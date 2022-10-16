ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Kyle Larson Reacts To What Bubba Wallace Did On Sunday

Bubba Wallace wasn't happy with Kyle Larson during Sunday's race. Wallace went after Larson after a crash knocked both of them out during the race in Las Vegas. He went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated. After the incident, Larson spoke to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Controversial Interview

Bubba Wallace's post-race interview with NBC Sports is going viral on social media. The No. 45 car driver, racing for 23XI Racing, had a couple of heated moments on Sunday. Wallace first appeared to spin out Kyle Larson on purpose. He then confronted Larson on the pitch following the race.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News

Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Veteran Driver's Bubba Wallace Opinion

Bubba Wallace is receiving a lot of backlash for intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson squeezed Wallace into the wall on Lap 95. Wallace responded by purposely hitting the right rear of Larson's vehicle. During Tuesday's edition of...
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Bubba Wallace

Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace found himself in hot water after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace was squeezed into the wall by Larson during the race and responded by intentionally crashing the other driver. After taking a few days to review the incident, NASCAR has made an official decision on Wallace.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Pretty Wild Car News

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some pretty fascinating car news on Monday afternoon. The former legendary NASCAR driver took to Twitter to announce that a possum was found in the engine bay of one of the cars that got delivered. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found...
CBS Sacramento

NASCAR stars have heated confrontation after crash at Las Vegas

Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell.Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.The incident began when Larson attempted a three-wide pass - Kevin Harvick in the middle dropped out of the bunch - and Larson slid up the track against Wallace. When Wallace didn't lift to give Larson any room, Larson used his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
