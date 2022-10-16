ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Snowflakes Possible for Some; Warming Up This Weekend

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected this afternoon as temperatures top out in the low 50s. There may be a few showers over NY, though most remain dry. Lake effect rain and snow showers are possible overnight into tomorrow morning, especially over the Adirondacks and Northern Greens.
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire doctors see rise in respiratory viruses in children

New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses in children. Doctors said the dominant virus is RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus. They said it's most dangerous for children who are 1 year old or younger. RSV causes airways to become inflamed and clogged with mucus, making it...
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont taking steps towards legalizing sports betting

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Lawmakers are discussing whether it makes sense to legalize sports betting in the state. Vermont is one of fourteen states – and the only one in New England – that is still prohibiting sports betting. The Sports Betting industry is one that generated over...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Bail request denied for person of interest in New Hampshire double homicide

The state of Vermont has denied a bail request for a person of interest in a New Hampshire double homicide after his lawyers asked for their client to be released. Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington on a warrant out of Utah, is also a person of interest in the double homicide of a Concord, New Hampshire couple.
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck

PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
WHITINGHAM, VT
mynbc5.com

GlobalFoundries receives $30 million in funding for chip production in Vermont

ESSEX, Vt. — Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries announced it received $30 million in federal funding that will be used to develop and produce advanced semiconductors at its Essex Junction facility. The funds will go toward the development and implementation of gallium nitride semiconductors, more commonly known as GaN chips. These...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Over-the-counter hearing aids hit shelves

MONTPELIER, Vt. — In an effort to make them more available and more affordable, you can now buy over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription. The new FDA ruling allows anyone 18 and older to purchase one from stores including Best Buy, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. The Vermont Agency of...
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy