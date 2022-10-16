ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Q&A: Get to know Mesa USD Governing Board candidates: How they rate superintendent

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ufwl_0ibWw05900

Seven candidates for two Mesa Public Schools governing board seats have filed signatures to be on the ballot at the Nov. 8 election.

According to the Maricopa County school superintendent’s website, the candidates are: Ray Deer, Chris Hamlet, Marcie Hutchinson, Jacob Martinez, Ed Steele, Rachel Walden and J. R. Wright.

MPS is the largest public school district in Arizona and has six high schools, nine junior high schools, 50 elementary schools and 17 choice and success schools.

As the election nears, the Independent is conducting Q&As with each candidate to get their opinions on various topics.

In this, the fifth installment, we ask candidates, “The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?”

As the election gets closer, keep an eye on yourvalley.net/mesa-independent for more from the Q&A series.

For the following, candidates Jacob Martinez and Ed Steele didn’t respond to emails.

***

J.R. Wright

J.R. Wright, 49, owns Larry John Wright Advertising. He has a bachelor of arts degree in communication and an MBA from Arizona State University.

He is on Facebook at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082411872136 . His website is wwrightformesa.com .

The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: In my interactions with Fourlis, she is definitely committed to our district and has the skillset to raise the level of education throughout the district. She’s very hands-on and I believe in her approach. I look forward to working with her more closely and evaluating the results.

***

Ray Deer

Ray Deer, 49, is an associate judge for the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, presiding primarily over civil court and civil family court.

He has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from California State University at Long Beach; and a master of arts degree in education from National University.

He is on Facebook at Ray Deer for Mesa Unified School District Governing Board 2022.

The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: At this moment I cannot properly provide a performance evaluation for Fourlis. As a school board member, I will ensure the public that I will strive to ensure that the superintendent is fulfilling the school board’s policies and direction with fidelity.

***

Chris Hamlet

Chris Hamlet, 47, is a contract courier. He is an Arizona native, born in Phoenix and raised in Globe. He left Globe at 18 years old and spent five-plus years out-of-state serving in the U.S. Army as an airborne medic and orthopedic specialist. Once back in Arizona after service, he moved around the West Valley for a few years until he permanently moved to Mesa in 2005 and has been in the district for 17 years now.

He has an associate degree of applied science in electronics and computer technology from DeVry University; and a bachelor of science degree in technical management from DeVry University.

He is on Gab at gab.com/ChrisHamlet and on Facebook at facebook.com/chris.hamlet.351 . His website is chrishamletforschoolboard.com .

The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: It is not appropriate for me to rate Fourlis’ performance at this time. Performance-based evaluations are typically based on measurable goals. As such, it seems that the well under 50% range of recent literacy and math scores would be enough of a performance evaluation without my interference.

***

Marcie Hutchinson

Marcie Hutchinson, 68, is a retired teacher from Mesa Public Schools (28 years); and a retired director of K-12 Initiatives, School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies at ASU (seven years). She has a bachelor of arts degree in secondary education from State University of New York at Oswego; and a master of arts degree in history from Arizona State University.

Hutchinson is on Facebook at facebook.com/hutchinsonformesaschools . Her website is hutchinsonformesaschools.com .

The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: Fourlis is an effective superintendent in service to Mesa Public Schools. She is smart — an expert in curriculum seeking the best practices to engage our students in purposeful learning. She is personable — accessible to students, parents, employees and community members. And she works tirelessly to meet the strengths and needs of every student to prepare them to seize life’s opportunities.

***

Rachel Walden

Rachel Walden is currently a homemaker and volunteer, but her previous career was at Vanguard where she managed the institutional business for some of the largest and most recognizable employers in the country. She attended Mesa Public Schools and graduated from Mesa High School. She went to ASU for both a bachelor’s degree and graduate school.

She is on Facebook at facebook.com/waldenpatriot and Instagram @WaldenPatriot. Her website is electrachelwalden.com .

The school board evaluates the superintendent. How do you rate Dr. Andi Fourlis’ performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: I cannot honestly or sincerely rate the superintendent at this time since I do not have access to the confidential data that needs to be considered for such a rating. If elected to the school board, I would be part of the group that manages and evaluates the superintendent. I do not believe as a candidate that it would be right for me to form any kind of advanced bias for or against a district employee that I will be responsible for managing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Consultant offers mixed view of Chandler's diversity efforts

Near the end of a presentation on the results of Chandler’s long-awaited Diversity, Equality and Inclusion study, one City Council member said it appeared to contain mostly good news. “From what I’m seeing here, … we don’t have a major issue glaring, systemic racism,” Councilman Rene Lopez said. “There’s...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Graycor completes massive Metro East Valley Commerce Center

On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Cyclist files $800K claim against town, county over mishap

A bicyclist wants $800,000 in damages from Gilbert and the county, claiming their closure of a bike lane for a road project led to his accident. Curt Shumway filed a notice of claim Sept. 8 for $400,000 with Gilbert and another $400,000 with Maricopa County, a partnering jurisdiction on the road construction on East Riggs Road near Key Biscayne Drive, where the accident occurred.
12 News

Mesa to regulate city's short-term rentals

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Mesa is the latest Valley city to crack down on its short-term rental market after a push by the Arizona Legislature and rental companies to stop the rentals from being public nuisances in local communities. "[The...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: The race to become Maricopa County Attorney

In this episode of Newsmaker Saturday, interim Maricopa County Attorney Rachael Mitchell and attorney Julie Gunnigle are talking with John Hook about how they'd lead the county as top lawyers, and this includes how everchanging statewide abortion laws will be enforced. Part 1: John Hook chats with interim Maricopa County Attorney Rachael Mitchell as she takes on Democrat Julie Gunnigle for the spot as the county's top prosecutor in the Nov. 8 election. Part 2: Julie Gunnigle gives her take on what she'd like to see in Maricopa County if she's elected as Maricopa County Attorney.
East Valley Tribune

Judge orders area man to stop filming police

Less than a month after Scottsdale Rep. John Kavanagh couldn’t find anyone to defend his bill that curbs filming of police actions, a Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in for videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to.
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Local couple brings new after-school sports program to the Valley

A local couple recently became owners of TGA Premier Sports Phoenix, an after-school sports program teaching kids tennis and golf. Lynsey Breivogel and her husband, Drew, originally had their son enrolled in tennis in the program before the previous owner offered parents the opportunity to buy the franchise in Phoenix. After discussing it, they closed on the company in June and are now fully operational.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama

Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy