Snowflakes Possible for Some; Warming Up This Weekend
A mix of sun and clouds can be expected this afternoon as temperatures top out in the low 50s. There may be a few showers over NY, though most remain dry. Lake effect rain and snow showers are possible overnight into tomorrow morning, especially over the Adirondacks and Northern Greens.
Vermont Halloween events 2022: Haunted Houses, costume parades and pumpkin decorating
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Halloween is nearly here, and that means there are plenty of spooky fun activities happening across the state. Whether you're looking for a real scare or just want to have some spooky fun with your little ones, scroll to see a list of holiday activities in the Green Mountain State.
New Hampshire doctors see rise in respiratory viruses in children
New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses in children. Doctors said the dominant virus is RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus. They said it's most dangerous for children who are 1 year old or younger. RSV causes airways to become inflamed and clogged with mucus, making it...
Maine school district reverses decision to lower classroom temperatures to 65 degrees
How cold is too cold? One superintendent floated the idea of lowering the temperature in the classroom to 65 degrees but that didn't go over too well. "I mean, we're just trying to look at different things that we can do to save money," said Scott Albert, superintendent of RSU 73.
Three fire departments respond to engulfed structure in St. Albans City
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Three Vermont fire departments responded to a structure fire in Saint Albans City. It happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night near North Elm and Bellows streets. A video shows the building engulfed. Fire officials said the building was an old storage unit and...
Vermont taking steps towards legalizing sports betting
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Lawmakers are discussing whether it makes sense to legalize sports betting in the state. Vermont is one of fourteen states – and the only one in New England – that is still prohibiting sports betting. The Sports Betting industry is one that generated over...
Bail request denied for person of interest in New Hampshire double homicide
The state of Vermont has denied a bail request for a person of interest in a New Hampshire double homicide after his lawyers asked for their client to be released. Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington on a warrant out of Utah, is also a person of interest in the double homicide of a Concord, New Hampshire couple.
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck
PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
GlobalFoundries receives $30 million in funding for chip production in Vermont
ESSEX, Vt. — Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries announced it received $30 million in federal funding that will be used to develop and produce advanced semiconductors at its Essex Junction facility. The funds will go toward the development and implementation of gallium nitride semiconductors, more commonly known as GaN chips. These...
Over-the-counter hearing aids hit shelves
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In an effort to make them more available and more affordable, you can now buy over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription. The new FDA ruling allows anyone 18 and older to purchase one from stores including Best Buy, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. The Vermont Agency of...
Kristin Smart's family hopes guilty verdict in her 1996 murder brings them some closure
The family of Kristin Smart, who was murdered in California in 1996, is hoping the guilty verdict a jury returned Tuesday against her killer will bring them some closure as her body has never been found. Video above: Kristin Smart's family shares a message with Paul Flores being found guilty.
New York imposing new restrictions to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
NEW YORK — New York is trying to crack down on the theft of catalytic converters amid a record increase in thefts. Across the country, reports of catalytic converter thefts have increased by 1200% in the last three years, with more than 52,000 reported thefts in 2021 alone according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
