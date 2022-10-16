WATCH: Billy Strings Ends Massive ACL Nights Set with a Special Rendition of ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’

Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Rebels & Renegades Fest Debuts With Cody Jinks, a Warren Zevon Tribute, and No Genres Allowed
When Shooter Jennings saw his friend Brandi Carlile put together a tribute set to Joni Mitchell at this year’s Newport Folk Festival, it got the Grammy-winning producer thinking about, perhaps, organizing a similar project of his own.“I got offered this festival, and I just didn’t want to have it be me coming in to play a regular set. I don’t have a [new] record,” Jennings tells Rolling Stone backstage at the inaugural Rebels & Renegades festival, held this weekend in Monterey, California. “So I was trying to think of something to do, to make something really special. Then my...
howafrica.com
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Keith Whitley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. His widow,… The post Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction appeared first on Outsider.
Carrie Underwood Shares Precious Video of Her Sons at Their Mom’s First Concert
Carrie Underwood officially kicked off her tour this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina. And her sons made it out to the first show of the tour. Check out the video that she shared below. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Jerry Lee Lewis Has Hank Williams Jr. Deliver Special Message at Hall of Fame Induction
Jerry Lee Lewis wasn’t going to let a doctor’s order stop him from acknowledging his fans as he was inducted into what is one of country music’s highest honors, the Country Music Hall of Fame. And, while his medical team recommended the longtime performer not attend the induction ceremony he was still there in spirit. Especially as another legend, Hank Williams Jr. delivered his message to the audience during the live ceremony.
Stereogum
Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together
A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Robert Plant Once Said John Bonham’s Drumming on 1 Led Zeppelin Song Didn’t Sound Human, and He’s Got a Point
John Bonham's drumming on one Led Zeppelin song didn't sound human according to singer Robert Plant.
12tomatoes.com
Tour Loretta Lynn’s Childhood Home
Loretta Lynn recently passed away at the age of 90. She will forever be remembered for her iconic and charged songs, like “Fist City”, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”, and “Don’t Come Home a’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”. But, one of her most famous songs, which was also a book and a movie, was “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. This song tells of her humble upbringing in a cabin during the Great Depression, with her father’s meager wages from coal mining barely seeing the family through.
Alan Jackson Turns 64: Birthday Tributes From Fans Pour In
Alan Jackson has a lot to celebrate lately. Last week, CMT aired their annual Artists… The post Alan Jackson Turns 64: Birthday Tributes From Fans Pour In appeared first on Outsider.
David Crosby to Release Historic First Ever Live Album and Full Concert DVD Set
Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby announced this week that he will soon release an historic first-ever live album and full concert DVD set this winter on November 25. To celebrate the news, Crosby released a new live version of “1974 (Live a the Capitol Theater),” along...
Miranda Lambert Shares Adorable Photos From Lunch Date With Her Grandpa
Miranda Lambert is taking a bit of a break from her ongoing ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency in Las Vegas. So she got to spend some time with her grandfather. Check out the photo that she shared below. “Selfies with paw paw,” Miranda Lambert began her caption. “He has the...
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Robert Plant Blew Jimmy Page Away Playing at a Strange Venue and Became Led Zeppelin’s Singer Almost Immediately
Robert Plant impressed Jimmy Page so much he offer Plant the job of Led Zeppelin's singer within days.
Robert Gordon Dies: Singer Who Took Rockabilly To Downtown Punk Scene Was 75
Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today. He was 75. His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish...
Colter Wall Plays Stripped Down Version Of “Henry & Sam,” Alongside Vincent Neil Emerson
There’s just something about Colter Wall’s music that makes you wanna saddle up a horse and ride the plains out west. The mark of a great songwriter is when listeners can vividly see the story in the lyrics unfold in their head, and Wall makes it happen every. Damn. Time.
In Honor Of Jerry Lee Lewis’s Induction Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Watch His Performance Of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”
Jerry Lee Lewis… a timeless classic. Finally receiving his medallion and place in Country Music’s Hall of Fame, Jerry Lee was a staple in country music after transitioning from rock & roll in the late 1960s. He was a performer at heart, known for putting on a show with his rockabilly translation on hits like “Great Balls of Fire.” He was also a star-studded pianist, who spent his later years in the industry performing songs by greats like Hank Williams.
Sun Records Announces Plans to Release Remastered Version of Johnny Cash’s Debut Album
There aren’t many figures in country music more iconic than Johnny Cash. Not only was… The post Sun Records Announces Plans to Release Remastered Version of Johnny Cash’s Debut Album appeared first on Outsider.
