber denied “stealing” Justin Bieber from her. In a TikTok Live, the actor, 30, thanked fans for their support, before going on to subtly address the rage directed at the model, 25, since she spoke out about her relationship with Justin, 28.
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her

Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat, as well as Vagabond Shoemakers’ Edwina Boot. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.
E! News

Kylie Jenner Wears the Ultimate LBD for Date Night With Travis Scott

Watch: Hailey Bieber Shares Spooky Photo of Green Kylie Jenner. We have love galore for Kylie Jenner's date night LBD. Kylie turned the sidewalk into a catwalk while out to dinner with Travis Scott on Los Angeles on Oct. 13. For their nighttime outing, which saw the couple dined at Craig's in West Hollywood, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a latex little black dress moment with matching knee-high boots. She completed the jet-black look with dark sunglasses and a small black purse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Scientology Built a Soccer Field So Tom Cruise Could Lure David Beckham to Cult, Book Claims

Tom Cruise was so keen to get David Beckham to join Scientology that the organization once built a professional soccer field in the hope that it would tempt the former player to join, a book claims. The celebrity-loving religion even appointed a full-time caretaker to tend the pitch, according to former member Mike Rinder’s work A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology. Cruise “was doing his best to court celebrities other than those with whom he was working on films. Perhaps the most famous were David and Victoria Beckham,” Rinder writes in the book. “A professional-grade soccer pitch was constructed on the property at Gold [Base, Scientology headquarters in San Jacinto, California]. The ground was leveled, irrigation installed, perfect turf, goals raised. A full-time caretaker was appointed from the Gold staff … It was built for one purpose only: so Tom Cruise could woo his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened.”
SAN JACINTO, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game

Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
TODAY.com

See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico

In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked

Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye Calls Drake “Greatest Rapper Ever”; Claims Drake Slept with Kris Jenner

Kanye West is the guest again on Drink Champs but before the full episode airs on Saturday night, a preview has been released where the rapper makes some bold claims. Ye tells N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that “Drake is the greatest rapper ever.” We all know that the two have had a love/hate relationship over the years but it looks like the G.O.O.D. Music head isn’t shy about admitting Drizzy’s influence.
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian: Tristan ‘always knew’ when Maralee Nichols’ baby would arrive

Khloé Kardashian said Tristan Thompson “always knew” about Maralee Nichols’ baby — but pushed her for another one anyway. In the premiere episode of “The Kardashians” Season 2, which was released Thursday on Hulu, the Good American co-founder revealed her and Thompson’s surrogate was implanted with an embryo “days before Thanksgiving” 2021.
RadarOnline

Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban

More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Parade

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy