Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Bubba Wallace Wrecking Kyle Larson: “Pretty Obvious To Me That Bubba Tried To Take Him Out”
Just about every NASCAR fan on the planet saw Bubba Wallace shove Kyle Larson, after Wallace took out Larson in retaliation for sending him into the wall while trying to make a pass at Las Vegas this past Sunday. The move ultimately ended the day for Larson and Wallace, as...
Kyle Larson Reacts To What Bubba Wallace Did On Sunday
Bubba Wallace wasn't happy with Kyle Larson during Sunday's race. Wallace went after Larson after a crash knocked both of them out during the race in Las Vegas. He went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated. After the incident, Larson spoke to the...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Controversial Interview
Bubba Wallace's post-race interview with NBC Sports is going viral on social media. The No. 45 car driver, racing for 23XI Racing, had a couple of heated moments on Sunday. Wallace first appeared to spin out Kyle Larson on purpose. He then confronted Larson on the pitch following the race.
NASCAR: Joey Logano Worried Bubba Wallace Could Have Cost Kyle Larson ‘His Life’ at South Point 400
Looking back on the Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson incident, Joey Logano did not make light of the NASCAR retaliation. The winner of the South Point 400 has been around a while now and he didn’t like what he saw. A couple of days after the fact, Logano was reflecting on the race.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
Bubba Wallace Went After Kyle Larson, but It’s Christopher Bell Who Should Be Upset
Championship 4 hopeful Christopher Bell was the collateral damage in the wreck involving Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson. The post Bubba Wallace Went After Kyle Larson, but It’s Christopher Bell Who Should Be Upset appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Veteran Driver's Bubba Wallace Opinion
Bubba Wallace is receiving a lot of backlash for intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson squeezed Wallace into the wall on Lap 95. Wallace responded by purposely hitting the right rear of Larson's vehicle. During Tuesday's edition of...
Yardbarker
Bubba Wallace deserves hefty fine, points penalty and suspension for Larson incidents
Editor's note: Full results, post-race notes and updated driver standings are at the end of this story. I’m going to start today’s analysis of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two reflections:. 1) Before I criticize a driver for an on-track incident, I...
Breaking: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Bubba Wallace
Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace found himself in hot water after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace was squeezed into the wall by Larson during the race and responded by intentionally crashing the other driver. After taking a few days to review the incident, NASCAR has made an official decision on Wallace.
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Pretty Wild Car News
Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some pretty fascinating car news on Monday afternoon. The former legendary NASCAR driver took to Twitter to announce that a possum was found in the engine bay of one of the cars that got delivered. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found...
NASCAR Penalizes Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Team After Loose Wheel at South Point 400
Amid the Bubba Wallace suspension news, NASCAR also penalized Kyle Busch and his No. 18 JGR team for a loose wheel at Las Vegas. These penalties have been handed out throughout the season. This time it was Busch and his team that just didn’t get the wheel on tight. When it came off, the whole audience knew this was coming.
The Bubba Wallace Comparisons to Matt Kenseth’s 2015 Suspension Don’t Hold Water
NASCAR fans eager to see Bubba Wallace suspended are wrong to draw parallels to an incident at Martinsville in 2015. The post The Bubba Wallace Comparisons to Matt Kenseth’s 2015 Suspension Don’t Hold Water appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace shoves reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson following crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell. Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.
Las Vegas Race Results: October 16, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Today, the NASCAR Cup Series is on the grid in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the South Point 400. It’s the opening race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs. View Las Vegas results for the NASCAR Cup...
NASCAR stars have heated confrontation after crash at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell.Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.The incident began when Larson attempted a three-wide pass - Kevin Harvick in the middle dropped out of the bunch - and Larson slid up the track against Wallace. When Wallace didn't lift to give Larson any room, Larson used his...
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
FOX Sports
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
Joey Logano wins Las Vegas Cup Series race that featured plenty of drama — even a fight
Ross Chastain jumped out to a lead with about 10 laps to go, but Logano made a marvelous move and cleared the No. 1 car with three laps to go and then never looked back.
Outsider.com
