Q&A: Get to know Mesa USD Governing Board candidates: How they rate superintendent

Seven candidates for two Mesa Public Schools governing board seats have filed signatures to be on the ballot at the Nov. 8 election.

According to the Maricopa County school superintendent’s website, the candidates are: Ray Deer, Chris Hamlet, Marcie Hutchinson, Jacob Martinez, Ed Steele, Rachel Walden and J. R. Wright.

MPS is the largest public school district in Arizona and has six high schools, nine junior high schools, 50 elementary schools and 17 choice and success schools.

As the election nears, the Independent is conducting Q&As with each candidate to get their opinions on various topics.

In this, the fifth installment, we ask candidates, “The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?”

For the following, candidates Jacob Martinez and Ed Steele didn’t respond to emails.

***

J.R. Wright

J.R. Wright, 49, owns Larry John Wright Advertising. He has a bachelor of arts degree in communication and an MBA from Arizona State University.

He is on Facebook at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082411872136 . His website is wwrightformesa.com .

The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: In my interactions with Fourlis, she is definitely committed to our district and has the skillset to raise the level of education throughout the district. She’s very hands-on and I believe in her approach. I look forward to working with her more closely and evaluating the results.

***

Ray Deer

Ray Deer, 49, is an associate judge for the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, presiding primarily over civil court and civil family court.

He has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from California State University at Long Beach; and a master of arts degree in education from National University.

He is on Facebook at Ray Deer for Mesa Unified School District Governing Board 2022.

The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: At this moment I cannot properly provide a performance evaluation for Fourlis. As a school board member, I will ensure the public that I will strive to ensure that the superintendent is fulfilling the school board’s policies and direction with fidelity.

***

Chris Hamlet

Chris Hamlet, 47, is a contract courier. He is an Arizona native, born in Phoenix and raised in Globe. He left Globe at 18 years old and spent five-plus years out-of-state serving in the U.S. Army as an airborne medic and orthopedic specialist. Once back in Arizona after service, he moved around the West Valley for a few years until he permanently moved to Mesa in 2005 and has been in the district for 17 years now.

He has an associate degree of applied science in electronics and computer technology from DeVry University; and a bachelor of science degree in technical management from DeVry University.

He is on Gab at gab.com/ChrisHamlet and on Facebook at facebook.com/chris.hamlet.351 . His website is chrishamletforschoolboard.com .

The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: It is not appropriate for me to rate Fourlis’ performance at this time. Performance-based evaluations are typically based on measurable goals. As such, it seems that the well under 50% range of recent literacy and math scores would be enough of a performance evaluation without my interference.

***

Marcie Hutchinson

Marcie Hutchinson, 68, is a retired teacher from Mesa Public Schools (28 years); and a retired director of K-12 Initiatives, School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies at ASU (seven years). She has a bachelor of arts degree in secondary education from State University of New York at Oswego; and a master of arts degree in history from Arizona State University.

Hutchinson is on Facebook at facebook.com/hutchinsonformesaschools . Her website is hutchinsonformesaschools.com .

The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: Fourlis is an effective superintendent in service to Mesa Public Schools. She is smart — an expert in curriculum seeking the best practices to engage our students in purposeful learning. She is personable — accessible to students, parents, employees and community members. And she works tirelessly to meet the strengths and needs of every student to prepare them to seize life’s opportunities.

***

Rachel Walden

Rachel Walden is currently a homemaker and volunteer, but her previous career was at Vanguard where she managed the institutional business for some of the largest and most recognizable employers in the country. She attended Mesa Public Schools and graduated from Mesa High School. She went to ASU for both a bachelor’s degree and graduate school.

She is on Facebook at facebook.com/waldenpatriot and Instagram @WaldenPatriot. Her website is electrachelwalden.com .

The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: I cannot honestly or sincerely rate the superintendent at this time since I do not have access to the confidential data that needs to be considered for such a rating. If elected to the school board, I would be part of the group that manages and evaluates the superintendent. I do not believe as a candidate that it would be right for me to form any kind of advanced bias for or against a district employee that I will be responsible for managing.